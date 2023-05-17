Triton beat South Brunswick 3-2 Friday in the second round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 3A state playoffs.
The Hawks, from Erwin, are 17-10. South ends the season 18-5.
Triton beat South Brunswick 3-2 Friday in the second round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 3A state playoffs.
The Hawks, from Erwin, are 17-10. South ends the season 18-5.
Cougar sophomore pitcher Kina Davis struck out the first seven Triton batters and finished with 15 strikeouts in the seven-inning game. She gave up two hits, both in the final inning when Triton scored its only earned run.
The Cougars took advantage of a Triton error in the second inning in scoring a run. The outfielder dropped a flyball hit by Haley Kirby, who reached second base. Ariana Flores-Acosta walked. With runners on third and second, a run scored on a sacrifice fly by Addison Woodruff, but the Hawks turned a double play by tagging the courtesy runner trying to advance to third.
The Hawks scored two runs in the top of the fourth after getting runners on base by a hit batter and a one-out walk. The next batter bunted and was out at first, but an error in an attempt to get another out allowed two runs to score.
Triton extended the lead to 3-1 in the top of the seventh on a double and a two-out single.
Trailing 3-1 in the bottom of the seventh, South tried to rally. With one out, Woodruff singled. Ty Cummings reached on an error. With runners on third and second, a run scored on Lily Knox’s sacrifice fly, cutting the lead to 3-2. Savana Burgess walked on a 3-2 pitch. The game ended when junior pitcher Aubree Bass got the next batter to hit a flyball. Bass struck out six and walked two. She gave up two hits in allowing no earned runs.
Like the Cougars, Triton plays in a 3A/4A conference. It finished fourth at 9-5, scoring 150 runs and giving up 31 runs, both second in the conference.
The victory advanced the Hawks to a third-round game Tuesday. The winner advances to the regional-qualifier.
South 20, Southern Lee 0
Davis gave up one hit and struck out 14 in the five-inning playoff game May 9.
Southern Lee finishes 10-10.
The Cougars had eight hits and 11 walks. Three batters reached on errors and two were hit by pitch. Five runs were unearned.
Kirby was 1 for 3 with three RBIs. Emilee Flaverney had one RBI. Macy Sellers was 1 for 4 with one RBI and scored four runs. Flores-Acosta was 2 for 3 with a double, a triple and four RBIs. Woodruff was 1 for 2 with one RBI. Davis had one RBI. Knox was 2 for 3 with two doubles and two RBIs. Cummings was 1 for 2 with one RBI. Olivia Rogers walked three times and scored two runs.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.