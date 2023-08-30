In the event anyone hasn’t been paying attention, let’s catch up on the calendar. This is Labor Day weekend. Yes, September begins on Friday and Monday, September 4, is Labor Day. This is the unofficial end of summer and fall arrives in a few weeks on September 23. The summer heat hasn’t cooled much and it may be a while before it does, but summer is drawing to a close.

Perhaps you have noticed the beaches and launching ramps were less crowded and the traffic a little lighter during the past two weeks – and it was welcome. I enjoy our visitors, but it’s nice to slow the pace a little. We’re anticipating the pace will jack back up this weekend once Tropical Storm Idalia passes on Thursday. Even with the storm, this is shaping up to be the second or third largest weekend of the season. The Fourth of July crowd is always tops, but the second largest crowd is always a close call between Labor Day weekend and Memorial Day weekend.