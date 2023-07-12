The extended weather forecast for the next week doesn’t show much for relief from the oppressive heat. In fact, the projected daily high temps are a degree or two warmer than last week on most days. We all need a way to escape this and staying inside doesn’t work. Get out and go fishing. The forecast has light breezes during the early morning, then increasing to around 10 knots during the afternoon. This shouldn’t be enough to make fishing uncomfortable and just enough to help keep busy fishermen cooler.
When fishing in these hot and sunny conditions, we should pay attention to personal hydration and sun protection. Personal hydration is best done with lots of water and occasional sport drinks. Adult beverages and soft drinks taste and feel good going down, but they can dry us out rather than hydrating us.
Sunscreen is a must. I’m not as particular as I once was, but while I was fishing tournaments, I wouldn’t use a sunscreen that required using my hands to apply. There are several sunscreens that were made for use while playing sports that come in containers that serve as hands-free applicators. Take the time to find one of these and you’ll no longer have to worry about getting the scent of sunscreen on your bait and lures.
I also suggest fishing while wearing tech clothing with SPF protection, a hat and polarized sunglasses. Tech clothing can help keep you cool, while guarding against harmful sun rays. Long sleeves and long pants may not look cool, but they can be. A hat is just a good idea and creates shade for your eyes and face. I like lighter colored hats, but with a darker color under the brim. It doesn’t reflect sun rays and helps with sun and vision.
Vision is a big thing too. Even if you wear prescription lenses, wear some polarized glasses. They protect your eyes and help you cut through the glare on the water and see what’s underneath. I wear prescription glasses and struggled with keeping up with several pairs of glasses for years. I tried clip-ons and the polarized glasses that fit over your prescription glasses and they worked to a point, but weren’t exactly right for me.
Recently, I switched to Hobie Eyewear (www.hobieeyewear.com) and have one pair of glasses with polarized clips of different colors and with or without mirrors. They do the job for me in any situation and I’ll suggest anyone that wears prescription glasses and is wondering what to do to check them out. Maybe they’ll work as well for you also.
For another week our report from the tropics remains good. The only system on the map right now is a non-tropical low several hundred miles northeast of Bermuda. It has a very low chance of strengthening over the next week, but is expected to move a little to the west and may gain some sub-tropical or tropical characteristics. At this point, neither the National Hurricane Center (www.nhc.noaa.gov) or Mike’s Weather Page (www.spaghettimodels.com) is concerned about it.
This might not exactly sound like good news, but it actually is… The Fourth of July mega crowds are reducing back to regular summer vacation size crowds and traffic, plus the waiting lines everywhere but at the ice cream shops are slowly getting shorter. The wait for a table at dinner or to launch your boat isn’t as long as a week ago, but everybody likes ice cream.
The two-day 2023 red snapper season is this Friday and Saturday, July 14 and 15. If the weather and sea conditions cooperate (the early forecast says they will on Friday and maybe Saturday too) any interested fisherman should be able to go fishing for them. The reports that they have been a nuisance for many bottom fishers for more than a month indicate they should be willing to bite also. Here’s your chance to keep them. The limit will be a single fish and there is not a minimum size. More information is below.
The National Marine Fisheries and N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries discourage anglers from targeting red snapper for catch-and-release after they have caught their one-fish limit or when the season is closed. During the open season, they also discourage anglers from high grading (retaining a fish until a larger one is caught) as this increases post-release mortality leading to additional dead discards. More information is below.
Several surf fishermen told me about incidents this week where other beach-goers harassed them in a variety of ways. In each incident, the apparent hope was the fishermen would become discouraged and leave or at least move somewhere else. One particularly belligerent man threatened to call the police until he was informed that the fisherman had already called them. When the officer arrived, he informed the unruly man that he was the one in the wrong and directed him to cease and desist.
The bottom line here is that fishermen have rights and they are perfectly okay to fish anywhere on the beach. Most fishermen arrive early and other beachgoers and swimmers arriving later should allow them room to fish. Anyone surf fishing should not allow anyone to provoke them to physical action regarding them fishing. That would make them a part of the issue. They should call the police, sheriff’s office, game warden or marine patrol to sort the situation out.
North Carolina General Statute 113-295, which was passed in 2021, states that it is unlawful to harass people lawfully taking wildlife resources. 113-295(a) states, “It is unlawful for a person to interfere intentionally with the lawful taking of wildlife resources or to drive, harass, or intentionally disturb any wildlife resources for the purpose of disrupting the lawful taking of wildlife resources. It is unlawful to take or abuse property, equipment, or hunting dogs that are being used for the lawful taking of wildlife resources. This subsection does not apply to a person who incidentally interferes with the taking of wildlife resources while using the land for other lawful activity such as agriculture, mining, or recreation. This subsection also does not apply to activity by a person on land he owns or leases. Violation of this subsection is a Class 2 misdemeanor for a first conviction and a Class 1 misdemeanor for a second or subsequent conviction.”
There are three special fishing days coming later this summer and into the fall at Southport-Oak Island. The first is the Childswish Fishing Day that was to be hosted by the United Special Sportsman’s Alliance on June 23, and has been postponed until August due to the weather and concerns with the smoke and fire in the Green Swamp. The new date isn’t finalized, but will be announced soon.
This will be a free fishing day for children aged 6-18 with permanent disabilities and life threatening illnesses beginning with dinner Thursday evening, followed by fishing on Friday. Captains interested in taking some of the kids and their family fishing, folks wishing to volunteer otherwise, or a family with a child who has not previously attended a USSA event, call 800-518-8019, text 715-937-0310 or email childswish@gmail.com. More information is available at www.childswish.org.
The second event will be Military Appreciation Day that will be held from Dutchman Creek Park and Safe Harbour Marina on September 9. This event is to take active duty military fishing and then enjoy an afternoon cookout to show appreciation for their service. Captains interested in taking some of the military attendees fishing or folks wishing to volunteer to help otherwise can register at links available at http://militaryappreciationday.net/mad-chapters-southport-nc. More information is available at http://militaryappreciationday.net.
The third event is the Oak Island Peer Fishing Festival that will be held at Ocean Crest Pier October 23 to 27. This isn’t just a single day event, but covers Monday through Friday to allow more vets and wounded warriors to fit it into their schedules. Volunteers are needed to help with fishing, feeding and other aspects of this week. More information on the Peer Fishing Festival and volunteering is available by calling 336-764-5967, emailing mailbox@operationnorthstate.com and on the website at www.operationnorthstate.com/top-shelf-fishin-festivals.
This is ICAST week. The International Convention of the Allied Sportfishing Trades is being held in Orlando, Florida, Tuesday through Friday. This is where most of the new fishing tackle and accessories for 2024 will be previewed. Manufacturers come from all over the world to show their products to fishing buyers and the fishing press. A highlight of the week is the New Product Showcase and we’ll have a report on the goings on next week.
We hope everyone is finding some time that coincides with nice weather and calm sea conditions to go fishing. Reports are that fishing in pretty good in many places. Scales and Tales always welcomes pictures and fishing reports from readers. If you had a great fishing trip and or have a picture of a fish that makes you smile, send the picture and some details on the trip. Send them to sports@stateportpilot.com or captjerry@captjerry.com. We look forward to highlighting outstanding reader catches.
The Fishing Report
For the third week running, king and Spanish mackerel lead the catches. Dolphin have moved inshore to many places and are feeding with kings, but the mackerel cousins continue to lead all catches. Once again, we didn’t receive a report of a king caught from one of the piers, but some are holding on the artificial reefs and live bottom areas not too far offshore. From there, king reports have come from out to Frying Pan Tower.
Most fishermen are having their best luck slow trolling live baits. Pogies and bluefish are the most common live baits, but some folks are jigging cigar minnows, sardines and more. Kings are also hitting slow trolled dead natural baits, but often not quite as well as live baits. Some kings are also hitting spoons, sea witches with strip baits and large swimming lures.
Spanish macks are even closer in. They may be anywhere from just beyond the breakers to a handful of miles offshore. Spanish are always moving and feed more aggressively than their larger cousins. They like small, shiny lures and jigs, like Clarkspoons in the 0 and 00 size and Drone Spoons in the 000 size. The key is trolling these quickly and using small planers or trolling weights to get a couple of lures below the surface. For those fishermen that prefer casting to trolling, Got-Cha jigs have been the most popular jigs for years. No one knows why, but nine out of 10 times Got-Chas with gold hooks will catch better than the ones with silver hooks. They’re well worth the slightly higher cost.
Cobia made a slight resurgence in catches this week. There were many reports of them suddenly appearing just a few feet behind boats that were slow trolling. They sometimes seem to be fascinated with the turning propeller. When this happens, reel in one of the close baits and pull it across the cobia’s nose. If it doesn’t strike by reflex, you may need to tease it into biting. Move the bait around the cobia’s head until it opens its mouth and the bait disappears. Then, set the hook and hold on.
Cobia also follow schools of bait and rest in the shadows of buoys. If a school of bait appears nervous and is moving erratically, it could be a cobia or two harassing them. Many successful cobia fishermen keep an outfit rigged with a jig head and a large soft plastic so they can cast to cobia within seconds of seeing them. You may not see the fish to identify it, but cast to the nose of a dark shadow around the bait. You can also make a few casts around buoys. A cobia strike is a nice surprise.
Moving off the beach, the water has warmed enough that dolphin and sailfish have broken away from the Gulf Stream and followed schools of bait much closer to shore. Over the years, many dolphin and sailfish have been caught by king mackerel fishermen. The prime places for this mix are around the Horseshoe and west to the Shark Hole, but it has happened several times as close as Lighthouse Rocks and McGlammery Reef (AR 420). The state record sailfish was caught near the Shallotte Inlet Sea Buoy in 1987.
Tarpon are another fish that sometimes feed with kings and are caught accidentally. This happens closer in, say from just off the beach to around the nearshore artificial reefs, and it really is accidental. Tarpon have really hard mouths and the small treble hooks used for king mackerel fishing are no match for them. Many encounters of this kind begin with a blistering run and several wild jumps, but end early when the hook pulls, breaks or crushes.
If you get a tarpon or sailfish close enough to touch the leader, that is the qualification for a successful catch. Even if they pull loose after you’ve touched the leader, this qualifies for a release citation. Most N.C. saltwater fishing release citations can now be completed and submitted online. Check out the link at https://www.deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/marine-fisheries/public-information-and-education/coastal-fishing-information/nc-saltwater-fishing-tournament/north-carolina-saltwater-fishing-tournament-citation-application.
Several fishermen said offshore bottom fishing seemed to have slowed a little this week, but was still pretty dang good. The bottom action begins at about 60 feet deep with black sea bass, but many are short. Several fishermen reported catching red snapper in 60-65 feet of water this week too. Moving to deeper water helps the action a lot and the water deeper than 100 feet or so is usually best. The offshore bottom catch is mixed and may include grouper, snapper, beeliners, triggerfish, African pompano, amberjack, black sea bass, grunts, porgys and more.
There will be a bonus this Friday and Saturday for fishermen plying the offshore bottom. The 2023 red snapper season will open July 14 and 15. There is a one fish limit and no minimum size. The early weather forecast looks good for Friday and marginal for Saturday. Hopefully the weather and sea conditions settle out for Saturday too.
NCDMF is asking recreational fishermen to fillet their red snapper catches and donate the carcass for research. They are placing extra Carcass Collection Program freezers at locations across the coast just for the red snapper season. The link with the locations of the freezers is https://www.deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/marine-fisheries/science-and-statistics/carcass-collection-program.
Several fishermen reported the offshore water has warmed to being hot and this has scattered the fish they usually catch trolling there. They reported catching a few wahoo and some dolphin, but said fishing was slow. There isn’t a crew heading out after billfish from southeastern N.C. every day like at Morehead City and Hatteras, but the thought is that if they were, they would find them.
The billfish bite has been exceptionally hot off Cape Lookout and Cape Hatteras this summer and hasn’t shown any sign of slowing. When the billfish boats were in our area for the Cape Fear Blue Marlin Tournament in June, they caught them well. Many fishermen believe there are still some in the deep water offshore between the Steeples and Winyah Scarp. This could be an interesting trip for a motivated crew.
Moving back closer to shore, we’re waiting to receive pictures of a good spadefish catch. As I move around the local docks, ramps and tackle shops, there are a good number of folks talking about catching spadefish. The general information is they are holding around the artificial reefs and wrecks from just off the beach out 20 miles or so. A string of jellyball jellyfish is used to lure them to near the surface where they’re caught using smaller pieces of the jellyfish on a stout hook. Spadefish have the two primary traits required of a great fish - they’re fun to catch and taste great too.
Pier and surf fishing is slow but steady. There haven’t been any report from the pier ends this week, but fishermen are catching a few Spanish macks and bluefish casting jigs. The early morning speckled trout bite is the most consistent fishing, but requires live shrimp for the best results. A few trout will hit live minnows and some of the more flexible soft plastic shrimp shapes, but live shrimp suspended above the bottom under corks is the hot setup. Several days the pompano bite has been pretty good, especially using live sand fleas for bait. Other pier and surf catches include flounder (must be released), red drum, black drum, blowfish, croakers, whiting, sand perch, small sharks, skates and rays.
If you prefer to fish inside the inlets and don’t have a boat, there is another option to go fishing. Southport has a municipal dock on the Cape Fear River waterfront and the Town of Oak Island has several docks along the Intracoastal Waterway, Davis Canal, Davis Creek, Montgomery Slough and the marsh creeks off them. There is a list of these docks and piers in the parks listing in the Parks and Facilities section of the Town of Oak Island website (https://www.oakislandnc.gov/residents-visitors/parks-facilities). Don’t overlook these places; some nice fish have been caught at them.
The water inside the inlets is not just warm, but hot. A quick Monday morning check on the CORMP (Coastal Ocean Research and Monitoring Program) website (www.cormp.org) showed most of their weather stations reporting water temps in the low to mid 80s. This is the flowing open water. The temperature is well above 85 degrees back in the creeks and marshes where there isn’t a complete water exchange with each tide cycle. There are fish in these areas, but they’re warm and can be a bit lethargic, especially after mid-morning into the afternoon, so they’re feeding slower and more deliberately. For the best catches, tempt them with live baits or lures with scent and moving slowly.
Let’s start inside with flounder. The season is closed, but there are still hungry flounder and they are biting. They must be released for another two months. The folks at the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries and on the N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission have asked fishermen not to fish for flounder until the season is open, but they keep hitting baits and lures intended for red drum and trout. Handle them as easily as possible and release them as quickly as possible for the best chance of survival.
Speckled trout and black drum are competing to be the largest portion of the inshore catch. Both like live baits and hit them readily. Black drum will also hit pieces of shrimp and cut bait, but aren’t fond of lures. Trout are easier to convince to hit lures, but can be finicky about pieces of shrimp and cut baits. When fishing lures, be attentive not to move the lure too quickly. The fish are lethargic in the hot water and need to be tempted to expend the energy to strike.
Red drum are also biting pretty well. With the hot water back in the creeks, they have moved to more open water that is cooler. You’ll still find them along grass edges and oyster rocks. Red drum like anything that is food. Live bait probably works best most of the time, but they will hit pieces of shrimp and cut bait, plus hard and soft lures. Either use scented lures or add some scent for the most strikes. Many guides in the area recommend using Pro-Cure Scent Gel.
I say this often and sometimes it seems like a broken record, but it’s true and lots of fun. In the early morning and sometimes again in the late afternoon, trout and red drum will hit surface lures. This is exciting fishing, especially for red drum. Red drum have inferior mouths, meaning their mouth is on the bottom of their head. This is great for grubbing food along the bottom, but makes it very difficult to hit something on the surface. They have to lunge almost out of the water or roll at least on their side to hit surface lures. This is fun fishing, but is over by the time many folks finish breakfast most mornings.
More and more fishermen are turning their efforts to catching sheepshead. This requires a bit of practice, especially in learning to feel their bite. Sheepshead can remove the bait from a hook without twitching the rod tip. If you feel anything different, it’s time to set the hook. Sheepshead prefer vertical structure, like pilings, bulkheads and bridge abutments. Their favorite food is live sandfiddlers and most tackle shops now carry them. Good news is that both drum and trout will also eat sandfiddlers.
The Cape Fear area also has some summer-only visitors. We already mentioned tarpon in the ocean and they venture into the lower Cape Fear River at times too. It’s quite a surprise to be fishing a creek mouth in the marsh behind Bald Head and have a tarpon roll and blow beside your boat. Some fishermen put all else aside when the tarpon begin to show in the bay behind Bald Head and around Striking and Shellbed Islands. These are large fish and the fight can be exciting and tiring.
Ladyfish began showing a month or so ago and their numbers continue to grow. They don’t have any value as table fare, but run, jump and fight like miniature tarpon. Most are caught while fishing live baits for trout and red drum, but they will also hit lures. Ladyfish have large eyes and see well at night. They will gather around lighted
docks to feed on shrimp and minnows that are carried by in the tide. Expect to lose a few rigs, but it’s fun fishing.
Tripletail are an interesting fish. Their rear dorsal and anal fins are so large they resemble extra tails – hence their name. They don’t look fast, but they are – and strong too. Tripletail like shade and vertical structure and can often be found around pilings, buoys, and range marker towers. One of their favorite hangouts in the lower Cape Fear River is under crab pot floats. Sometimes they rest by floating on their side and appear dead. They’re not and if you get too close, they’ll spook and be gone. Even when you spot them under floats and buoys, don’t cast directly to them. Cast up current up wind and let the bait drift to them. They like live shrimp and minnows, but will also hit lures. Shrimp shapes, with scent, seem to produce strikes more consistently.
Summer has returned with its good fishing. Scales and Tales reports has returned for the season and will appear weekly until Thanksgiving. Remember that we like to fill the page with pictures from readers and take a camera or have your phone ready. Send those pictures of you smiling wide and holding your latest catch to us at sports@stateportpilot.com or captjerry@captjerry.com. Include a few details of your catch and we’ll gladly share them with all our readers.
NOTE: Size and number regulations for all coastal species may be found in the Hot Topic links at the top right of the Division of Marine Fisheries home page at www.ncdmf.net. This page also has links to DMF news releases and fishery proclamations. There are provisions on each of these pages to register to receive e-mail notification of fishery management issues and changes.
Surf fishing seminar
If you missed have missed the surf fishing classes offered by the Oak Island Recreation Department earlier this spring and summer, you’ll have to wait until September 15 and 16 for the next one. Space is limited so it would be wise to register for the class as soon as possible. This popular fishing class will be offered two more times this year, with the next one being in September and followed by one in October. The classes are two parts; a short classroom session on Friday evening at the Oak Island Ocean Education Building, 4700 E. Oak Island Drive that is followed on Saturday, with an in-the-surf session whose time and location will be announced.
The instructor for the surf fishing classes is Capt. Ian Sands, an avid local surf fisherman. Participants will learn everything you needed to catch, clean and cook their catches. This two-day course, which is specifically tailored for Oak Island fishermen, will highlight the different fish in the Oak Island surf and discuss the right rig and bait for the fish you want to catch.
Some participants find the information about tackle and tactics to be just what they need to catch supper in the surf, while others find the section on cleaning and cooking their fish to be the highlight of the class. The bottom line is that by the end of the weekend participants will have a great basic understanding of fishing the surf and preparing a delicious meal from catch.
The remaining 2023 dates are: September 15 and 16 and October 13 and 14. For more information or to register, visit http://bit.ly/OKISurfFishing2021 or call 910-2785518. These classes fill in advance and it is wise to register as soon as you decide which date works best.
Red snapper season
The 2023 red snapper season will be this Friday and Saturday, July 14 and 15. The season will open at 12:01 a.m. on July 14 and close at 11:59 p.m. on July 15. The limit will be a single fish and there is not a minimum size. Like with flounder, high grading and continuing to fish in a catch and release manner after filling your limit is discouraged. For more information on red snapper and the season, check out the red snapper section at https://safmc.net/posts/noaa-fisheries-announces-limited-openings-of-recreational-and-commercial-red-snapper-seasons-in-south-atlantic-federal-waters-5-23-2023.
The North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries has announced they will be adding some temporary collections stations for their Carcass Collection program during red snapper season. They ask that fishermen fillet their catch and then donate the carcass for scientific study. More information on the Carcass Collection Program, including the locations of collection stations, is available at https://www.deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/marine-fisheries/hot-topics/red-snapper-carcass-collection.
Flounder season
The 2023 recreational flounder season has been announced to be the 14 days between September 15 and September 29. The season will open on at 12:01 a.m. on September 15 and close at 11:59 p.m. on September 29. The limit will be a single flounder, with a minimum size of 15 inches tail length (tip of nose to tip of tail).
Flounder season and possession limits are set annually to keep the fishery within the recreational quota approved by the Marine Fisheries Commission in the N.C. Southern Flounder Fishery Management Plan Amendment 3. The plan also specifies any overage to the recreational Total Allowable Catch (TAC) requires a pound for pound payback subtracted from the following year’s allowable harvest. In 2022, the recreational TAC of 170,655 pounds was exceeded by 56,340 pounds. This reduced the 2023 TAC for the recreational season to 114,315 pounds.
Discard mortality is a term fisheries scientists use to describe fish that are released but do not survive. Discard mortality is accounted for in the estimates of TAC. During 2022, dead discards both during and outside of the southern flounder recreational season contributed significantly to the total removals from this fishery and the overage in the TAC.
To avoid increasing the discard mortality the Division of Marine Fisheries discourages anglers from targeting flounder for catch-and-release after they have caught their one-fish limit or when the season is closed. During the open season, they also discourage anglers from high grading (retaining a fish until a larger one is caught) as this increases post-release mortality leading to additional dead discards.
For more information, see the Division of Marine Fisheries’ Southern Flounder Amendment 3 Information Page (https://www.deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/marine-fisheries/hot-topics/flounder/information-southern-flounder-amendment-3).
Tournament Tidbits
The East Coast Got-Em-On Classic King Mackerel Tournament was held Saturday and Sunday from the municipal docks in Carolina Beach Yacht Basin. Fishermen were expecting good fishing and they got it. A tournament record 255 boats registered for the tournament. The sea conditions were very good Saturday and fishermen spread from Murrells Inlet, S.C. to Morehead City. There were a lot of large kings caught, including the 53.03 pound winning fish caught by Stephen Hill and the crew of the Family Time Fishing Team.
There were several fish in the 40-pound range caught Saturday also, but they were eclipsed by several Sunday catches. Second and third places were decided Sunday as Englis Glover and the Trilogy Outdoors crew landed a 42.66-pound king that was closely followed by Glenn Krofchick and the Lil’ John/Reel Em Up team with a 42.55 pounder.
The catch was very impressive as the field weighed five kings heavier than 40 pounds, plus another 40 kings heavier than 30 pounds. The heavy weights continued and the 60th place king in the tournament weighed 29.62 pounds. King mackerel fishing around Cape Fear has been very good this summer.
Fishing and outdoor programs
The Education Team of the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission offers fishing and outdoor education programs through the John E. Pechmann Fishing Education Center in Fayetteville and has just announced they will be expanding their programs at and in the area around the state fish hatchery in Marion. They will also continue their popular virtual programs. In past years, WRC also operated the Outer Banks Outdoor Education Center in Currituck County, but that is now being run by Dare County.
The John E. Pechmann Fishing Education Center in Fayetteville is the closest WRC education center and they are offering many entertaining and educational fishing and outdoor programs in their facility, plus scheduling and coordinating programs in the mountains and on-line. The Pechmann Center is a two-hour drive from Southport and Oak Island, but well worth investing the time for the in-person workshops. You can participate in the virtual programs from your desk or kitchen table.
The Pechmann Fishing Education Center, located at 7489 Raeford Road in Fayetteville, is ideally suited for fishing programs as it is located at the site of a former hatchery. They have several stocked ponds, several outdoor shelters and a lot of open space for other outdoor programming. A list of programs scheduled for the Pechmann Center, the mountain region and virtually is below and this list isn’t finalized. More events are being added. The schedule for all Wildlife Resources Commission educational programs is posted at www.ncwildlife.org.
The schedule includes: Catfish College, July 11-12; Topwater Bass Basics, July 12; Introduction to Kayak Fishing, July 13; fly-fishing Basics: fly-fishing Connections for Women (RWFA), July 14; On-the-Water Kayak Fishing Workshop, July 15; Family Fishing Workshop,July 15; Camp Largemouth, July 19-21.
Good fishing!