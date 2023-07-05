So, where will he go?
Better watch early the Major League Baseball draft when it begins at 7 p.m. Sunday, because it is likely South Brunswick graduate Walker Jenkins will be selected before you can finish a summer snack.
Here are what some of the prognosticators have been saying in June mock drafts.
FOX sports
On June 28, it has the Texas Rangers, at No. 4, selecting Jenkins.
“Whether the Rangers prefer Jenkins to Max Clark as the top high school bat available is tough to gauge, but either pick would make sense. As was the case in last year’s draft, Texas has a much smaller bonus pool than any of the other teams in the top 10 due to the picks forfeited for signing high-end free agents.
“They got creative last year with the shocking underslot selection of Kumar Rocker at third overall, which saved enough bonus money to add high-school right-hander Brock Porter later on in the fourth round. I’d expect them to take the more predictable route this time around, but I do wonder if they’d be able to resist passing up Skenes on the off chance he makes it here.”
MLB.com on June 22 lists Clark and Jenkins interchangeable at 4 and 5. It slots Clark at No. 4.
“There are those who feel Jenkins is the clear choice here, especially if the top three goes as I’ve laid it out this week, and that’s certainly possible. But there are those who do like Clark and his five-tool potential, which could lead to a spirited debate in the Draft room.”
If Clark goes at No. 4, then MLB.com says the Twins, with the next pick, select Jenkins.
“The safe play is to have the Twins taking whatever top five player is left here, and in this case, it’s Jenkins. And he’s certainly an option. If they decide to go in another direction, they are still considering the next tier of college bats (Jacob Wilson, Jacob Gonzalez, Kyle Teel), looking at college arms (Rhett Lowder and Chase Dollander, though Dollander might be a tougher sell now) and the top high school pitcher in the class, Noble Meyer.”
CBS Sports
It has the Twins taking Jenkins at No. 5 ($7,139,700 slot value).
“The Twins were the second-biggest winner in the draft lottery (behind the Pirates) because they moved up from No. 13 to No. 5 in a draft class with five players who stand out from the pack. In some respects, Minnesota has the easiest decision in the draft. They’ll just take whichever one of Clark, (LSU outfielder Dylan) Crews, Jenkins, (Florida outfielder Wyatt) Langford and (LSU pitcher Paul) Skenes is still on the board. In this mock draft that’s Jenkins, and if multiple members of that group are available, I suspect the Twins would go hitter over pitcher, and college over high school.” (The slot value at No. 4 is $7,698,700.)
Sports Illustrated, Texas Rangers
On June 28, the site stated “ESPN seems certain the Texas Rangers will take a prep bat with their No. 4 overall selection in the 2023 MLB Draft.
“The question is which one.
“The site’s latest mock draft has the Rangers taking outfielder Max Clark of Franklin (Ind.) Community High School.
“But the last two mocks had the Rangers taking another prep outfielder, Walker Jenkins out of South Brunswick High School in Southport, N.C.
“The Rangers have been connected to those two players in other mock drafts. They appear to be the clear top prep prospects in the class.”
Top-10 draft order: Pittsburgh Pirates, Washington Nationals, Detroit Tigers, Texas Rangers, Minnesota Twins, Oakland Athletics, Cincinnati Reds, Kansas City Royals, Colorado Rockies, Miami Marlins.
Texas Rangers affiliates: Triple-A: Round Rock (Texas) Express. Double-A: Frisco (Texas) RoughRiders. High-A: Hickory Crawdads. Single-A: Down East Wood Ducks (Kinston).
Minnesota Twins affiliates: Triple-A: St. Paul Saints. Double-A: Wichita Wind Surge. High-A: Cedar Rapids Kernels. Single-A: Fort Myers Mighty Mussels.