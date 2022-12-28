If it’s true that time passes faster as you get older, I must be aging rapidly. Time has flown by this year. It’s hard to believe that 2022 is almost over, yet here we are a few days past Christmas with New Year’s Day rapidly moving in.

I hope everyone has great plans and aspirations for 2023 and that they include more time for fishing. Maybe this is the year that you begin visiting those fishing destinations you’ve only previously wondered about? I’d like to close out the current year by wishing all of you a safe, happy, healthy and prosperous new year.

Tags

Recommended for you