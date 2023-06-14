Walker Jenkins

A Cedar Ridge baseball coach shakes hands with South Brunswick senior center fielder Walker Jenkins after South’s victory in the playoff game this season. The North Carolina Coaches Baseball Association has named Jenkins its 3A Player of the Year. (Photo by Michael Paul)

 

The North Carolina Baseball Coaches Association has selected Walker Jenkins as its 3A Player of the Year.

This is another postseason honor for the South Brunswick center fielder. The Mideastern 3A/4A Conference has named him its Player of the Year. Gatorade has named him its North Carolina Player of the Year. Jenkins also was Player of the Year by both organizations last year.

