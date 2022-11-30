Five Cougars win titles at Patriot Turkey Clash Nov 30, 2022 Nov 30, 2022 Updated 13 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 Garrett Frazier won the 220-pound title in the Patriot Turkey Clash. Photo Contributed. Damian Weaver won the 195-pound title in the Patriot Turkey Clash. Photo Contributed. Lillian Prendergast won the 106-pound title in the Patriot Turkey Clash. Photo Contributed. Ethan McCullough won the 113-pound title in the Patriot Turkey Clash. Photo Contributed. Frankie Colantuno won the 160-pound title in the Patriot Turkey Clash. Photo Contributed. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Five South Brunswick wrestlers won titles in the Patriot Turkey Clash Nov. 23 at Pender High School.The Cougars won 16 matches by fall in the tourney that included teams from Ashley, East Carteret, Trask, Pender, Southwest Onslow, Swansboro, Topsail and West Brunswick.South won titles at 106, 113, 160, 195 and 220 pounds. Seniors won four of the titles. Three of South’s title were against West Brunswick wrestlers. In a semifinal at 106 pounds, junior Lillian Prendergast beat Ashley’s Fisher Piper in 23 seconds.In the title match, Prendergast won in 4:02 against West Brunswick’s Roy Nelson.In a semifinal at 113 pounds, senior Ethan McCullough beat Trask’s Bernardino Garcia by technical fall.In the title match, McCullough beat Southwest Onslow’s Carter Duhon 8-5.In a quarterfinal at 160, senior senior Frankie Colantuno won in 3:42 against West Brunswick’s Oscar Mendoza.In a semifinal, Colantuno won in 68 seconds against Trask’s Dayton East.In the title match, Colantuno won against Ashley’s Isaac Olvera by fall with two seconds left.In a semifinal at 195, senior Damian Weaver won against Ashley’s Nathan Hall in 32 seconds.In the title match at 195, Weaver beat West Brunswick’s Wyatt Moster in 43 seconds.In a semifinal at 220 pounds, senior Garrett Frazier won in 36 seconds against Trask’s Devon Grainger.In the title match, Frazier won 14-6 against West Brunswick’s Christian Hardy. Cougars finished third at 138, 152 and 182 pounds.In a quarterfinal at 138 pounds, freshman Mason Goldfuss won in 3:00 against Southwest Onslow’s Nicholas Snedecker.In a semifinal, Trask’s Ian Bredemeier won 12-9.In a consolation semifinal, Goldfuss won in 1:23 against West Brunswick’s Noah Farris.In the match for third place, Goldfuss won in 2:50 against Swansboro’s Nickolas Baeza.In a quarterfinal at 152 pounds, senior Matthew Cummings won 2-0 against Topsail’s Dashel Hoffman.In the consolation semifinals, Cummings won in 1:52 against Pender’s Conner Smith.In the match for third place, Cummings won 9-3 against Topsail’s Dashel Hoffman.In a quarterfinal at 182 pounds, junior Ronald Tartt won in 2:45 against Trask’s Darrel McIntyre.In a semifinal, Southwest Onslow’s Jason Rodriguez Jr. won in 2:42.In a consolation semifinal, Tartt won in 1:28 against Topsail’s Hudson Cannady.In the match for third place, Tartt won in 3:26 against Pender’s Andrew Robinson.At 120 pounds, Elijah Watts finish fourth. At 126 pounds, Samuel Price finished fourth. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags South Brunswick Sport Prendergast Mccullogh Colantuno Frazier Weaver Cougars Wrestling Wrestlers Patriot Turkey Clash Semifinal Title Senior Goldfuss Wrestler Matthew Cummings Recommended for you Letters to the Editor It cannot be undone Risk can be reduced Keep the property Featured Businesses Southport Realty +1(910)457-7676 Website Dosher Memorial Hospital +1(910)457-3800 Website The Krueger Team Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage +1(910)457-6715 Website Ken Keegan Coldwell Banker Seacoast Advantage Remax Website Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage +1(910)799-3435 Ginger Harper Real Estate Group +1(910)457-6713 Website Find a local business Local Events Join us on social! thestateportpilot Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Sample the e-Pilot State Port Pilot To view a sample e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular St. James property tax values expected to soar Paid parking driving to another milepost South baseball senior Jenkins signs with UNC Tar Heels ABC board considers adding another store ‘The city needs to have some consistency’