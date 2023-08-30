In the event anyone hasn’t been paying attention, let’s catch up on the calendar. This is Labor Day weekend. Yes, September begins on Friday and Monday, September 4, is Labor Day. This is the unofficial end of summer and fall arrives in a few weeks on September 23. The summer heat hasn’t cooled much and it may be a while before it does, but summer is drawing to a close.
Perhaps you have noticed the beaches and launching ramps were less crowded and the traffic a little lighter during the past two weeks – and it was welcome. I enjoy our visitors, but it’s nice to slow the pace a little. We’re anticipating the pace will jack back up this weekend once Tropical Storm Idalia passes on Thursday. Even with the storm, this is shaping up to be the second or third largest weekend of the season. The Fourth of July crowd is always tops, but the second largest crowd is always a close call between Labor Day weekend and Memorial Day weekend.
Take the time to find the bottle of chill pills you pushed back in the medicine cabinet in mid-July and be prepared to take a couple in the next few days. If the approaching storm doesn’t force plans to change, there will be crowds everywhere and not everyone knows where they’re going, so they’re moving slower. Expect long lines at area restaurants, grocery stores, gas pumps, launching ramps and most left turns.
We can all make the busy weekend easier by doing simple things like using a little courtesy to allow folks in and out of traffic. Enjoy the weekend and know the pace will slow again later Monday afternoon. There will be another surge in a month around the U.S. Open King Mackerel Tournament, but the 2023 tourist season is winding down and Labor Day weekend is one of the milestones.
Now the bad news… tropical weather in the Atlantic Basin stepped up its game last week and it’s a bit worrisome. We went from Emily to Harold in named storms and several systems were just below the threshold to be named. Once again, the bell curve of tropical storm/hurricane systems holds true to its mid-August form. We’re working towards a typical peak of tropical activity around September 10-12 and if this intensity continues, we’ll pass the 17-18 named storms predicted for the year. The good news so far is that most of these systems have stayed at sea and the ones that hit land hadn’t reached major hurricane strength until Hurricane Idalia slammed Florida earlier this week.
Hurricane Idalia isn’t the only storm in town this week, but it will be the closest. The latest track forecast has it losing strength to Tropical Storm levels and easing a little offshore as it passes. We’ll get some wind, rain and surge for sure and just a slight westward bobble in a track that shifted east all weekend puts it back at our doorstep. This will be only a day after major Hurricane Franklin passes offshore, but closer to Bermuda than the U.S. on Wednesday.
Tropical Storm Idalia crossed the Yucatan Peninsula and Cuba over the weekend, then strengthened into a major hurricane before whacking Florida and continuing through Georgia and South Carolina. The Monday morning forecast was for it to have weakened to tropical storm levels before reaching here, but we have some experience with how storms whose names begin with “I” can overdo themselves at tropical storm or weak Cat 1 levels. We’re all hoping for Idalia to weaken and move offshore, but I think all will agree wherever it passes isn’t the best send-off into a holiday weekend.
With these systems springing up so quickly and the weather conditions ripe to form and strengthen additional storms, we can only wonder what will be following these systems. There is already one just moving off the African Coast that has been given a high probability of strengthening. If you haven’t been paying attention yet, it’s time to start. Look to the National Hurricane Center (www.nhc.noaa.gov) for the official forecast and track and check Mike’s Weather Page (www.spaghettimodels.com) for in-depth details.
Our everyday weather has continued to be hot. There have been a couple of short breaks, but then the heat returned. Those bits of relief are nice and serve as reminders fall is coming, but we’ve got more heat to endure first. The early holiday weekend forecast includes more 90 degree days and plenty of thunderstorms until Tropical Storm Idalia passes. As Idalia passes, the temperature is forecast to drop into the 80s for daytime highs and hold there through the weekend. It will still be warm, but not as hot as it has been. This forecast also had the wind cooperating and dropping below 10 knots by Saturday. The water may be stirred up from the storm, but the sea conditions should allow checking to see if the fish are hungry.
I first mentioned the Wildlife Resources Commission September 1-14, 2023 flounder season last week as it had just been brought to my attention. For years the WRC mirrored the Marine Fisheries Commission flounder, speckled trout and red drum seasons for fish that wandered into Joint and Inland Waters. The seasons and limits will be different this year. The MFC 2023 flounder season is September 15-29 and includes different daily limits. Once beyond the issues of different timings and different limits, the next concern is both agencies claiming the responsibility for Joint Waters. There were no changes at this week’s deadline, so we’re thinking both seasons stand as initially published. The WRC flounder season opens on Friday, September 1.
Both agencies had meetings last week and we haven’t received any further guidance regarding the different flounder seasons and status of Joint Waters, so all we can suggest is to follow the rules, even if the rules don’t agree. The concern is catching flounder legally in waters that the season is open and then transporting them through waters that the season isn’t open on the way home. This has not been legal in the past and a spokesman for the N.C. Marine Patrol said there would not be an exception for these flounder seasons.
The maps showing the boundaries of Coastal, Joint and Inland Waters for the Cape Fear area can be found at https://www.deq.nc.gov/water-quality/coalition-program/maps/coastal-joint-inland/map27-v2/download for the lower Cape Fear River and https://www.deq.nc.gov/water-quality/coalition-program/maps/coastal-joint-inland/map24/download for the Cape Fear River from Snows Cut going upriver.
Last week I mentioned there were some unusual stipulations built into the first-ever mullet season closure for N.C. The 2023 mullet season will close on November 7 north of the Highway 58 bridge from Cape Carteret to Emerald Isle and on November 10, south of this bridge. The season will be closed through December 31 in both areas.
A closure like this is pretty much standard fare for most species, but there were multiple questions regarding why the closure was needed for mullet. The standard answer was overfishing was occurring and it needed to be curbed before it affected the stock. However, for mullet, closing the season wasn’t enough. From live and/or dead finger mullet to chunks of fillets, mullet are used for baits to catch other fish. That will change this November when it will become illegal to have N.C. caught mullet on your boat while fishing during the closed season.
That’s right, rather than try to determine if the mullet chunks someone is fishing with are two days, two weeks or two months old, the Marine Fisheries Commission decided to prohibit having any mullet caught in N.C. on the boat during the closed mullet season. Even if you catch them yourself and freeze them while the season is open, fishermen may not use mullet minnows or any form of dead mullet caught in N.C. waters for bait while the season is closed. This is the first season closure that reaches this far to prevent anyone catching the species during the season closure.
However, there is one way to have mullet to use for bait while their season is closed. The fisherman must have a receipt for the purchase of the mullet. The receipt is to allow tracing the possession trail of the mullet on the receipt and it must show the mullet was caught in another state. N.C. fish houses and bait shops have a week after the mullet season closes in their area to remove all the N.C. caught mullet in their possession. After that, they may only have mullet with proper documentation that it was caught in another state.
The members of the N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission are serious about this closure and have enacted measures that would normally be considered extreme to make it work. More information is available at https://www.deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/marine-fisheries/hot-topics/striped-mullet/striped-mullet-fmp-amendment-1-supplement.
Don’t miss your opportunity to comment to the National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) regarding North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries’ request for an Incidental Take Permit (ITP) that allows the taking of sea turtles and sturgeon, while fishing with gill nets. Sea turtles and sturgeon are protected under the Endangered Species Act and the ITP is to allow disturbing them, up to killing some of them. The 30-day public comment period on the NMFS Draft Environmental Assessment (EA) of the effects of issuing an Incidental Take Permit (ITP) to exempt the two species opened on August 10.
Public comments on the Incidental Take Permit may be submitted electronically via the Federal eRulemaking Portal http://www.regulations.gov. Enter [NOAA-NMFS-2023-0098] in the search box. Click on the “Comment Now!” icon, complete the required fields, and enter or attach your comments. For more commenting instructions, please visit https://www.federalregister.gov/public-inspection/2023-17170/environmental-assessments-availability-etc-effects-of-issuing-an-incidental-take-permit-no-27106. More information is below.
Several hunting seasons open this week, so those folks living out of town should not be surprised to hear the sound of shotguns. The season for resident Canada Geese opens on Friday, September 1, and is followed by opening day of dove and rail (marsh hen) seasons on Saturday, September 2. Other seasons, including an early season for teal (ducks) and the archery season for deer will open in the next few weeks.
We hope everyone is finding some time that coincides with nice weather and calm sea conditions to go fishing. Reports are that fishing in pretty good in many places. Scales and Tales always welcomes pictures and fishing reports from readers. If you had a great fishing trip and or have a picture of a fish that makes you smile, send the picture and some details on the trip. Send them to sports@stateportpilot.com or captjerry@captjerry.com. We look forward to highlighting outstanding reader catches.
The Fishing Report
Local fishermen continue to have multiple opportunities to experience pullage and bring home fresh fish as the guests of honor at dinner. This week someone asked what I meant when I used the word “pullage.” I thought it was rather self-explanatory, but it’s the force and effort a fish exerts trying to prevent being reeled in. You won’t find it in the dictionary or thesaurus, but it’s a word other fisherman will understand.
Let’s start this week’s pullage chronicles offshore as that water may be messed up for a while. We have Hurricane Franklin churning up the coast, but closer to Bermuda than the U.S. Still, the swells and some winds from Franklin will break up the weed and grass lines and cause the Gulf Stream to undulate and shift the temperature breaks, color changes and rips. As if the passing of Hurricane Franklin wasn’t enough, it will be followed by the passing of Hurricane/Tropical Storm Idalia and Idalia will be much closer to the coast. The Monday morning track projection had the center line roughly over Frying Pan Tower as it moves by North Carolina on Thursday.
Offshore fishing has been good, with fishermen catching wahoo, tuna (mostly blackfins), dolphin and sailfish. There are a few marlin around also, but most fishermen have an easier time with sailfish. The offshore trolling success depends on how quickly the offshore waters stabilize again after two storms pass.
Offshore bottom fishing has been good from about 65 feet deep out to the edge of the Continental Shelf. The closer in action is mostly black sea bass and grunts, but a few fishermen have also mentioned catching (and releasing) a few red snapper in these depths. This is generally considered a bit shallow for red snapper, but it’s good to see them. The fishing usually improves as fishermen move to deeper water. The offshore bottom catch includes a mixture of grouper, snapper, triggerfish, black sea bass, grunts, porgys, hog snapper, African pompano, amberjack and more. They will usually hit chunks of bait, live pinfish, pogies and cigar minnows and jigs.
The king mackerel action continues to be steady, maybe even good, but not wide open. The best action has been in water 50-70 feet deep and finding some structure that is holding bait has been a big key. Most of the kings have been in the 10-20 pound range, but there have been a few larger ones and the number of larger kings should increase as we move deeper into September. Most fishermen are slow-trolling live baits, but the kings are also hitting dead natural baits and occasionally lures.
Spanish mackerel have been biting well since April and it continues. They can be caught all day, but more fishermen are saying the bite is hotter early in the morning. This also happens to be a good time for fishermen too. If you can see Spanish jumping and feeding, but aren’t getting strikes, downsizing your lures often helps. They’re often feeding on smaller glass and silverside minnows and smaller lures resemble them better.
There is some action around the nearshore artificial reefs, but don’t keep any flounder yet. The season for ocean waters is September 15-29. The limit then will be a single flounder per fisherman, with a minimum size of 15 inches. However, there are also a few large red drum, a few sheepshead and spadefish on many of the reefs. Sheepshead and spadefish are great eating and may be invited home to dinner. All red drum longer than 27 inches must be released.
Surf and pier fishing has been a bit unpredictable in the heat and hot water. There are king fishermen on the end almost every day, but they’ve been catching sharks and other species they hadn’t intended. Just in from the end, fishermen have been catching some occasional Spanish mackerel and bluefish on casting jigs. Small, shiny and having gold hooks are all good qualities for the jigs.
There have been a few reports of upper slot and over slot red drum in the surf at night into the first hour or so of daylight. Most have been released. The surf from the coming storms will most likely mess up the surf zone for a few days, but some fishermen are hopeful the fishing will improve when it settles out again. Fishermen closer in on the piers are catching a mixed bag, but not a lot of any particular fish. There is an abundance of small sharks, skates and rays.
Even though the water temps in some of the creeks and marshes are exceeding 90 degrees at times, fishermen have been catching some flounder, red drum, black drum and speckled trout. This is a reminder that the Wildlife Resources Commission flounder season opens Friday in at least Inland Waters. The WRC says in Joint Waters also and the Division of Marine Fisheries says not in Joint Waters. I have no advice for this.
One of the issues with this season is crossing closed waters with flounder while heading home. I won’t elaborate on any of them, but I’ve heard several opinions on how to do this legally. Some of them are simple and some elaborate, but fishermen are definitely ready to take some flounder home. The month of September could be interesting.
The key to catching red drum, black drum and specks is finding an area that is holding bait. They’ve got to have food to eat. All may feed shallow in the pre-dawn light and for an hour or so of daylight, then trout and black drum look for deeper water. Black drum will also let the shade of docks substitute for deeper water.
Live shrimp wins the bait derby for all of these fish. Live mullet minnows are second, with mud minnows and peanut pogies vying for third. Drum will also eat pieces of shrimp and cut bait, but trout don’t care for them as much. Trout and red drum will hit lures and a couple of good tips when fishing lures in this heat is to fish them slowly and use lures with scent or add scent. Black drum will occasionally hit lures, but not often.
There are three summertime visitors in our waters right now. Two are fun to catch and are on opposite ends of the size spectrum. The other is fun to catch and tastes good too. Tripletail are unusual looking as their rear dorsal and anal fins are large enough they resemble tails. They fight hard and taste very good. Tripletail are found in the ocean some, but more are caught in the lower Cape Fear River between Southport and Snows Cut. They like live shrimp and minnows, but will hit lures.
Tarpon are our largest summer visitor and they may be in the ocean, particularly along Frying Pan Shoals near Bald Head Island and they sometimes venture into the lower Cape Fear River, especially on high tides and around the full moon. Tonight, Wednesday, August 30, is the full moon. Tarpon will eat live baits and large pieces of cut baits.
Ladyfish resemble small tarpon and are often called “poor man’s tarpon.” Four pounds is a huge ladyfish, but don’t let their size fool you. They fight, running and jumping, well beyond their weight class. Ladyfish eat live shrimp and minnows, plus hit lures. They sometimes form up in schools of their own, but often are found feeding with trout and drum.
Sheepshead are local fish that have been around for years, with just a few dedicated fishermen chasing them. They look sort of like black drum, but have teeth that eerily resemble human teeth. They use these to scrape barnacles and crabs off pilings and to crush them to get the meat inside the shells. Sheepshead often bite very subtly and it takes some practice to feel them. Sandfiddlers are the preferred sheepshead bait locally and beginning sheepshead fishermen should catch or buy at least twice as many as they think they’ll need. The learning curve can be long and require a lot of baits to develop just the right feel.
Summer is nearing its end and fishing should be improving into the fall. Scales and Tales reports will appear weekly until Thanksgiving. Remember that we like to fill the page with pictures from readers and take a camera or have your phone ready. Send those pictures of you smiling wide and holding your latest catch to us at sports@stateportpilot.com or captjerry@captjerry.com. Include a few details of your catch and we’ll gladly share them with all our readers.
NOTE: Size and number regulations for all coastal species may be found in the Hot Topic links at the top right of the Division of Marine Fisheries home page at www.ncdmf.net. This page also has links to DMF news releases and fishery proclamations. There are provisions on each of these pages to register to receive e-mail notification of fishery management issues and changes.
Flounder citations
Fishermen seeking a N.C. Saltwater Fishing Tournament (citation program) certificate citation for their flounder catches during the North Carolina 2023 Marine Fisheries Commission recreational flounder season will be able to get them. Flounder citations, including release citations, are not available at other times of the year. The 2023 Marine Fisheries Commission recreational flounder season will run from September 15-29, with fishermen allowed to keep one flounder per day with a minimum total length of 15 inches. Those interested in obtaining a N.C. Saltwater Fishing Tournament certificate for their catch will qualify by donating the carcass of their catch to the NCDMF Carcass Collection Program. All legal size, donated flounder, with complete angler information will be rewarded with the limited-edition 2023 certificate!
NCDMF has set up five temporary freezer locations, in addition to the eleven established carcass collection locations available throughout the year. Fishermen must donate their flounder carcass at one of these locations and complete the carcass collection catch card. When cleaning the fish, anglers should leave the head and tail intact and, if possible, leave the guts in the fish. Anglers who fished on a charter boat or head boat should let the fish cleaner know the carcass will be donated.
Instructions on how to deposit the carcasses are posted on each freezer. Anglers will be asked to give information related to how and when the fish was caught. Fishermen also will be asked for their names and addresses if they wish to receive a citation.
NCDMF biologists will measure the fish, determine the sex, if possible, and remove the otoliths (ear bones) to determine the age of the fish. The information collected will be used to inform future flounder stock assessments. Learn more about what the division does with the carcasses on the Carcass Collection Program webpage at https://www.deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/marine-fisheries/hot-topics/flounder/flounder-carcass-collection?fbclid=IwAR3C862O9CFZVxXtrRAXXgMSLjVCos-nCyL5jr6364dD0NnZi6d8YNPQSmM.
Three of the temporary collection locations are in the area. They are: Wildlife Bait & Tackle, 4381 Fish Factory Rd SE, Southport; Holden Beach Marina, 3238 Pompano St SW, Supply; and Mad Kingz Tackle, Ocean Isle Beach. The other collection stations are listed at the link above.
Surf fishing seminar
If you missed have missed the surf fishing classes offered by the Oak Island Recreation Department earlier this spring and summer, you’ll have to wait until September 15 and 16 for the next one and word from the Recreation Department is that it is filling fast. Space is limited so it would be wise to register for the class as soon as possible. If you have to miss the September class for any reason, it will be offered again in October, but that’s the last one planned for 2023. The classes are two parts; a short classroom session on Friday evening at the Oak Island Ocean Education Building, 4700 E. Oak Island Drive that is followed on Saturday, with an in-the-surf session whose time and location will be announced.
The instructor for the surf fishing classes is Capt. Ian Sands, an avid local surf fisherman. Participants will learn everything you needed to catch, clean and cook their catches. This two-day course, which is specifically tailored for Oak Island fishermen, will highlight the different fish in the Oak Island surf and discuss the right rig and bait for the fish you want to catch.
Some participants find the information about tackle and tactics to be just what they need to catch supper in the surf, while others find the section on cleaning and cooking their fish to be the highlight of the class. The bottom line is that by the end of the weekend participants will have a great basic understanding of fishing the surf and preparing a delicious meal from catch.
The remaining 2023 dates are: September 15 and 16 and October 13 and 14. For more information or to register, visit http://bit.ly/OKISurfFishing2021 or call 910-278-5518. These classes fill in advance and it is wise to register as soon as you decide which date works best.
Military Appreciation Day
Southport Military Appreciation Day 2023 will be held from Dutchman Creek Park and Safe Harbor Marina on September 9. This event is to take active duty military fishing and then enjoy an afternoon cookout to show appreciation for their service. Captains interested in taking some of the military attendees fishing or folks wishing to volunteer to help otherwise can register at links available at http://militaryappreciationday.net/mad-chapters-southport-nc. More information is available at http://militaryappreciationday.net.
Oak Island Peer Fishin’
The Oak Island Peer Fishin’ Festival, presented by Operation North State, will be held at Oak Island Pier October 23 to 27. This isn’t just a single day event, but covers Monday through Friday to allow more vets and wounded warriors to fit it into their schedules. Volunteers are needed to help with fishing, feeding and other aspects of this week. More information on the Peer Fishing Festival and volunteering is available by calling 336-764-5967, emailing mailbox@operationnorthstate.com and on the website at www.operationnorthstate.com/top-shelf-fishin-festivals.
Tournament Tidbits
The final standings for the N.C. Billfish Series were announced this week. It was a bit surprising that after eight tournaments, the top three boats were very close in points. The Series Championship was decided on release points and the Weldor’s Ark claimed the win with 5,350 points. The Blue Bill finished in second place 100 points behind with 5,250. Then it was only 25 points back to the Safari in third place with 5,225 points.
There were also gamefish categories and they produced some large fish. Weldor’s Ark also topped the Tuna Category with a 130.7 pound catch. Stream Weaver weighed the largest wahoo for the year at 80.4 pounds. Murmuration caught a 48.8 pound dolphin to top that category. The heaviest blue marlin weighed 581.7 pounds and was caught by Team Spencer.
The series started off strong with blue marlin catches and finished up with a sailfish blitz. There were 546 billfish entered into the series and 99 percent of them were released. These included 201 blue marlin, 23 white marlin, 319 sailfish and 3 spearfish. All but eight of the blue marlin were released.
The second of two team tournaments in the 2023 Redfish Madness Tournament trail was held Saturday from Chasin’ Tails Outdoors in Atlantic Beach, with 45 teams participating. Fishermen were competing for the tournament prizes and an invitation to the 2023 Redfish Madness Championship in October. The fishing was good as two teams scaled 2 fish aggregate weights that surpassed 14 pounds. Team Collins scored the win with 14.43 pounds and Mamba NC was just a few ounces behind in second place with 14.15 pounds. Taylor Made filled out the podium in third place with 13.28 pounds.
Fishing without boats
Fishermen in the greater Southport/Oak Island area are fortunate that there is some public land and a few public docks and piers that can be used for fishing. The Oak Island surf is the most obvious place. This is roughly 15 miles between the Cape Fear River Inlet and Lockwood Folly Inlet and all but the Fort Caswell Baptist Assembly beach is public. Staying with the places inside the inlets, the Oak Island streets that run to the Intracoastal Waterway, Davis Canal, Davis Creek and Montgomery Slough are all dedicated streets to the high water line and give access these places. There is also beach adjacent to the parking area on the creek side at the Point at the west end of Oak Island.
The largest and most obvious of the free public docks is the Southport City Pier. Oak Island has numerous municipal docks and piers between Bill Smith Park on the mainland and the west end of the Island. The fishing docks at Bill Smith Park, Veterans Park, SW 6th Street and at the west end of Oak Island Drive are the best known, but there are many more. There are numerous places and opportunities for fishermen without boats to fish and they all produce nice catches at times.
Good fishing!