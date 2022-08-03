Brunswick County played seven games in the Dixie Boys Baseball World Series, reaching the title game before losing 2-0 to Hattiesburg, Mississippi, on July 27.
This was the second consecutive year these two teams played for a Dixie World Series title. Last year Hattiesburg beat Brunswick 12-2 in winning the Junior Dixie Boys Baseball World Series.
This year in a semifinal July 26, Brunswick County stunned Hattiesburg, Mississippi, 8-2. This was the first time Hattiesburg lost in the tournament. Hattiesburg had beaten Brunswick County 15-3 on July 23.
In an elimination game July 26, Brunswick County played host Sterlington, Louisiana. Each team entered the elimination game with one loss and each team was playing for the second time that day. Brunswick County won 5-3.
The victory advanced Brunswick County to a third game against Hattiesburg, this time for the championship, on the morning of July 27.
Twelve teams were in the double-elimination tournament for baseball players ages 13-14. The only time Brunswick County has won the Dixie Boys Baseball World Series was in 2011.
Brunswick played its first game in the World Series on July 23 against Jefferson Parish Recreation Department East, the defending series champion. Brunswick won 10-8.
In a game that night, Hattiesburg beat Brunswick 15-3.
In the loser-out round July 24, Brunswick played Auburn, Alabama, and won 14-1. On July 25, Brunswick played Washington County, Georgia, and won 9-2.
The victory left Brunswick as one of four teams in the tournament and advanced it on July 26 to a semifinal and its first rematch against Hattiesburg, who entered the game unbeaten. Hattiesburg had won games 17-11, 15-3 (against Brunswick), 18-4 and 12-7.
Brunswick finished the World Series 5-2.
For many members of the Brunswick team, this was their second consecutive trip to the World Series. Brunswick County won the Junior Dixie Boys Baseball (age 13) state title last year and finished second in the World Series to Hattiesburg.
This year, Brunswick County beat Boger City 7-3 and won the N.C. Dixie Boys Baseball state championship July 13 at Town Creek Park, earning a bid to the World Series.
Brunswick played Boger City in the first round July 9 and won 6-5. Brunswick then beat Lumberton 14-2, Columbus County 10-0 — Columbus had scored 31 runs in two games — and Lumberton 12-7 in reaching the title game.
In all, Brunswick was 10-2 in state and national competition.
Brunswick team members: Camden Pszczultkoski – Town Creek, Grayson Skipper – Leland, Josiah Sneed – Shallotte, Fisher Goodwin – Leland, Jonah Campbell – Leland, Tyler Kelly – Leland, Ryan Grisso – Leland, Gage Hickman – Shallotte, Dylan Stacks – Leland, Hunter Small – Town Creek, Tyler Peterson – Leland, William Jones – Leland, Noah Faulders – Cedar Grove.
Faulders, Skipper, Stacks, Grisso, Peterson, Hickman, Campbell and Goodwin were on the team that won the Junior Dixie Boys Baseball state championship last year.
The head coach is Jeremy Skipper. The assistants are Gary Rabon, L.C. Pigott and Tom Peterson.
Gary Rabon, Jeremy Skipper and L.C. Pigott were coaches of the 2021 state championship Junior Dixie Boys Baseball Brunswick County team.
2022 Dixie Boys World Series
Games scheduled for Friday — July 22
Game #1 - Auburn, AL (4) - Host - Sterlington, LA (7) Game #2 - Hilton Head, SC (0) Hardee County, FL (10)
Games scheduled for Saturday - July 23
Game #3 - East Montgomery, TX (14) - Motley, VA (2)
Game #4 - Washington Co., GA (5) - Texarkana, AR (4)
Game #5 - Brunswick County, NC (10) - JPRD East, LA (8)
Game #6 - Dyersburg, TN (11) - Hattiesburg, Miss. (17)
Game #7 - Sterlington, LA (8) - Hardee County, FL. (1)
Game #8 - East Montgomery, TX (5) - Washington Co., GA (6)
Game #9 - Brunswick County, NC (3) - Hattiesburg, MS (15)
Games scheduled for Sunday - July 24
Game #10 - Auburn, AL (6) - Hilton Head, SC. (3)
Game #11 - Motley, VA (5) - Texarkana, AR. (1)
Game #12 - JPRD East, LA (3) - Dyersburg, TN. (2)
Game #13 - EMCA, Texas (4) - Hardee County, FL (7)
Game #14 - Motley, VA (1) - JPRD East, LA. (4)
Game #15 - Brunswick County, NC (14) - Auburn, AL (1)
Game #16 - Hattiesburg, MS (18) - Wiashington County, GA. (4)
Games scheduled for Monday - July 25
Game #17 - Hardee County, FL (14) - JPRD East, LA (1)
Game #18 - Brunswick Co. NC (9) - Washington Co., GA (2)
Game #19 - Sterlington, LA (7) - Hattiesburg, MS (12)
Games scheduled for Tuesday - July 26
Game #20 - Hardee County, FL (4) - Sterlington, LA (5)
Game #21 - Brunswick County, NC (9) - Hattiesburg, MS (2)
Game #22 - Sterlington, LA (3) - Brunswick County, NC (5)
(If Game) scheduled for Wednesday July 27, 2022
Game #23 - Hattiesburg, MS (2) - Brunswick County, NC (0)
Hattiesburg, Mississippi - DBB World Series Champions