Dixie Boys finish second

Brunswick County finished 5-2 in the Dixie Boys Baseball World Series. In all, Brunswick was 10-2 in Dixie Boys Baseball state and national competition.

 

Brunswick County played seven games in the Dixie Boys Baseball World Series, reaching the title game before losing 2-0 to Hattiesburg, Mississippi, on July 27.

This was the second consecutive year these two teams played for a Dixie World Series title. Last year Hattiesburg beat Brunswick 12-2 in winning the Junior Dixie Boys Baseball World Series.