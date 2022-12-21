West Columbus scored with eight seconds left in overtime in beating the South Brunswick boys team 58-57 in the nonconference basketball game Dec. 14.

South, playing without an injured senior forward/center Demerius Wise for just about all of the second half, led 43-42 entering the fourth quarter. The Vikings scored with 2 minutes, 50 seconds left in taking a 49-47 lead. South tied the score on a basket by senior forward Lamarean Mason with 1:55 left. Neither team scored the rest of the quarter.