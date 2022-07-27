Mideastern 3A/4A Conference coaches named four South Brunswick athletes to all-conference teams in softball, boys golf, boys tennis and girls lacrosse. Three Cougars are honorable mention in boys lacrosse.
Baseball all-conference was in the June 29 edition. All-conference for girls soccer and track and field has yet to be named.
Boys golf
Senior Parker Bumgarner is second-team all-conference.
In the state-qualifying East Regional on May 2 at Reedy Creek Golf Course at Four Oaks, Bumgarner was 17th out of 62 golfers and qualified for state.
Seven players are on the first team and seven on the second team.
The Player of the Year is Ryan Jahr of West Brunswick. The Coach of the Year is Curt Budd of Hoggard.
Girls lacrosse
Senior Camille Gannon is second-team all-conference.
In 14 games, Gannon scored 58 goals, third most in the conference. The leader scored 86.
Gannon scored 62% (58 of 93) of South’s goals.
Gannon was fourth in points (66) in the conference. The leader had 115 points.
Gannon led the conference in ground balls (68). She was fourth in draw percentage (14 of 25, 56%).
South finished the season 3-11, the most victories since the program began in 2015.
Thirteen conference players are on the first team and 12 on the second team.
The Player of the Year is Topsail’s Tatum Riggins. The Coach of the Year is Topsail’s Courtney Burghardt.
Boys lacrosse
Three South players are honorable mention: Senior defender Aidan Bailey, sophomore goalkeeper Skyler Swanson and senior Tyler Loburk.
Loburk scored 29 goals in the regular season, the most for the Cougars.
South finished 5-13 overall. The five victories are the most since the program began in 2014. The Cougars also won a playoff game for the first time in program history.
The Player of the Year is Hoggard’s Trey Parkes. The Coach of the Year is North Brunswick’s Steve Baker.
South had no players on the 12-player first team and none on the 13-player second team.
Softball
South freshman Kina Davis is on the nine-player first team.
Davis batted .473 (35 of 74). Of her 35 hits, 16 were for extra bases: one home run, two triples and 13 doubles. She had 10 RBIs. Her OBP was .530. She struck out three times all season.
As a pitcher, Davis was 9-4 with an ERA of 1.72. In 89.1 innings, she gave up 70 hits, walked 26 and hit four. She struck out 135 of 379 batters. Opposing teams’ OBP was .264.
South’s James Pierce is the Coach of the Year. (Story was in the May 25 edition). With eight freshmen on the roster, Pierce guided the Cougars to their best season in 10 years: 16 victories (unbeaten in nonconference games), the county championship (sweeping West Brunswick for the first time in 10 years) and a state-playoff victory (South’s first playoff game since 2014 and its first playoff victory since 2012). The Cougars were 6-6 and fourth in the conference.
The Player of the Year is Topsail sophomore Kennedy Sloan (16-4, 1.57 ERA, batted .443). The Pitcher of the Year is Hoggard freshman Macey Ciamilla (14-6, 2.68 ERA).
Boys tennis
Senior Luke Shelton is third-team all-conference.
Freshman Bennett Ballantine and Shelton are the doubles champions of the Mideastern 3A Conference championship tennis tournament. They represented the Cougars in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 3A East Regional.
The Player of the Year is New Hanover’s Alan Dimock. The Coach of the Year is Hoggard’s Jay Campbell. South won the Sportsmanship Award.