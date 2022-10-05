The South Brunswick boys soccer team defeated North Brunswick 2-1 in a Mideastern Conference game between two 3A teams.
“We won the game, but we did not play our best — but our defenders did,” South coach Hastin McGill said.
The South Brunswick boys soccer team defeated North Brunswick 2-1 in a Mideastern Conference game between two 3A teams.
“We won the game, but we did not play our best — but our defenders did,” South coach Hastin McGill said.
“We didn’t play soccer. We played soccer twice in the game — and we scored two goals when we did.”
Junior midfielder Riley Kiniry scored in the first half and sophomore fullback Crayton Dail scored with about 20 minutes, 56 seconds left as the Cougars improved to 1-4 in the conference, 3-4 overall. The Scorpions are 1-4, 6-5.
“I think we were slightly the better team,” McGill said. “The implications that this game has, the boys were nervous. I think when we play them again, it will be different.”
South, North and West Brunswick are the 3A teams in the conference vying for one automatic state playoff spot. The previous night, North beat West Brunswick 5-1.
North’s goal against South was scored on a penalty kick 2:01 into the second half.
“The defensive effort was unbelievable,” McGill said about the victory. “It’s what I expect from these guys, to have three studs in the back and to have a stud of a goalie.”
The goalkeeper is senior Will Lamiman and the three main defenders are senior Dow Pender, freshman Gabriel Arce and junior Steven Callaghan.
The victory came one night after Laney beat the Cougars 4-1.
“We played the No. 1 team in the state and the No. 6 team in the country last night,” McGill said, “and with 10 minutes left, we’re losing by one.”
Laney won 4-1. Nathan Wheeler scored for the Cougars and Kiniry had the assist against the 4A power.
“We’re a defensive team,” McGill said. “The boys listen to what I say and do exactly what I say. They stuck to the system. I’m not saying I’m the greatest coach ever, but we have a system and the kids stick to it. They’ve been so hungry for this and they listen to what comes from the coaches. It’s not just me. It’s Rod Camden, Ryan Kiniry and Judson Herring. They are awesome assistant coaches. I couldn’t do it without them.”
Riley Kiniry scored the first goal 16:35 into the game. With defenders nearby, Kiniry dribbled near the left sideline, cut toward the middle to the box and kicked the ball past the goalkeeper.
The Scorpions nearly scored with 12:08 left in the half but the ball rolled wide right of an empty net. Two minutes later, Lamiman on his knees made a two-handed stop of a shot.
After North tied the score in the second half, it nearly took a lead eight minutes later on a shot that ricocheted off the left post.
Dail scored nine minutes later. Taking a pass near the right sideline from sophomore fullback/midfielder Kyle Robbins, Dail lined the ball between the goalkeeper and the right post.
North pressured the Cougars in the final minutes. The Scorpions had a breakaway with 7:30 left, but Lamiman stopped a point-plank shot.
The Cougars were scheduled to play West Brunswick on Oct. 4 in Shallotte. They have a rematch with North on Oct. 20 and have a home game with West on Oct. 26, the final game of the conference season.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.