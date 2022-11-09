FAYETTEVILLE — The South Brunswick Cougars’ football season ended in a 56-36 loss to Terry Sanford on Friday at Bill Yeager Field in the first round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 3A state playoffs.

South trailed 28-23 with two minutes left in the first half before the Bulldogs scored two touchdowns — the second on a 70-yard catch and run — in taking a 42-23 lead at halftime. The frenetic scoring cooled in the second half, as each team scored two TDs.