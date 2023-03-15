Lady Cougars defeat Stallions 2-0 Mar 15, 2023 Mar 15, 2023 Updated 20 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Gabby McCullough, shown in a game this season, had an assist in the Cougars’ 2-0 victory at South Columbus. (Photo by Michael Paul) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The South Brunswick girls soccer team completed a season sweep of South Columbus by beating the Stallions 2-0 in the nonconference game Thursday in Tabor City.Junior Cassidy Oldham scored both goals. Freshman Gabby McCullough and junior Jenna Webster had assists.The Cougars had beaten South Columbus 2-0 in the season opener March 2. Cougar goalkeepers in that victory were Lily Prendergast and Madeline Gedman.The Stallions are 0-3-2. They have scored no goals. The Cougars, 3-0, open the Mideastern 3A/4A Conference season on Tuesday, March 21, at Laney.They play county rivals North Brunswick on Friday, March 24, at North, and West Brunswick on Tuesday, March 28, at South.The Cougars, coached by Mike Webster, have won three consecutive county championships. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Zoology Recommended for you Letters to the Editor Library needs Keep the land Reverse global warming Featured Businesses Southport Realty Rentals 727 N Howe St, Southport, NC 28461 +1(910)457-6401 Website Dosher Memorial Hospital +1(910)457-3800 Website Electrical Solutions Plus +1(910)338-9718 Website Ginger Harper Real Estate Group +1(910)457-6713 Website The Krueger Team Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage +1(910)457-6715 Website Margaret Rudd Rentals 210 Country Club Drive, Oak Island, NC 28465 +1(800)733-5213 Website Ken Keegan Coldwell Banker Seacoast Advantage Find a local business Local Events Join us on social! thestateportpilot Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Sample the e-Pilot State Port Pilot To view a sample e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular One-way traffic may end at Southport's yacht basin Baseball stadium to anchor northern Brunswick project Oak Island lays out its paid parking plan Plans for Howe Street building ready for approval Council restores some right of way parking