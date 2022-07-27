South all-conference team selections

Few lacrosse defenders could stop South Brunswick’s Camille Gannon: She scored 58 goals, third most in the Mideastern 3A/4A Conference.

 

Mideastern 3A/4A Conference coaches named four South Brunswick athletes to all-conference teams in softball, boys golf, boys tennis and girls lacrosse. Three Cougars are honorable mention in boys lacrosse.

Baseball all-conference was in the June 29 edition. All-conference for girls soccer and track and field has yet to be named.