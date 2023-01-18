South Brunswick wresting coach David Prendergast attained 400 career victories Saturday.
He is grateful.
“If it weren’t for the sport of wrestling,” he said, “I would’ve been dead or in jail. In my heart, I know I paid it back.”
Homeless teen
“I owe my life to the sport,” said Prendergast, 54. “I’ve had a rough start in life. Swinging on the branch of a broken family tree, I found myself homeless as a teenager. I dropped out of school with less than 30 varsity matches to my credit. Didn’t break the lineup until my junior year on a bad team. I had a 10th-grade education, and that is where I would have stayed had it not been wanting to coach this sport.
“I enrolled in a county college that had a program where I could work on my GED and start competing with the team. There were six kids in my weight class. I could beat one of them. By Christmas, I was second on the depth chart.
“After running out of money and going back into construction for a couple years, I learned that I was eligible for financial aid and could return to school. I didn’t know anything about financial aid. Someone said to fill out an FAFSA, and I asked what that was. (FAFSA is Free Application for Federal Student Aid.)
“I enrolled at Rutgers University in Camden and qualified for the national tournament my junior year. I met Shawna that year, and when offered a coaching position at the start of my senior season, I took it. Shawna had two little boys, and we were barely making it financially. Besides, the whole reason I went to college was to coach the sport of wrestling.”
From wrestler to coach
Prendergast is proud, but humble. He is as reluctant to talk about his accomplishments as a wrestler is to give up a pin.
Prendergast often walked off the mat a winner. At Gloucester, he was 14-3. At Rutgers Camden, he was 52-18. Wife Shawna recalled those years.
“While I was at the scorer’s table and David was wrestling on the mat, my youngest son would be in a stroller next to me,” Shawna said during a 2018 interview. “David would get off the mat and give Tony a bottle while I finished scoring the match.”
Prendergast was twice a runner-up at New York University Invitational. He was a two-time winner of the Swarthmore Tournament. He was an NCAA Division III national wrestling tournament qualifier in 1996.
“He was the second-ranked regional qualifier at 126 pounds,” Shawna said.
For his accomplishments at Rutgers Camden, Prendergast was named Most Valuable Wrestler and Male Athlete of the Year in 1996.
Coaching career begins
Prendergast first coached Palmyra (New Jersey) High School. The program had been in existence for 23 years when he became its coach in 1997, yet in his second year the team won its first-ever tournament and first-ever conference title. The team had 15 victories in 1998, the most wins in program history. The team also had its first-ever state qualifier. During 1997-99, the team was 36-17.
At Nottoway (Virginia) High School during 1999-2002, Prendergast’s teams were 36-14. The program had been in existence for three years when he became its coach. He had seven state qualifiers and two state place winners.
In two stints at West Johnston High School in Benson during 2002-17, Prendergast’s teams were 242-78-2.
Prendergast began the wrestling program at West Johnston, a school that opened in 2002. Beginning in 2006, the team won consecutive nine conference 4A titles. Prendergast had 29 state qualifiers, four state place winners and two state finalists. Son Antonio finished fourth at state at 106 pounds in 2013. West Johnston was dual team regional runner-up in 2011. Conference peers voted Prendergast Coach of the Year five times.
Expanding the South program
Entering this season at South, Prendergast’s teams were 76-34. He has coached 15 state qualifiers, four state placers and one state champion — daughter Lily, who won the 100-pound title in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Women’s Wrestling Invitational in 2022. She also has wrestled in the NCHSAA 3A boys’ state championships her freshman year in 2021 and her sophomore year in 2022. She is one of the few girls to ever wrestle in the boys’ state tourney. In 2021, nine girls qualified for one of the four boys’ NCHSAA state championships. Prendergast has built the girls’ program at South. The South roster on trackwrestling.com lists 19 girls — and 22 boys. South’s girls won a dual this season for the first time in program history.
David and Shawna are the parents of five children. Daughters Marissa and Vienna were swimmers at South Brunswick. Sons Antonio Jimenez and Francisco Jimenez were wrestlers at West Johnston.
Wife big part of 400 victories
Prendergast shares the 400 victories with Shawna.
“She keeps the book, drives the bus, does the laundry and works with the girls’ team,” he said. “She also birthed three of the best wrestlers I’ve ever had the pleasure of coaching.
“She is the reason that I’ve been able to coach this long. Many coaches’ marriages cannot withstand the hours involved. The fact that we have been together through all this has made it possible.”
Career nearing an end
Prendergast’s 400th victory was against North Johnston in the 13th annual Rumble on the Mat duals.
“This year has been a challenge on many fronts, age being the toughest obstacle,” Prendergast said. “I tore my MCL on Labor Day and still can’t use my knee. Attrition took a few starters that would have helped. Ineligibility and injury certainly didn’t help. Lastly, leadership within the team could have been stronger.
“To beat Topsail in the first week of the season (now 33-5) and having to come up with a strategy against North Johnston is a ridiculous reality that has come to fruition.”
Prendergast has had one losing season in his coaching career — his first season at West Johnston, a new school. This is Prendergast’s last season as coach of the South boys’ team. He will coach the girls’ team next season — daughter Lily will be a senior — then retire.
After 400 victories, Prendergast continues to fulfill his teaching objective: “To teach and coach with the philosophy that athletics is an extension of the educational process and that ALL students and student athletes are equally important to the success of the school. It is my belief that athletics is an excellent medium for helping students mature physically, academically and socially.”