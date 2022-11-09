FAYETTEVILLE — The South Brunswick Cougars’ football season ended in a 56-36 loss to Terry Sanford on Friday at Bill Yeager Field in the first round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 3A state playoffs.
South trailed 28-23 with two minutes left in the first half before the Bulldogs scored two touchdowns — the second on a 70-yard catch and run — in taking a 42-23 lead at halftime. The frenetic scoring cooled in the second half, as each team scored two TDs.
South junior quarterback Jameson Prince threw TD passes to junior receiver Jordan Davis, junior receiver Mark Bishop and senior receiver Michael Shrewsbury. Dow Pender kicked four PATs.
Prince also scored a rushing touchdown. Junior running back Ethan Overton, who rushed for 208 yards, scored four TDs and had 255 all-purpose yards the previous week against West Brunswick, had a 52-yard run on his first play against the Bulldogs and scored a 3-yard rushing TD.
South, seeded No. 26, ends its season 5-6.
The Bulldogs entered the game 8-2 and seeded No. 7, but a glance at the stands left the impression they were 2-8, as the stadium on the home side was at least 60% empty. Those who attended saw a first quarter in which each team scored three times.
South fumbled on its first possession and the Bulldogs scored on their first play, a 32-yard run, 16 seconds into the game.
South scored 22 seconds later on a 3-yard run by Overton.
The Bulldogs regained the lead on a 64-yard TD pass. A 15-yard TD pass increased the lead to 21-7 with 8:16 left in the quarter.
The Cougars scored on a safety, and on the ensuing possession Davis scored on a 13-yard TD pass from Prince, cutting the lead to 21-16 with 1:59 left before the second quarter.
The Bulldogs increased the lead to 28-16 when they scored on a 35-yard TD pass. South matched that when it scored on a 35-yard pass from Prince to Bishop with 9:29 left in the half, cutting the lead to 28-23.
The Bulldogs intercepted a pass with 5:58 left, and the ensuing possession ended on an 8-yard run by the quarterback with 1:31 left, putting the Bulldogs ahead 35-23.
South’s possession ended in a punt, giving the Bulldogs a series that started at its 30. A 70-yard TD pass gave the Bulldogs a 42-23 lead with 32 seconds left in the half.
The Bulldogs’ first possession of the second half ended when Devin Golliday recovered a fumble. South’s possession also ended in a fumble near midfield, and on the ensuing possession the Bulldogs scored on a 5-yard run with 4:09 left.
The Cougars scored once in the quarter and that was in the ensuing drive on a 25-yard pass from Prince to Shrewsbury, cutting the lead to 49-29 with 2:16 left.
Each team scored once in the final quarter. The Bulldogs scored on a 12-yard run with 8:07 left. About a minute later, South scored its final TD of the season on an 11-yard run by Prince.