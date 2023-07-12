The extended weather forecast for the next week doesn’t show much for relief from the oppressive heat. In fact, the projected daily high temps are a degree or two warmer than last week on most days. We all need a way to escape this and staying inside doesn’t work. Get out and go fishing. The forecast has light breezes during the early morning, then increasing to around 10 knots during the afternoon. This shouldn’t be enough to make fishing uncomfortable and just enough to help keep busy fishermen cooler.

When fishing in these hot and sunny conditions, we should pay attention to personal hydration and sun protection. Personal hydration is best done with lots of water and occasional sport drinks. Adult beverages and soft drinks taste and feel good going down, but they can dry us out rather than hydrating us.

Recommended for you