The South Brunswick softball team beat the Ashley Screaming Eagles 11-3 in a Mideastern 3A/4A Conference game April 25 at South.
Sophomore pitcher Kina Davis struck out 14 and walked none. She gave up five hits and three runs.
At the plate, she was 4 for 4 with three doubles and six RBIs.
The Screaming Eagles made four errors, had two wild pitches and gave up five unearned runs.
The Cougars had 11 hits. Kendra Goodwin was 1 for 3 with one RBI. Gracin Johnson scored two runs. Freshman Savana Burgess was 4 for 4 and scored four runs. Ariana Flores-Acosta was 1 for 3, was hit by a pitch and scored two runs. Addison Woodruff walked and had two RBIs. Veronica Nation was 1 for 3 with one RBI. Haley Kirby was 1 for 1.
On Monday in Wilmington in the game for first place, 4A Laney beat the Cougars 1-0 on back-to-back doubles in the bottom of the seventh inning. Laney is 9-1. South is 8-2.
The Cougars finish their regular season this week by playing games on Tuesday at North Brunswick and on Thursday at home against West Brunswick.
The South-Laney game featured the top two pitchers in the conference: Davis (12-2) and senior Ali Bunch (12-3). Entering the week, Davis led the conference in strikeouts (181 of 345 in 93 innings). Bunch was second (123 in 89.2). Davis led the conference is ERA (0.75). Bunch was second (1.33). Davis has given up 10 earned runs. Bunch has given up 17. Davis has walked 11 batters and hit two. Bunch has walked 13 and hit four.
In the game Monday, Bunch gave up two hits, walked one and struck out six. Davis gave up four hits, walked none and struck out nine.
Entering the week, Davis was batting .507 (34 of 67) with 11 doubles, one triple and three home runs. She has 19 RBIs.
The N.C. High School Athletic Association 3A state playoffs begin May 9. Games leading up to the regionals will be played May 12, May 16 and May 19. The regionals are May 22-27. The state title series is June 2-3.
