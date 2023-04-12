Laura Sparks

Laura Sparks runs toward goal as a North Brunswick player checks her in a lacrosse game this season. Sparks was one of six Cougars who scored in the Cougars’ game April 4 against New Hanover. (Photo by Michael Paul)

 

South Brunswick lacrosse teams lost conference games last week.

The Cougar girls lost 15-12 to New Hanover on April 4 in Wilmington. For South, Morgan Hill, Maddie Dean, Laura Sparks, Sarah Sparks, Porter Mohler and Leila Kissam scored goals. Laura Sparks, Sarah Sparks, Kissam, Dean and Hill also had assists.

