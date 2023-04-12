Laura Sparks runs toward goal as a North Brunswick player checks her in a lacrosse game this season. Sparks was one of six Cougars who scored in the Cougars’ game April 4 against New Hanover. (Photo by Michael Paul)
South Brunswick lacrosse teams lost conference games last week.
The Cougar girls lost 15-12 to New Hanover on April 4 in Wilmington. For South, Morgan Hill, Maddie Dean, Laura Sparks, Sarah Sparks, Porter Mohler and Leila Kissam scored goals. Laura Sparks, Sarah Sparks, Kissam, Dean and Hill also had assists.
South had lost 14-6 to New Hanover on March 20 at South. The Wildcats are 5-4 in the conference, 8-4 overall. South is 1-8, 1-10.
South boys
The Cougar boys lost 9-5 to New Hanover on April 4 in Wilmington. South had beaten the Wildcats 4-3 on March 20 at South.
Cooper Creel scored three goals and Gage Schlemmer two, all unassisted.
“All-around good effort despite a lot of injuries,” South coach Dale Oehler said, “We had to have some players shift positions.”
South trailed 7-2 at halftime.
“We gave up four goals in the second quarter and that really made the difference,” Oehler said. “We outplayed them in the second half but couldn’t get on enough of a run to make up the difference.”
The Wildcats are 3-6 in the conference, 4-8 overall.
On Thursday, Hoggard beat the Cougars 16-1. The Vikings are 10-0 in the conference, 11-2 overall.South is 2-8 in the conference, 2-11 overall.