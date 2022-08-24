Junior quarterback Jameson Prince threw two touchdown passes and junior running back Ethan Overton scored two touchdowns as South Brunswick opened its football season by beating the Richlands Wildcats 30-10 on rainy Friday night at Jack Campbell Stadium.
“We’re always very happy to get a win,” South coach Rocky Lewis said, “but we’re not satisfied with the execution. We thought it was a typical first game, kind of a sloppy, mistake-driven game."
“You don’t know what the weather factored in it— if it had been a dry game, what the outcome could have been. I think it could have been better offensively.”
Dow Pender, a senior soccer player, kicked a field goal, had a 55-yard punt and had a touchback. Pearce Reynolds kicked three extra points.
“That was Dow’s first time kicking facing live action,” Lewis said. “So, you saw some nervousness there, and we expected that. But as the game went on, he got more comfortable. It was good for him to hit that field goal. I think the kicking game will continue to get better.”
The Cougar defense recovered two fumbles and blocked a punt. Senior linebacker Brendan Hoagland, substituting at safety, intercepted two passes.
“Defensively, they played a great game,” Lewis said. “We’re disappointed that we gave up a touchdown late. But we thought it was a drastic improvement from the scrimmage we had against South Columbus.”
Against Richlands, the Cougars scored on their second possession. The touchdown was set up by a 20-yard pass from Prince to junior receiver Mark Bishop. Two plays later, from the Cougar 43, Overton, who is 5-foot-6, 155 pounds, scored on a 57-yard run.
“He’s quick, he’s fast,” Lewis said. “People don’t see that from a little back like that. They’re not used to that.”
The Wildcats’ next three possessions ended in turnovers: Hoagland intercepted a pass, senior lineman Devin Golliday recovered a fumble, and Hoagland intercepted a pass at the goal line on fourth down. On the drive, Richlands had reached the South 4, but a holding penalty nullified a touchdown. A sack by senior defensive end Garrett Frazier left the Wildcats facing fourth-and-goal from the 19.
“You’re thinking, ‘They’re getting ready to go up 7-6.’ That was critical,” Lewis said. “It was kind of the mentality of bend but don’t break, and we held up. The defense bailed us out. We didn’t do a good job of winning the field position most of the night. We were backed up a lot.”
South’s ensuing possession ended on an interception, giving the Wildcats possession at the South 37. But a tackle-for-loss by Frazier eventually led to a Richlands punt.
South’s only other score in the first half was set up by 55-yard punt by Pender. Richlands fumbled on the ensuing possession and Ian Dwight recovered the ball. On second-and-17 from the Richlands 45, Prince completed a pass to senior receiver Michael Shrewsbury, who caught the ball inside the 20 near the sideline. Richlands’ defense forced a field goal, which Pender made from 31 yards.
Richlands appeared to have the advantage at the start of third quarter, as South began its first possession at the 14. But on third down from the 9, Prince completed a pass to junior receiver Jordan Davis near the Cougar 30. Two defenders collided when Davis caught the ball, and he sprinted past other Richlands defenders in completing a 91-yard score. Reynolds kicked the extra point, and South led 16-0.
“On first and second down, they stuffed us,” Lewis said about the score. “I think it was third-and-long, and we had a good throw from Jameson and a great catch by Jordan.”
Richlands on its next possession kicked a field goal, and South’s next possession ended on a fumble. South’s defense forced a punt, which sophomore Bennett Ballantine blocked, giving the Cougars possession near midfield with 11:52 left. Overton scored on a 50-yard run, and Reynolds’ extra point extended the lead to 23-3.
Pender’s ensuing kickoff landed in the end zone, and a tackle-for-loss by senior linebacker Ian Dwight eventually led to a Richlands punt. Runs by Overton gave South a first down at the Richlands 12, and from there Prince completed a touchdown pass to Shrewsbury. Reynolds’ extra point put South ahead 30-3 with 8:54 left.
Richlands scored with 7:40 left, and it recovered the onside kick. But on the ensuing possession, a blitz by Ballantine led to a sack, and on third-and-11 senior lineman Demerius Wise had a sack. The possession ended when junior defensive back Zayne Simmons broke up a fourth-down pass. South took over on downs from its 34 with 3:44 left on the way to victory.
“Overall,” Lewis said, “very happy with the win. Get off to a good start and getting some momentum. But it also showed us that we have a lot to work toward, as far as improving and getting to where we need to be.”
The Cougars on Friday play at Midway in Dunn. The Raiders lost 40-32 to Hobbton.
South statistics
Overton gained 160 yards on 17 attempts and scored twice. Prince completed 10 of 22 passes for 203 yards and two touchdowns. He threw one interception. Michael Shrewsbury caught four passes for 83 yards and one touchdown. Jordan Davis caught two passes for 92 yards and one touchdown.
Leaders in total tackles: Garrett Frazier (13); Ian Dwight (10); Jack Earley, Devin Golliday, Brendan Hoagland (seven); Cooper Creel, Zayne Simmons, Keyshawn McClinton (six). Bennett Ballantine, Hoagland, Frazier and Demerius Wise each had sacks. Ballantine and Noah Dwight each blocked punts. Hoagland had two interceptions.