The Brunswick Community College baseball team finished 1-2 in its series at Pitt Community College. The Dolphins are 4-2 in NJCAA Division II East Region 10, 6-3 overall. The Bulldogs are 7-1, 9-2.
The Dolphins split a doubleheader Friday. In the first game, the Dolphins scored seven runs in the ninth inning in winning 22-13. BCC had 16 hits, 11 walks and three hit batters. Pitt made four errors.
For the Dolphins, Bryson Horney was 4 for 7 with a double and four RBIs. Tatum Marsh was 2 for 6 with three RBIs. Branton Jernigan hit a two-run home run. Hunter Poole was 2 for 4 with three walks and one RBI. Gabe Barnes, Brenner Gursky and Allen Brown each had two RBIs.
Winning pitcher Tanner Collins gave up four hits and two runs in 3.1 innings. He walked three and struck out three. Pitt finished with 11 hits and 11 walks.
In the second game, Pitt won 6-3 in seven innings. Three Pitt pitchers held the Dolphins to six hits. Jaylend Clemmons had two hits. Jernigan hit a double. Marsh, Poole and Brown each had an RBI.
On Sunday, Pitt, despite, making seven errors, won 14-11 in nine innings. Pitt had 12 hits, 10 walks and five hit batters.
BCC had 12 hits. Brown was 3 for 6 with two RBIs. Poole was 2 for 5 with a triple and two RBIs. Marsh had two hits and one RBI. Chet Bowling hit a double and had one RBI.
In a non-region game Feb. 22 at Founders Field, Florence-Darlington Tech defeated the Dolphins 15-5. The Stingers, 12-3, are ranked No. 14 in NJCAA Division I baseball. Eight Stinger pitchers held BCC to five hits.
For BCC, Bowling and Gage Doss each hit home runs. Clemmons was 1 for 2 and scored a run. Marsh and Poole each had one RBI.
Softball home opener Friday
The Brunswick Community College softball team opens its home season Friday, playing a doubleheader at Lockwood Folly District Park against Richard Bland College. The first game is at 3 p.m.
The Dolphins play a home doubleheader Saturday against Bryant & Stratton College. The first game is at 1 p.m. All four games games are sanctioned in NJCAA Division II Region 10.