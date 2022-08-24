Demerius Wise

South Brunswick senior lineman Demerius Wise tackles the Richlands runner in Friday’s 30-10 win.

 

Junior quarterback Jameson Prince threw two touchdown passes and junior running back Ethan Overton scored two touchdowns as South Brunswick opened its football season by beating the Richlands Wildcats 30-10 on rainy Friday night at Jack Campbell Stadium.

“We’re always very happy to get a win,” South coach Rocky Lewis said, “but we’re not satisfied with the execution. We thought it was a typical first game, kind of a sloppy, mistake-driven game."