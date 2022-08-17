The weather prognosticators got part of the forecast right last week. They were right on the wind directions, but missed on the velocity. Most folks will forgive them as they hit the nail on the head with the cooler temps and lower humidity on Friday and Saturday. Friday was nice and Saturday was a day to go fishing in protected water or knock a few things off the “Honey-do” list while it was cool enough to work outside without risking a heat stroke.
The forecast for the coming week has some good and bad. First, the good – and it’s twofold. The wind is supposed to stay below 10 knots. This is to begin with some east and northeast winds, then switch to the south and stay there into next week. The other good is more milder temperatures. This won’t be fall-like, but the temps are forecast to stay around the mid-80s, with several days below 85.
The bad news is twofold also. First, the humidity will rise again and with the increased humidity, scattered thunderstorms will overwhelm the forecast. They enter the forecast on Thursday and are in it through Tuesday. Several days are forecast to have around a quarter inch of rain and Thursday looks like around a half inch. These are scattered thunderstorms, so not everywhere should have them, but they can be locally severe.
This is a good time to warn that caution is the best course of action when a thunderstorm approaches or forms nearby. The bite may be good, but it isn’t good enough to risk being struck by lightning. When a thunderstorm approaches, head for shelter. If you get caught by a thunderstorm, lower all antennas and take all rods down from overhead rod holders. Lightning striking a boat is not a good thing.
There is good news on the tropical weather front again this week. We begin with the only tropical weather on the five-day National Hurricane Center Map (www.nhc.noaa.gov) being a small system of thunderstorms that formed Sunday evening from the remains of the system that fizzled out before reaching the Windward Islands last week. Some of that juice held on enough to fuel a new system that popped up between the Windward Island and Bermuda.
Mike’s Weather Page (www.spaghettimodels.com) attributes last week’s system dissipating to a strong influx of Saharan dust that swirled off the African Continent and bogged down the upper atmosphere. Whatever it was, it was good to see that system go away as it was on a track that has continued our way several times in the past. This new system isn’t expected to strengthen for the same reasons and is forecast to turn out into the Atlantic, heading roughly towards Bermuda.
We have been fortunate so far, with a low number of tropical systems and none visiting locally. It has been more than a month since there was a named storm, but don’t allow yourself to become complacent. We are just entering the time when the tropics historically become more active. We’re just four weeks from the middle of September and that is typically the peak of hurricane season. Don’t panic, but pay attention and be prepared if needed.
Last week I mentioned the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries had released their annual stock status report, but we ran out of space to include it. Unfortunately, there isn’t much good news in the report and many fishermen find it particularly alarming that sheepshead was mentioned as a “species of interest.” There currently isn’t a Fishery Management Plan for Sheepshead, but there are size and number regulations.
A proposal from NOAA Fisheries to lower the ocean speed limit for boats 35 to 65 feet long has gotten a lot of attention this week. The concern is boats striking right whales and the proposal is for a 10-knot speed limit in the ocean from November 1 through the winter. More details are below.
The Oak Island Recreation Department has been holding a series of Surf Fishing Seminars throughout the summer and they are about to wrap up. The last one for 2022 will be held September 9 and 10. More information on these events is available below or by calling 910-278-5518.
Last week I mentioned the tarpon bite was going off pretty well on the waters of the lower Neuse River and where the river runs into Pamlico Sound. That action continued again this week and the trophy red drum bite fired up in the same general area. Tarpon are more of a daytime fishery, with the big reds often biting into and through the evening.
This isn’t local, but is only a few hours away. The action is centered around Oriental and there are guides who tallied several of both each day, but don’t wait as they are booking quickly. Fishermen wanting to try this on their own can find a list of the Wildlife Boating Access areas in that area on the NC Wildlife Resources Commission website at https://www.ncpaws.org/ncwrcmaps/boatingaccessareas.
We want your pictures. When you catch those big fish, think about emailing pictures of them to us at sports@stateportpilot.com or captjerry@captjerry.com. It’s a great way to share your good catches with friends and family. This report will be coming weekly through Thanksgiving and Scales and Tales always welcomes pictures and fishing reports from readers. If you had a great fishing trip and or have a picture of a fish that makes you smile, send the picture and some details on the trip. We look forward to highlighting outstanding reader catches.
The Fishing Report
While the weatherman was right about the cooling and lower humidity of last week, he missed the wind. It was to be a close call between comfortable enough to fish and not and most days ended up slipping to the not side. A few were windy enough they began on the not side. This week’s forecast is better and we hope the actual weather follows the forecast closer. It’s mid-August and time to be fishing where and when fishermen want.
Another good thing about the cooler weather over the weekend is that it should get bait really stirring. Mullet minnows are a great indicator and after a couple of days of cooler weather they typically begin to school and start moving towards the ocean. Keep your eyes open for schools of mullet minnows moving along the beach. This weekend’s cooling may be the trigger to get that started – and that’s a good thing.
The best part of the reports from the past week come from inshore waters. In fact, the best reports are on flounder, even though the season is closed. Flounder are not the ideal species for catch and release fishing, but they’re grabbing lures and baits intended for other species and many are being released. The wait is painful, but there are two more weeks before flounder season opens. Continue to release the flounder you’re catching and hope you can find them again once the season opens on September 1.
Puppy drum and speckled trout are biting too. Sometimes they can be a little difficult to find, but when found they’re feeding. The hot tip for both has been floating live shrimp suspended under a cork. This keeps them off the bottom and hopefully out of the vision of most bait thieves, while moving them across a creek mouth, point or along oyster and grass lines at the same speed as the tide. This looks natural and usually draws strikes. If live shrimp aren’t available, live mullet and mud minnows are the second choice. Black drum will also eat live baits, plus pieces of cut bait and shrimp.
When live baits aren’t available, lures will have to do. Most fishermen tend to entice more strikes using soft plastics, but there is a consensus that hard lures often get the attention of larger fish. When it comes to hard lures, the most exciting fishing is when using topwaters. It’s something special to see a fish, especially a large drum, chase down and attack a topwater lure. It can definitely cause a hitch in your breathing.
One thing to remember about fishing topwaters is that you have to feel the fish before you can set the hook. When fish are attacking a topwater lure and you see them, it’s very easy to get excited and try to set the hook before the fish catches it. Steel your nerves and wait for the pull. This definitely helps put more fish in your cooler.
We’re not receiving pictures, but dock and tackle shop talk is that fishermen are catching some nice sheepshead. Sand fiddlers have become a popular bait at area tackle shops and they are one of a sheepshead’s preferred meals. Sheepshead will usually hold around pilings and along bulkheads and bridge abutments. They bite very softly and even experienced fishermen donate more sand fiddlers than they catch sheepshead.
One day last week a fisherman stopped me to talk about ladyfish and how much fun they are to catch. He had run into a school of them that had some shrimp pinned in a bend in the marsh. He said the action only lasted a little while before the panicked shrimp busted free, but it was a melee of running and jumping ladyfish until then. One of his comments was that it was hard to believe how strong they were for their size. He also commented that I was correct about them sliming up his line and rig and that it took a little extra cleaning when he got home.
Tripletail are also in the bays and creeks off the lower Cape Fear River. They may look a little odd, but once you catch one, you’ll appreciate their fight. You’ll also appreciate their fillets, as they are excellent dinner fare. Look for tripletail around structure that makes shade on the water.
Local tarpon fishermen have been tight-lipped about when and where they’re catching them. One of the more popular inshore spots is the bay and around the smaller marsh islands between Battery and Bald Head Islands.
They also cross Frying Pan Shoals and the sloughs there will produce runs and jumps many days. Tarpon can be very picky at times, but when they’re in a feeding mood they will grab live baits and chunks of cut bait. Sharks use the same waters and can be aggravating at times.
Last week wasn’t a good time for spending a lot of time in the ocean. There were a few weather windows and fishermen that were ready and watching the weather took advantage of them.
Ocean fishing begins from the piers and in the surf. This action isn’t hot, but certainly beats working and can provide enough fresh fish for supper. The main catches in the surf zone are pompano and black drum, but there are a few red drum, trout and flounder being caught also. Release the flounder for two more weeks.
Speaking of flounder, fishermen that have been visiting the nearshore artificial reefs, secret nearshore shipwrecks and not-so-secret nearshore shipwrecks have been releasing lots of flounder.
There are some black drum and red drum around the nearshore structure too. I’ll bet that if the sea conditions are nice on September 1, there will be crowds at Yaupon Reef, Tom McGlammery Reef, Jim Knight Reef and the Brunswick County Fishing Club Reef.
Spanish mackerel and a few king mackerel have been moving along the beaches. Pier fishermen are catching some Spanish macks, but there hasn’t been a report of a pier caught king locally. This is going to happen soon as there are reports of kings being caught on piers just a little north and south of here. There are dedicated groups of king anglers on both piers every day and when clean water and bait moves in, they get excited.
Sea conditions have been a bit bumpy to make long runs offshore, but a few fishermen have made the trip. The reports are good and should get better as the sea conditions calm and more fishermen head out.
King fishermen have been finding concentrations of kings at many of the rocks, wrecks and live bottom areas in the general area of 55-70 feet. Some of the popular spots in this depth include the Horseshoe, 15 Mile Rock, 18 Mile Rock, Shark Hole, 390/390, 65 Foot Hole and the Jungle. Any structure in this depth that is holding bait could be a good spot on any day. Most of the kings are being caught on live baits, but some fishermen are also doing pretty well with frozen cigar minnows, sardines and similar dead baits.
King mackerel fishermen sometimes get bonus catches of dolphin, wahoo and sailfish that have broken away from the Gulf Stream and are feeding with the kings.
Ocean bottom fishing has been consistent all summer. This begins with some (mostly undersize) black sea bass, grunts and porgys at the same depths as the king mackerel and typically improves and adds grouper, beeliners, triggerfish and more once beyond around 100 feet deep.
Some lucky fishermen are also catching hog snapper and African pompano. This fishing can be as simple as dropping chunks of bait to the bottom and waiting for a bite. Some fishermen feel they have better catches when jigging through the water column.
When bottom bouncing offshore, it is always wise to keep a light line or two drifting behind the boat in case a wayward king mack, dolphin, wahoo or sailfish comes to investigate the activity created by reeling bottom fish to the boat.
I thought it was a little early to begin trolling the break for fall wahoo, but the reports have already begun at Morehead City and off the Outer Banks. North Carolina has world class wahoo fishing and one of the best times is the fall. The fall wahoo bite usually peaks in late October into early November, but it often begins in August and lasts through Christmas. There have already been several reports of double digit wahoo catches off Cape Lookout, so it’s starting. A few wahoo is a good catch in itself, but there may also be dolphin and tuna mixed with the wahoo.
Scales and Tales runs each week through Thanksgiving and we like to fill the page with pictures from readers. Send those pictures of you smiling wide and holding your latest catch to us at sports@stateportpilot.com or captjerry@captjerry.com. Include a few details of your catch and we’ll gladly share them with all our readers.
NOTE: Size and number regulations for all coastal species may be found in the Hot Topic links at the top right of the Division of Marine Fisheries home page at www.ncdmf.net. This page also has links to DMF news releases and fishery proclamations. There are prov
isions on each of these pages to register to receive e-mail notification of fishery management issues and changes.
Peer Fishin’ Festival
The seventh annual Peer Fishin’ Festival will be held at Ocean Crest Pier on October 17-21. This event, which is coordinated by Operation North State with help from many local volunteers and support from across N.C., is for Wounded Warriors, disabled veterans and their guests. The Peer Fishing Festival will take place rain or shine and is anticipated to host more than 500 participants to fishing, fun and fellowship throughout the week.
Operation North State’s Founder/Volunteer, Terry Snyder, said, “The event is being held at the request of the wounded warriors/DVets that have fished in ONS’s Top Shelf Fishin’ Festivals throughout the state the past nine years. The Peer Fishin’ Festival is one of eleven such Fishin’ Festivals hosted throughout North Carolina each year by ONS. There is nothing else like our Fishin’ Festivals’ Schedule in the country. The wounded warriors/DVets are so excited to have the opportunity to return to Ocean Crest Pier this year and include their families and friends in the festival as well. Likewise, our sponsors and volunteers are honored to be part of the festival and have the opportunity to give-back.”
The Peer Fishin’ Festival is FREE to wounded warriors / DVets and their respective guests. Each wounded warrior and one guest will receive FREE daily fishing passes. Operation North State is grateful to the pier mates from the community for providing their time, expertise and equipment. Wounded Warriors / DVets that would like to participate should send an email to mailbox@operationnorthstate.com or call 336.764.5967. The request should include your name, email address, telephone number and what North Carolina town you call home.
Operation North State is requesting assistance and participation in the Festival as follows:
• Spots are still available for wounded warriors / DVets to attend;
• Volunteers to serve as a Pier-Mate: assist a group of Wounded Warriors/DVets on the pier;
• Donate product, services and/or cash for the dinner, snacks, beverages and prizes;
• Provide a covered dish for the breakfast or lunch (the covered dishes are so popular);
• And, come visit the pier Monday, October 17th through Friday, October 21nd and cheer on these Special Americans.
• If you have a “Super Senior” Veteran in your life, please bring him/her to the pier for a few hours any day of the week to visit with fellow veterans. A special gift will be provided to all Super Senior Veterans.
More information on the Peer Fishin’ Festival and other Operation North State events, visit the ONS website at www.operationnorthstate.com. For additional information and/or to show your support, contact Terry Snyder, ONS Founder/Volunteer at mailbox@operationnorthstate.com or call 336-764-5967.
New record Cubera Snapper
On August 11, the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries certified a new state record Cubera Snapper (Lutjanus cyanopterus). Thomas M. Madsen of Byram, N.J., caught the 58-pound, 8-ounce fish offshore of Hatteras on Aug. 3. Madsen’s catch raised the bar 8-ounces as the previous N.C. state record cubera snapper, which was caught off Beaufort Inlet in 2016, weighed 58 pounds even.
Madsen caught the fish using a Shimano jigging rod, and a Diawa Saltist reel, spooled with 80-pound test line. The big fish measured 49.5-inches total length (from the tip of the snout to the tip of the compressed tail) and had a 41-inch girth. Madsen was fishing with Captain Tyler Fleetwood onboard Sea Dream Fishing Charters out of Hatteras.
For more information on all saltwater state record fish, go to the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries’ State Saltwater Records webpage at https://deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/marine-fisheries/public-information-and-education/coastal-fishing-information/nc-saltwater-fishing-tournament/north-carolina-state-saltwater-records.
Surf fishing seminars
The Oak Island Recreation Department has hosted surf fishing classes since the spring and there is only one remaining, which is on September 9 and 10. In a slight change for this year, participants can opt to only attend the classroom session on Friday night or choose the full class which includes the classroom session Friday night and a toes-in-the-sand session Saturday on the beach. These classes have been popular in past years and tend to fill quickly.
All of the classes include a classroom session at the Oak Island Recreation Center Friday evening that covers everything from equipment, rigs, baits, locations, catching fish and even preparing your catch for dinner. Participants who choose the full class that includes a session on the beach Saturday have the opportunity to practice their newfound knowledge under the watchful eye of the instructor. Participation on the beach on Saturday is limited so all fishermen get personal attention.
The instructor for the surf fishing classes will be Ian Sands, an Oak Island resident who has fished the local waters for many years and is also a licensed charter captain. Participants will benefit from many ways to shorten their learning curve thanks to Sands’ experience.
Participants are asked to bring their own fishing rod, tackle box and sand spike. Bait and rigs for Saturday will be provided by the Oak Island Recreation Department. Saturday times are tide dependent and will be announced. The only remaining class is scheduled for September 9 and 10. More information is available by calling 910-278-5518. Online information and registration are available at: https://oakisland.recdesk.com/Community/Program.
Tournament Tidbits
The Brunswick County Fishing Club held their annual Specks and Spots Fishing Tournament Saturday. Participants could launch from any ramp in Brunswick County and all fish were weighed at the Brunswick County Fishing Club clubhouse in Sunset Harbor. The tournament was based on the aggregate weight on two speckled trout and one red drum. This tournament was held in the best weather we have had since June. Not only was the temperature down a bit, the humidity was pleasant.
The fish and fishermen took advantage of the good weather. This is a tournament where kayak fishermen have done well in the past and they scored big again. Mark Patterson (CBreeze) of Greensboro came down with his Hobie kayak and paced the field with 8-pounds even, which included the big fish of the tournament, a 5.59-pound red drum. Joshua Nall (Triple J) of Oak Island, also eased his kayak into secret waters and finished second with 7.02-pounds. Andrew and Gary Imes (Sea Bacon) of Sunset Harbor took the boat for this event and finished third with 5.15-pounds.
The Alice Kelly Ladies Only Billfish Tournament was held Sunday from Pirate’s Cove Marina in Manteo. This tournament is the opening event of the Pirates Cove Billfish Tournament, which will be held this week. More than 140 boats of lady anglers participated and the tournament came down to a four-way tie for first place, with four boats releasing three marlin each and tallying 350 billfish release points. The tie was broken by the time of which boat released their third marlin. Bi-Op-Sea, with Capt. Jesse Granitzki and crew was awarded first place, with the Tarheel (Capt. John Bayliss), Doghouse (Capt. Britton Shackleford) and Skirt Chaser (Capt. Barry Daniels) filling second through fourth places respectively. I’ll mention this only because of the size of the payouts – and I believe you’ll agree these are something special. The White Marlin Open, held from Ocean City, Maryland, last week, boasts being the largest and richest billfish tournament in the world and these claims would be difficult to dispute. The 2002 tournament, which concluded Friday, had a field of 408 boats, which is impressive by itself. However, the $4,536,926 prize that angler Jeremy Duffie and the crew of the Billfisher took home for their winning 77.5-pound white marlin set a world record for the largest prize payout ever for a single fish. The tournament spread the joy well beyond their title species too, with the best examples being the $1.2 million payouts for the largest blue marlin and the largest tuna. Wow!
Good Fishing!