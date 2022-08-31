NEWTON GROVE — South Brunswick beat the Midway Raiders 44-26 in a non-conference football game on a humid Friday night at Coach Tommy Sloan Stadium.
Junior quarterback Jameson Prince threw three touchdown passes to junior Jordan Davis.
The third TD pass clinched the victory. The Cougars were leading 37-26 with 3 minutes, 42 seconds left but were starting a possession at its 3. On third down from the 5, Prince threw a pass to Davis near the Midway sideline. Davis faked one defender, sprinted past another and broke free on a 95-yard score.
“I called it,” South coach Rocky Lewis said. “We knew that they’d be bringing a blitz, and it’s the same play that he scored the other long touchdown on (against Richlands). They brought a blitz. It was just a matter of him making a catch— and he was off to the races. He’s shown that he’s got that ability to run away from people. Proud of him for making those plays.”
Junior kicker Pearce Reynolds’ extra point put the Cougars ahead 44-26 with 2:59 left.
Junior running back Ethan Overton scored three touchdowns in the first half.
“Ethan runs hard,” Lewis said, “but that offensive line does a good job of opening the holes for him.”
Senior Dow Pender kicked a 37-yard field goal in the final seconds of the first half. He had two touchbacks in the first half.
South’s defense made memorable plays on fourth down. Fourth-down tackles by senior defensive end Garrett Frazier ended back-to-back Raider drives in the fourth quarter. His tackle-for-loss ended a Raider drive at the South 3, and on the ensuing possession South scored on the 95-pass from Prince to Davis.
“There are times that our offense has the ability to strike so quick that our defense is on the field a lot more than the offense is,” Lewis said. “So our defensive line, our linebackers, defensive backs, all were gassed a little bit. And to dig down and have that effort, that’s what it is going to take in close games. That was good to see that effort.”
Overton scored his first touchdown on a 4-yard run with 4:25 left in the first quarter. The score was set up by a 38-yard pass from Prince to senior receiver Michael Shrewsbury for a first down at the 12. Overton scored two plays later.
The Raiders tied the score on the next series on a 16-yard run. An offsides penalty by the Cougars at midfield on third-and-6 led to the successful conversion on third-and-1 and continued the Raider TD drive.
The Cougars took the lead for good on their next possession when Overton scored on an 11-yard run. Reynolds’ extra point gave South a 14-7 lead with 11:12 left in the half. The touchdown was set by a 20-yard pass from Prince to senior Bazil Abram for a first down at the 11.
South scored again after a third-down tackle by senior lineman Demerius Lewis led to a punt by the Raiders. The Cougars scored on a 9-yard run by Overton, who had seven rushing attempts in the drive that started near midfield, Reynolds’ extra point gave the Cougars a 21-7 lead with 6:41 left in the half.
South forced another punt and the Cougars scored on a 62-yard pass from Prince to Davis. Reynolds’ extra point extended the lead to 28-7 with 3:07 left.
The Raiders scored on their possession on a 30-yard pass with 1:03 left in the half.
South began its ensuing possession at its 28 with 61 seconds left, but Prince completed four passes— two to Shrewsbury, one to junior Mark Bishop and one to Overton— as the Cougars reached the 21. From there, Pender kicked a 37-yard field goal, giving South a 31-14 lead at halftime.
“That’s something we take pride in— getting the ball with a short amount of time and being able to go down and get some points out of it,” Lewis said. “Whether it’s a field goal or whether it’s a touchdown, it’s important to have that momentum going into halftime. Very proud of the offense for moving the ball down, but extremely proud of the field goal team and Dow Pender for putting it through the uprights.”
Cougar mistakes enabled the Raiders to rally in the second half. On their first possession of the half, the Raiders scored on a 74-yard pass. The extra point failed after a botched snap.
South was unable to handle the short kickoff and Midway gained possession at the South 43. A tackle-for-loss by Frazier thwarted the drive and the Raiders punted. Neither team scored in the third quarter.
Midway took advantage of Cougar penalties— pass interference, personal foul and offsides— in scoring on an 80-yard drive. The two-point attempt was no good, but the Raiders had cut the lead to 31-26 with 11:54 left.
South began its ensuing possession near midfield. A third-down pass from Prince to Bishop gained a first down at the Raider 42. A 15-yard pass from Prince to Shrewsbury gave South possession at the Raider 27. Prince then completed a touchdown pass to Davis, putting the Cougars ahead 37-26 with 9:22 left.
The Raiders’ next possession ended on a fourth-down tackle-for-loss by Frazier. But the Raiders forced South to punt, and their next possession began at their 16 with 6:20 left. From its 30, Midway completed a pass, and a facemask penalty on the play led to first down at the South 8. On fourth-and-goal near the 2, Frazier and the Cougar defense stopped the Raiders with 3:42 left. Three plays later, Prince completed the 95-yard score to Davis.
South was penalized 12 times against Midway, a 2A team, but Lewis blamed himself for the errors.
“I thought the majority of it was undisciplined on us, as far as jumping offsides,” Lewis said. “That’s coaching. We got to clean that up. We got to get better at that.”
The Cougars play on Friday at home against West Bladen. The Knights are 0-2, having lost 53-9 to West Columbus. South will try to improve to 3-0 before its bye week.
“Offensively, we had a jump from Week 1 to Week 2,” Lewis said, “but I didn’t think we did defensively. We gave up some silly touchdowns. We just got to clean things up and continue to grow and get better as a defense.”
South statistics
Jameson Prince completed 14 of 26 passes for 313 yards and three touchdowns. Ethan Overton gained 121 yards on 21 carries and scored three TDs. Antwan Thompson gained 73 yards on seven carries. Jordan Davis caught three passes for 183 yards and scored three TDs. Michael Shrewsbury caught five passes for 80 yards.
Jack Earley had 14 total tackles. Garrett Frazier had 13 total tackles, including five for losses, and one sack for a 10-yard loss. Brendan Hoagland had nine total tackles. Devin Golliday had six total tackles. Seth Pierce had 1.5 tackles-for-loss.
Footage from the game can be seen here on the State Port Pilot's Photo & Video page.