Topsail players watch in disbelief as Cougar senior defensive end Garrett Frazier returns a fumble 66 yards for a touchdown in the final 1 minute, 46 seconds, cutting the Pirate lead to 36-34. Photos by Michael Paul.
Flags were abundant on Military Appreciation Day at South Brunswick. See video at www.stateportpilot.com of Cedar Grove and South Brunswick middle school bands playing the national anthem with the SBHS band.
Topsail players watch in disbelief as Cougar senior defensive end Garrett Frazier returns a fumble 66 yards for a touchdown in the final 1 minute, 46 seconds, cutting the Pirate lead to 36-34. Photos by Michael Paul.
Cougar senior receiver Michael Shrewsbury breaks free from the Topsail tackler and scores on a 57-yard pass play in the first quarter.
Flags were abundant on Military Appreciation Day at South Brunswick. See video at www.stateportpilot.com of Cedar Grove and South Brunswick middle school bands playing the national anthem with the SBHS band.
On fourth down from the Cougar 13, junior running back Ethan Overton sprints to midfield.
Ella Champion (back) and Rylee Miller (front) perform at halftime with the South Brunswick dance team. See video at www.stateportpilot.com of the start of the performance.
Topsail returned an intercepted pass for a touchdown with 2 minutes, 23 seconds left and held on to beat the South Brunswick Cougars 36-34 in a Mideastern 3A/4A Conference football game Friday night at Jack Campbell Stadium.
After the score, which gave the Pirates a 36-27 lead, South began its ensuing possession at its 24. On second down, the Pirates intercepted a tipped pass with 1:58 left and appeared to have clinched the victory.
But on first down, Topsail fumbled. Senior defensive end Garrett Frazier recovered the ball and he sprinted 66 yards for a touchdown. Dow Pender’s extra point cut the Pirates’ lead to 36-34 with 1:46 left.
After recovering the onside kickoff, the Pirates began their possession near midfield. On first down, the Topsail quarterback fumbled the snap, but a running back made the recovery. The Pirates then were penalized for delay of game, stopping the clock. The Pirates finally were able to run a few plays before punting with 5.6 seconds left and winning the game.
This was the first conference game of the season for both teams. South is 3-1 overall. Topsail entered the game 2-1 overall. On Sept. 2 it beat Dixon 43-0 but on Sept. 9 it lost 55-7 to Charlotte Christian.
South led 14-0 in the first quarter, the first score on a short run by Ethan Overton and the second score a 57-yard pass from Jameson Prince to Michael Shrewsbury.
But the game changed when Topsail scored on an 87-yard run, cutting the lead to 14-6 with 3:19 left.
The Pirates scored on three consecutive possessions in the second quarter. The first score was on a short run with 8:17 left. The second score was on a short run with 2:44 left. In the drive, the Cougars had forced the Pirates to punt from their 30. But after the punter mishandled the ball, he ran for a first down. A 33-yard pass then gave Topsail a first down at the 1 before it scored. After Topsail forced South to punt, the Pirates scored on a 37-yard field goal with 7.8 seconds left in the half, taking a 23-14 lead.
The Pirates scored on their first possession in the second half on a fourth-down pass from the Cougar 32. The touchdown extended the Topsail lead to 29-14 with 10:11 left in the quarter.
South junior defensive back Brantley Baker prevented another Topsail score when he intercepted a pass near the goal line. The Cougars were unable to score on the ensuing drive — a drive in which on fourth-and-1 from the 13, Ethan Overton ran to midfield — and turned the ball over on downs at the 23. South forced a punt — which the punter shanked — and the Cougars began their possession at the Topsail 15. Overton scored on a short run and Pender’s extra point cut the lead to 29-21 with 5.3 seconds left in the quarter.
Another shanked punt gave South possession near midfield. A 13-yard run by Prince and his 21-yard pass to Mark Bishop led to Prince’s 3-yard touchdown run on fourth down. The score cut the lead to 29-27 with 4:48 left in the game. A pass for the game-tying two-point conversion was no good, and that set up the wild ending.
South’s next game is Friday at New Hanover. The Wildcats, 3-1, won their conference opener 37-17 against North Brunswick.
South leaders against Topsail
According to MaxPreps.com, Prince completed 18 of 37 passes for 247 yards and one TD. He threw three interceptions. He had 305 total yards and rushed for one TD. Shrewsbury caught six passes for 96 yards and one TD. Overton gained 65 yards on 10 carries and scored two TDs. Frazier had 15 total tackles and 5.5 tackles for loss. Brendan Hoagland and Demerius Wise each had 10 total tackles. Jack Earley had nine total tackles. Ian Dwight had one sack. Pender had three touchbacks.
Visit the photo and video galleries on www.stateportpilot.com to see videos of the dance team in action and middle school bands help perform the national anthem.