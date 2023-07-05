The Southport/Oak Island Marlins swim team had its second — and last — home meet of the season Saturday at Fort Caswell. The Marlins won numerous events against the Wilmington YWCA Barracudas. Evan Sevast (ages 15 and older), Kennedy Gordon (13-14) and Peyton Stegman (11-12) each won three events. Adrianna Jackson (15 and older) won two events. The Marlins also won six relays.

Marlins results

