Carolina Forest beat South Brunswick 6-1 in a boys lacrosse game Wednesday, March 15, at South.
The Panthers (7-2) had beaten the Cougars 9-3 March 4 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Carolina Forest beat South Brunswick 6-1 in a boys lacrosse game Wednesday, March 15, at South.
The Panthers (7-2) had beaten the Cougars 9-3 March 4 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
“Giving up six goals — I can’t blame our defense,” South coach Dale Oehler said. “A couple of those goals were sort of cheap goals — a couple of them squirted in.
“But we gotta score more than just one. Our shooters were sloppy, throwing the ball away, trying to dodge two or three guys. Just sloppy fundamentals, and it hurt us.”
In the rematch, South (0-3) scored three minutes into the game. A pass from junior Steven Callaghan led to a goal by senior captain Nick Davidsen.
The Panthers, up a player, tied the score with 4:52 left in the quarter, which ended in a tie. They scored twice in the second quarter and were leading 3-1 when Davidsen was injured. He was unable to return to the game.
“Nick Davidsen getting hurt, hurt us a lot,” Oehler said. “It’s tough to replace a senior — and a captain.”
The Panthers in the third quarter scored two goals when South was down a player. They scored their final goal with 10:58 left in the game.
“We just couldn’t get our offense uncorked,” Oehler said. “I was disappointed. Defensively, they’re a good team. They’re a good, strong Myrtle Beach team.”
South pressured the Panthers’ goalkeeper late.
“The last five minutes in the fourth quarter,” Oehler said, “our offense, we were dodging, we were getting shots off. We looked much, much better. But as is sometimes the case, too little, too late. Their goalie made two or three nice saves on some shots from the low crease.”
The Cougars entered the game after a conference game March 14.
“We played Hoggard last night,” Oehler said, “and we played them tough. I was hoping that would carry over to today. Maybe they were a little fatigued from the game last night. I was hoping we would come out hotter, stronger, faster. Maybe playing last night affected us more than I thought it would.”
Girls: Carolina Forest 15, South 1
Abby Wilson scored South’s goal in the nonconference loss to the unbeaten Panthers (9-0).
The goal tied the score 1-1 with 21:23 left in the half. The Panthers dominated the rest of the half, which ended 12-1.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.