West Columbus scored with eight seconds left in overtime in beating the South Brunswick boys team 58-57 in the nonconference basketball game Dec. 14.
South, playing without an injured senior forward/center Demerius Wise for just about all of the second half, led 43-42 entering the fourth quarter. The Vikings scored with 2 minutes, 50 seconds left in taking a 49-47 lead. South tied the score on a basket by senior forward Lamarean Mason with 1:55 left. Neither team scored the rest of the quarter.
The Vikings had two-point leads three times in overtime, but South tied the score each time. A score by junior guard Caleb Bernard tied the game 51-51. After the Vikings sank a 3-pointer, junior guard Tony Cox sank a 3-pointer, tying the score 54-54 with 2:24 left.
West Columbus scored with 1:53 left, but South tied the score on a basket by Mason with 1:25 left.
Cox made a free throw with 38.6 seconds left, but the Vikings regained the lead on a score with eight seconds left. After a timeout, South inbounded the ball from under the West Columbus basket but was unable to score.
West Columbus, which entered the game having beaten Union 96-38 the previous night, improved to 2-4.
Bernard and Mason each scored 17 points. Cox scored 10 points, senior forward/center Rashad McNeil six, Wise five and junior forward Jordan Davis two.
Hoggard 67, South 41
Hoggard improved to 5-0 by beating the Cougars 67-41 in the Mideastern 3A/4A Conference basketball game Dec. 13 at South.
Hoggard opened the conference season by beating West Brunswick 71-46 on Dec. 9.
The Vikings led 19-12 after the first quarter and outscored the Cougars 24-13 in the second quarter in taking a 43-25 halftime lead.
The Vikings maintained their lead in the second half, outscoring the Cougars 24-16.
Hoggard hit 26 field goals; South, 15.
South’s scorers: Bernard 11, Cox eight, Davis six, Mason five, Aidan Tubman three, Wise three, Carter Maggard two, Jon Braxton two, Chase Robinson one.
New Hanover 80, South 35
New Hanover improved to 3-0 in the conference, 6-0 overall in beating South 80-35 in the Mideastern 3A/4A Conference game Friday at South.
New Hanover led 12-7 after the first quarter and hit six 3-pointers in the second quarter in extending its lead to 43-20 at halftime.
The lead was 71-30 with 6:13 left and a nonstop clock was used the rest of the game.
South is 0-3 in the conference, 2-6 overall.
South’s scorers: Bernard eight, Robinson six, McNeil six, Wise five, Davis three, J.J. White three, Mason three, Braxton one.