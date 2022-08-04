Brunswick South finished second in the Dixie Softball Belles World Series.
Host team Ward 10, Louisiana, beat Brunswick South 7-3 Wednesday night, Aug. 3.
Brunswick South finished second in the Dixie Softball Belles World Series.
Host team Ward 10, Louisiana, beat Brunswick South 7-3 Wednesday night, Aug. 3.
Brunswick South reached the final three last year.
Ward 10 entered the title game unbeaten, having won 4-1 against Tennessee, 13-3 against Virginia, 6-1 against Brunswick South and 14-4 against Virginia.
Brunswick South won its first three games in the 10-team double-elimination tournament.
In its first game Saturday, July 30, Brunswick South defeated Florida 9-4.
In the second round Sunday, July 31, Brunswick South played South Carolina. In the first round, South Carolina played Georgia and won 18-7. Brunswick South won 6-3 against South Carolina.
The victory advanced Brunswick South to a game that night against Louisiana, which had won its opener 13-1 against Alabama. Brunswick South won 7-4.
The next foe for Brunswick South was Ward 10. Both teams were unbeaten. Ward 10 won 6-1 on Monday night, Aug. 1.
The loss dropped Brunswick South into an elimination game Tuesday night, Aug. 2, against Louisiana. In extra innings, Brunswick South won 5-4, moving to the title round against Ward 10.
Brunswick South won the N.C. Dixie Softball Belles state championship for the second consecutive year.
Brunswick South finished 5-0 in winning the state tournament July 13, qualifying for another World Series.
In the nine-team Belles tournament (ages 13-15) at the Moore County Sports Complex in Carthage, Brunswick South had a bye in the first-round July 9. Brunswick South played its first game July 10 against Hope Mills, who had beaten Topsail. Brunswick South beat Hope Mills as Kina Davis threw a no-hitter and advanced to play against West Chatham.
On July 12 against West Chatham, Kina Davis pitched a perfect game and Brunswick South won 10-0.
Later that day, the Belles beat Lumberton 23-4.
In a semifinal the morning of July 13, the Belles defeated Duplin. Brunswick South then won its final game, beating Hope Mills 17-0. Carly Clewis hit a three-run home run. Veronica Nation threw a no-hitter. Brunswick South players are Olivia “Shea” Brown, Gracin Johnson, Kendra Goodwin, Tyianna Cummings, Kina Davis, Lily Knox, Carly Clewis, Savana Burgess, Tabatha Martin, Veronica Nation, Sarah Farmer and Addison Woodruff. The assistants are Wes Knox and Rocky Clewis. The head coach is Jamie Brown.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.