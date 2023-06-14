A Cedar Ridge baseball coach shakes hands with South Brunswick senior center fielder Walker Jenkins after South’s victory in the playoff game this season. The North Carolina Coaches Baseball Association has named Jenkins its 3A Player of the Year. (Photo by Michael Paul)
The North Carolina Baseball Coaches Association has selected Walker Jenkins as its 3A Player of the Year.
This is another postseason honor for the South Brunswick center fielder. The Mideastern 3A/4A Conference has named him its Player of the Year. Gatorade has named him its North Carolina Player of the Year. Jenkins also was Player of the Year by both organizations last year.
Jenkins batted .421 (24 of 57) with three doubles, two triples and two home runs. He had eight RBIs. He walked 32 times (14 intentional). His OBP was .637. He stole 10 bases. He scored 32 runs.
Four players from Junius H. Rose are on the NCBCA all-state team, including UNC commit Andrew Wallen. The Rampants beat the Cougars in the third round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 3A state playoffs.
Two players from South’s first-round playoff foe Cedar Ridge are on the team: Robert Thornton and Quinn Finnegan.
West Brunswick senior Zach Steagall also is on the 30-player team.
The Pitcher of the Year is junior Truitt Manuel of 3A state champion West Henderson. South’s Aubrey Smith was Pitcher of the Year in 2022.
Four players from conference foes are on the 4A all-state team: senior Cooper Cavanaugh from Topsail and seniors Luke Nixon, Sean Smith and Bromley Thornton from New Hanover. Smith and Thornton won 15 of 17 Wildcat games posted on MaxPreps.com.