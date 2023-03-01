The Brunswick Community College baseball team finished 1-2 in its series at Pitt Community College. The Dolphins are 4-2 in NJCAA Division II East Region 10, 6-3 overall. The Bulldogs are 7-1, 9-2.

The Dolphins split a doubleheader Friday. In the first game, the Dolphins scored seven runs in the ninth inning in winning 22-13. BCC had 16 hits, 11 walks and three hit batters. Pitt made four errors.

