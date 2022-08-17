Drew Howington's black drum

Drew Howington caught this nice black drum near Elizabeth River at the mouth of the Cape Fear River on August 6.

 

The weather prognosticators got part of the forecast right last week. They were right on the wind directions, but missed on the velocity. Most folks will forgive them as they hit the nail on the head with the cooler temps and lower humidity on Friday and Saturday. Friday was nice and Saturday was a day to go fishing in protected water or knock a few things off the “Honey-do” list while it was cool enough to work outside without risking a heat stroke.

The forecast for the coming week has some good and bad. First, the good – and it’s twofold. The wind is supposed to stay below 10 knots. This is to begin with some east and northeast winds, then switch to the south and stay there into next week. The other good is more milder temperatures. This won’t be fall-like, but the temps are forecast to stay around the mid-80s, with several days below 85.