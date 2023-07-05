The Southport/Oak Island Marlins swim team had its second — and last — home meet of the season Saturday at Fort Caswell. The Marlins won numerous events against the Wilmington YWCA Barracudas. Evan Sevast (ages 15 and older), Kennedy Gordon (13-14) and Peyton Stegman (11-12) each won three events. Adrianna Jackson (15 and older) won two events. The Marlins also won six relays.
Marlins results
First in 8U mixed 100-meter medley relay. (Stella Childress, Anna Webster, Olivia Dowdy, Harris Hetrick.)
Second in mixed 10U 100 medley relay.
First in mixed 12U 200 medley relay in 2 minutes, 28.65 seconds, a margin of four seconds. (Michael Best, Phoebe Cumbee, Blakely McMullan, Peyton Stegman.)
Second in mixed 14U 200 medley relay in 2:31.57. The top time was 2:31.33.
First in mixed 15O 200 medley relay in 2:19.40 by nearly three seconds. (Meghan Ulevich, Evan Sevast, Adrianna Jackson, Ethan Overton.)
Bella Grace Doak was first in girls 6U 12 individual relay.
Phoebe Cumbee was first in girls 11-12 50 butterfly in 36.67. Blakely McMullan was second.
Michael Best was second in boys 11-12 50 butterfly.
Kennedy Gordon was second girls 13-14 50 butterfly in 35.89. First was 35.48.
Jakob Boehmer was third in boys 13-14 50 butterfly.
Adrianna Jackson was second in the girls 15O 50 butterfly.
Evan Sevast was first in boys 15O 50 butterfly in 31.14. Andrew Sherrod was third.
C.J. Perez was second in boys 6U 12 freestyle.
Finley Alderman was second in girls 6U 25 freestyle.
Peyton Stegman was first in girls 11-12 50 freestyle in 31.14. Phoebe Cumbee was second.
Michael Best was second in boys 11-12 50 freestyle. Caleb Lee was third.
Brooke McPherson was third in girls 13-14 50 freestyle.
Oliver Boehmer was second in boys 13-14 50 freestyle. Jakob Boehmer was third.
Adrianna Jackson was first in girls 15O 50 freestyle in 31.44.
Ethan Overton was first in boys 15O freestyle in 29.47. Andrew Sherrod was third.
First in mixed 12U 200 freestyle relay. (Chloe Key, Conner Swartzendruber, Ava Spencer, Caleb Lee.)
First in mixed 14U 200 freestyle relay. (Jakob Boehmer, Kennedy Gordon, Brooke McPherson, Finley Zeron.)
First in mixed 15O 200 freestyle relay. (Keira Stegman, Andrew Pace, Andrew Sherrod, Hannah Cumbee.)
Finley Alderman was first in girls 6U 25 backstroke.
Anna Webster was second in girls 7-8 25 backstroke.
Peyton Stegman was first in girls 11-12 50 backstroke in 38.10. Blakely McMullan was third.
Caleb Lee was first in boys 11-12 50 backstroke in 40.56.
Kennedy Gordon was first in girls 13-14 50 backstroke in 37.88. Abby Long was second and Opal Grey Boehmer third.
Oliver Boehmer was second in boys 13-14 50 backstroke.
Adrianna Jackson was second in girls 15O 50 backstroke. Meghan Ulevich was third.
Evan Sevast was second in boys 15O 50 backstroke in 35.52. The top time was 35.34. Ethan Overton was third.
Ryker Friesema was third in boys 9-10 25 breaststroke.
Peyton Stegman was first in girls 11-12 50 breaststroke in 43.02. Phoebe Cumbee was second and Chloe Key third.
Michael Best was second in boys 11-12 50 breaststroke.
Kennedy Gordon was first in girls 13-15 50 breaststroke in 40.41. Brooke McPherson was third.
Oliver Boehmer was first in boys 13-14 50 breaststroke in 40.19.
Keira Stegman was second in girls 15O breaststroke.
Evan Sevast won the boys 15O breaststroke in 39.97. Andrew Sherrod was third.
Adrianna Jackson won the girls open 100 individual medley in 1:22.27. Phoebe Cumbee was second and Meghan Ulevich third.
Evan Sevast won the boys open 100 individual medley in 1:16.71. Andrew Sherrod was second and Ethan Overton third.