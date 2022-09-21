Topsail returned an intercepted pass for a touchdown with 2 minutes, 23 seconds left and held on to beat the South Brunswick Cougars 36-34 in a Mideastern 3A/4A Conference football game Friday night at Jack Campbell Stadium.

After the score, which gave the Pirates a 36-27 lead, South began its ensuing possession at its 24. On second down, the Pirates intercepted a tipped pass with 1:58 left and appeared to have clinched the victory.