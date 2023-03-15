Gabby McCullough

Gabby McCullough, shown in a game this season, had an assist in the Cougars’ 2-0 victory at South Columbus. (Photo by Michael Paul)

 

The South Brunswick girls soccer team completed a season sweep of South Columbus by beating the Stallions 2-0 in the nonconference game Thursday in Tabor City.

Junior Cassidy Oldham scored both goals. Freshman Gabby McCullough and junior Jenna Webster had assists.

Tags

Recommended for you