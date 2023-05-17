When the sea conditions allow making the trip, offshore fishing has been good this spring. Unfortunately, at least lately, there have been more days when staying closer inshore, or even tied to the dock, has been the right decision. However, when those weather windows open and fishermen are ready to take advantage, there has been very good fishing. Wahoo, dolphin, tuna and bottom dwellers were expected and have held up their end of the bargain. What wasn’t expected was an early influx of sailfish – but no one is complaining.
Capt. Hiroki Toma and the friends he takes fishing on Matias have been limited to the same day or two a week as everyone else for the past few weeks, but they have made the best of it. Regular reader may remember a couple of weeks ago they had a tripleheader of sailfish and managed to catch (and release) all three. That would usually constitute the fishing day of a lifetime in our area, but they weren’t through yet. They had an encore last week.
Capt. Toma told me they decided to take advantage of what appeared to be a weather window last Friday, but once they got offshore, they found the sea conditions hadn’t listened to the same forecast. It was a bit rough, but not unbearable, so they continued on, but stopped 15 miles or so closer than their original intended spot. A nice dolphin grabbed their first line out and they wondered if that would be a good or bad sign.
Unfortunately, this wasn’t a good sign, as sometimes catching a fish so quickly can be, but they trolled on. Toma said fishing wasn’t great and they trolled several hours before adding a blackfin tuna. Their attitudes changed and morale got a lift when they caught (and released) a sailfish. This was sailfish number four for Toma and crew during May.
With their enthusiasm renewed, they continued trolling. Toma said the weed and grass was broken up and they stayed busy clearing lines until another surprise visitor came calling. Yep, you guessed it. They caught (and released) another sailfish! They have now caught five sailfish during May. Congratulations! Many of us would like to experience this first hand, instead of just seeing the pictures…
Speaking of billfish, I have to mention this, even if it happened a couple hundred miles away off N.C.’s northernmost cape. The Hatteras Village Offshore Open was held last week in Hatteras Village. This is the first tournament in the N.C. Billfish Series (Formerly the N.C. Governor’s Cup Billfishing Series) each year and there is often a surprise catch. The surprise this year was the number and size of the billfish caught.
Forty-three boats entered the tournament, which allows participants to fish three of the four days from Wednesday through Saturday. All of the field chose to take Wednesday as their lay day. They must have known something.
This series has a 400-pound or 110-inch minimum size for weighing a marlin and only blue marlin are weighed. Fishermen brought four blue marlin to the scales on Thursday and all exceeded 500 pounds. There were also 27 blue marlin and seven white marlin released. That good fishing continued for the remaining two days and the tournament’s total catch included eight blue marlin that were weighed, 75 blue marlin that were released, 12 white marlin that were released, two spearfish that were released. No sailfish were caught. The largest blue marlin weighed 581.7 pounds. That is world class fishing and any tournament, anywhere in the world, would be proud of those numbers. More details will be in the Tournament Tidbits.
The wind continues to be the deciding factor in making offshore fishing trips and it isn’t cooperating well. Unfortunately, this continues into the coming week. There were a couple of days between my deadline and this being published that looked to be fishable and hopefully they were. Then another big blow is forecast to come just as this hits the newsstands and the early report has it hanging on into the weekend. There looks to be another couple of days of fishable offshore conditions beginning Sunday. Keep your fingers crossed.
The water warmed several degrees this week and not only made it back to the levels of before the previous week’s cooler temperatures, but added a degree or two in places. I was concerned that Sunday’s rain might cool it again, but it didn’t. Monday morning all the Carolinas Ocean Research and Monitoring Program (CORMP, www.cormp.org) reporting stations in the area were showing warmer than 70 degrees and I checked it early enough the sun hadn’t affected it yet.
Another week has passed and there is still no word on the 2023 season and limit for flounder. The DMF Director can set this limit by proclamation, so there isn’t a need to wait until the next MFC meeting. However, it appears the director might want some direction or a consensus from the MFC Commissioners. A source at the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries said to plan on a shorter season than in 2022 because of catching more during 2022 than the allocation. This overcatch has already prevented the proposed 2023 spring ocean flounder season from opening. Hopefully the 2023 flounder season dates and limits will be announced soon. Fishermen who come to the coast specifically to flounder fish need to know so they can book lodging, fishing trips, dockage and more. More information on southern flounder and the season closure is available on the MFC/DMF website at https://deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/marine-fisheries.
The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission meeting where the first real discussion on reducing the number of speckled trout being caught will be next week, May 24-26, in Beaufort. The MFC Advisory Committees met during April and forwarded their recommendations to the MFC. This will be the topic that is of the most interest to recreational fishermen. The link to the Marine Fisheries Commission is https://www.deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/marine-fisheries/marine-fisheries-commission. There are links from this page to the members, meeting times, agendas and more.
If this sounds like a broken record, then so be it, but it’s impossible to warn boaters and fishermen too much about the dangerously shallow conditions at Lockwood Folly Inlet. Don’t underestimate the danger just because the inlet appears calm. The inlet is so shallow the Coast Guard removed all the buoys they could reach. The March 22 Corps of Engineers survey of the inlet is posted at the N.C. For-Hire Capt. Association Facebook Page and there is only red, which indicates dangerously shallow water, in the mouth of the inlet. Check this for yourself at https://www.facebook.com/groups/717514802020954. The Lockwood Inlet Association will be updating any headway on having the inlet dredged on their Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100066715422019.
Sometimes fishing and hunting regulations just don’t seem to make sense to us regular folks. One that would go near the top of this list is that it is illegal to keep a king or Spanish mackerel that has been damaged (bitten or cut off) during the fight and is missing part of its body. This most often happens when the tax man (sharks) bite off part of the tail section of a king or Spanish mack that is being reeled in. This is illegal even if the portion that remains was easily identifiable and longer than the minimum size for the species. Sometimes the remaining part of the fish was large and mostly salvageable, but it had to be discarded and was not counted as part of the limit.
Fishery managers at NOAA Fisheries have finally agreed this regulation was wasteful and effective June 8 it will change. This week NOAA Fisheries announced the final rule for Amendment 34 to the Fishery Management Plan for Coastal Migratory Pelagics (mackerels). One of the provisions of Amendment 34, which becomes effective June 8, will allow recreational fishermen to keep cut-off (damaged) Atlantic King Mackerel and Atlantic Spanish Mackerel caught under the recreational bag limit that comply with the minimum size limits (12-inches, fork length for Spanish mackerel and 24-inches fork length for king mackerel). After June 8, fishermen can legally keep those 25-30 pound kings that had the last several inches of their tails bitten off by sharks.
We hope everyone is taking advantage of the warming weather and improving weather conditions to go fishing. Reports are that fishing in pretty good in many places. Scales and Tales always welcomes pictures and fishing reports from readers. If you had a great fishing trip and or have a picture of a fish that makes you smile, send the picture and some details on the trip. Send them to sports@stateportpilot.com or captjerry@captjerry.com. We look forward to highlighting outstanding reader catches.
The Fishing Report
This week was very much like the week before in terms of the weather and fish that were caught. Unfortunately, the sea conditions didn’t make for comfortable days fishing offshore and not a lot of fishermen were willing to make the trip. The good news is that those who went were rewarded. If these March winds will ever blow away, the expectations are for a lot of really good offshore fishing.
Not only do the winds make it uncomfortable to fish, they break up the weed and grass lines and scatter grass all over. This grass seems to be attracted to any lures being trolled and most fish don’t care for lures with mustaches, so fishermen stay busy reeling lines in and clearing the grass. They would enjoy this if there were fish attached to the lures, but it only is tiring just to remove grass.
Dolphin have been making a good showing the past couple of weeks and they should be hungry and feeding when fishermen get back offshore. Wahoo and tuna are still biting too, but are beginning to take a back seat to the growing number of dolphin.
This has been a surprisingly good year for early sailfish off Cape Fear and that continued again this week. Capt. Hiroki Toma and crew added sailfish number 4 and 5 for the month of May on Friday. They caught these in the general area of the Blackjack Wreck after deciding not to endure the choppy ride the rest of the way to the Steeples.
NOTE: Several readers have contacted me asking what is done with billfish after they are caught. Most are released. Any fish that will be weighed in a tournament has to be boated and kept. Many of these are then donated to fishery labs to be studied. Sailfish are easier to handle and many are brought aboard for a quick picture and then released. Most marlin are photographed while still in the water, often times with the fisherman holding their bill, and then released.
The season for most shallow water grouper opened on May 1 and fishermen have been catching them when the sea conditions allow making the trip. Shallow water grouper may be confusing for some fishermen as most of them prefer water that is 100 feet or deeper. This is shallow to the species that are usually found in several hundred feet of water. Red grouper is in the shallow water grouper complex, but has a separate season which doesn’t open until June 1.
Fishermen should not go grouper crazy and forget there are still plenty of black sea bass, porgies, grunts, triggerfish, beeliners and other bottom fish still biting and they all have good flavor that will be welcomed at the dinner table.
King mackerel have been around for several months and are now spread from the pier ends out to Frying Pan Tower and many of the rocks and wrecks in that general area. Schools of pogies are moving along the beaches and up the Cape Fear River, so many fishermen have switched to primarily live baits to catch kings. It was mentioned earlier that effective June 8 it will be legal to keep kings that have been bitten by sharks or barracudas. Many fishermen kept them anyway as there was still a lot of steaks on a large king that was only missing a few inches of its tail. That will be legal soon…
This wasn’t here, but it could have been. Friday morning Tracy Powers was fishing with Hawk Charters out of Atlantic Beach when a king of a lifetime decided to visit. His big king weighed 62.75 pounds. In past years there have also been some really large kings visit our area during the spring too. I can remember two that surpassed 53 pounds being caught from the piers and several in the 50s being caught around the Cape Fear Sea Buoy. When one of those fish hits, you know it pretty quickly!
Spanish mackerel are biting well and can be reached on days the wind is too strong to head very far offshore. We’re still in spring and some mornings the wind is from the north, which creates a lee along the beach. Even small boats can comfortably fish withing a couple of miles of the beach and this is where the Spanish and even a few kings are. Look around the artificial reefs, tidelines and schools of bait.
I mentioned this last week and will again. Many times, at this time of year there are small kings feeding with Spanish mackerel. You need to know the difference as the size and number regulations are different. Spanish mackerel must be 12 inches long, fork length (tip of nose to the middle of the fork in the tail) and fishermen may keep 15 each. King mackerel must be 24 inches, fork length, and fishermen may only keep three each. There are differences in the lateral line and teeth, but the easiest way to differentiate between the two is to check for a black spot at the front of the forward dorsal fin. If it has one, it’s a Spanish and if that dorsal is all gray, it’s a king.
Atlantic bonito are still here and were caught by fishermen chasing Spanish mackerel last week. The numbers have dropped a little and it’s about time for them to move farther north. Atlantic bonito prefer cooler water and our water is warming. They taste good and if you want to catch some, it would be wise to go get them soon.
Pier fishermen are still catching too. Those bouncing the bottom are catching a mixture of whiting, pompano, bluefish, blowfish, trout and drum. Surf fishermen are finding a similar mixture, with fishing not hot, but able to catch dinner if the fish through a complete tide. Some trout are also being caught by pier anglers using live shrimp suspended above the bottom under corks. Farther out on the piers, fishermen are catching Spanish macks and bluefish on jigs and the occasional larger Spanish or bluefish on live baits intended for kings.
Kings are still biting for pier fishermen. Brent Everidge of Oak Island decked a 34-pounder at Oak Island Pier on Saturday. See the picture on this page. The water looked like what the pier fishermen call “good king water” Monday morning and almost all the king spots were filled at both piers. We hadn’t received word of a king being decked at our deadline, but a bunch of fishermen were expecting it to happen at any time.
Fishing is also good inside the inlets and the water there isn’t as badly affected by the winds. It can still get rough, but there are also places to fish that are somewhat sheltered. The whiting action along the Cape Fear Ship Channel comes and goes, but they’re still there. The hot spot has been along the drop down into the channel between Battery and Bald Head Islands. However, this is pretty open water and can be bouncy when the wind is very strong.
More fishermen are trying their luck with sheepshead. These fish, with their human-looking teeth, like vertical structure like dock and bridge pilings, bulkheads and such. It is amazing how easily they can remove a bait from a hook without the fisherman noticing. The running local joke is that you should set the hook just before you feel the bite. Sheepshead like fiddler crabs and most of the local tackle shops carry them.
With the warming water temps, trout, red drum and black drum are spreading out through the creeks and marshes where they spent the winter. There is good habitat for all of these fish, plus flounder, between Snow’s Cut and Lockwood Folly. All of them tend to feed early and late in the day, but can be attracted by the right snack. That snack is usually a live bait, with shrimp typically getting more attention than minnows. Both drum will also eat pieces of shrimp and cut bait. Trout and red drum will hit lures. Black drum will occasionally hit lures, but not as readily.
Red drum shallow feed a lot and black drum and trout may join them at first light and last light. Trout and black drum typically prefer to be in water a little deeper while the sun is overhead. Look for all of them in places that concentrate bait. Creek mouths and points are the easiest to find, but make a low tide trip and take pictures or draw a map of things you might not see at high tide. These will still affect the current and the movement of bait when the tide is high enough they’re under water.
Trout and red drum will hit lures and the timing is good for them to hit topwater lures. This is exciting fishing as you can see them charge and hit the lure. The only bad things with seeming them charge the lure is that occasionally you get excited and try to set the hook before feeling them strike. That doesn’t work. Relax enough to feel the trout or drum hit the lure before setting the hook. You’ll put more fish in the cooler.
There are also some large red drum at many of the nearshore rocks, wrecks or reefs. They aren’t always at the same one, but there is almost always a possibility of hooking one. Catching one of these big guys is a job on lighter tackle, but can be done. If you know they’re around where you’re fishing, moving up in tackle size will help. Fight them hard and get them in as quickly as possible.
These are probably fish you’ll want a picture of, so handle them carefully and take the picture quickly. Holding them out of the water is a lot like holding yourself under water – it isn’t good. Quickly ease the fish back over the side and swim it a bit to get its gills and air bladder working again before letting it go and watching it swim off.
Scales and Tales reports has returned for the season and will appear weekly until Thanksgiving. Remember that we like to fill the page with pictures from readers and take a camera or have your phone ready. Send those pictures of you smiling wide and holding your latest catch to us at sports@stateportpilot.com or captjerry@captjerry.com. Include a few details of your catch and we’ll gladly share them with all our readers.
NOTE: Size and number regulations for all coastal species may be found in the Hot Topic links at the top right of the Division of Marine Fisheries home page at www.ncdmf.net. This page also has links to DMF news releases and fishery proclamations. There are provisions on each of these pages to register to receive e-mail notification of fishery management issues and changes.
Surf fishing seminars
The Oak Island Recreation Department will offer their popular surf fishing class three more times this year, with the next one being Friday and Saturday, June 16-17. The classes are two parts, with a short classroom session on Friday evening at the Oak Island Ocean Education Building, 4700 E. Oak Island Drive that is followed on Saturday, with an in-the-surf session whose time and location will be announced.
The instructor is Capt. Ian Sands, an avid local surf fisherman. Participants will learn everything needed to catch, clean and cook their catches. This two-day course, which is specifically tailored for Oak Island fishermen, will highlight the different fish in the Oak Island surf and discuss the right rig and bait for the fish you want to catch.
Some participants find the information about tackle and tactics to be just what they need to catch supper in the surf, while others find the section on cleaning and cooking their fish to be the highlight of the class. The bottom line is that by the end of the weekend participants will have a great basic understanding of fishing the surf and preparing a delicious meal from catch.
The remaining 2023 dates are: June 16-17, September 15-16 and October 13-14. For more information or to register, visit http://bit.ly/OKISurfFishing2021 or call 910-2785518. These classes fill in advance and it is wise to register as soon as you decide which date works best.
First aid seminar
The second of two seminars offered by America’s Boating Club of Southport will be held Saturday, June 3. The first seminar was on using your IOS or Android device as an aid to navigation. This seminar is titled Emergency Medicine for Boaters and Other Coastal Residents and has potential to be invaluable. It will cover things from tick and spider bites to fractures, near drownings and lots more. The information will be presented in an easy to understand manner by a physician with years of experience with coastal medicine.
This seminar will be Saturday, June 3, at the Cape Fear Regional Jetport, 4104 Airport Road, Southport and begin at 9:30 a.m. The cost is $15 and this includes a copy of all presentation materials. Reservations are required. For more information or to register, Contact Max Sykes at hmsykes@atmc.net.
Tournament Tidbits
The Brunswick County Fishing Club held its Spring Surf Slam over the weekend. The tournament was based from their clubhouse in Sunset Harbor, with fishermen spreading out to their favorite local surf fishing spots. When the final fish was weighed, the tournament title went to Buddy Hicks with a total weight of 5.62 pounds. This included a 2.54-pound black drum that earned the Biggest Fish prize for the tournament. Jeff Palmer claimed second place with 4.75 pounds total and Francesca Kline finished in third place.
The Far Out Shoot Out began several weeks ago. The tournament, which allowed participants to fish two of the days that fit their schedule best, was held from the Ocean Isle Fishing Center. It featured overall, which was the total weight of each team’s largest tuna, dolphin and wahoo, plus the largest fish of each species was recognized.
The big winners for the tournament were the Reel Developers, led by Joey Penfield. They topped the overall with 134.45 pounds that included the largest dolphin (55.0 pounds) and the largest tuna (27.7 pounds). Freespool/American Aquatic finished in second place with 101.6 pounds. This included the largest wahoo at 62.15 pounds. There was a tie for third place between On The Dot and State of Mind, who both finished with 91.2 pound aggregate weights.
The Hatteras Village Offshore Open, ran from Wednesday through Saturday at Hatteras Harbor Marina in Hatteras. This was the first tournament in the 2023 N.C. Billfish Series and it opened the series with a bang. There were 43 boats competing and they weighed eight blue marlin, released 75 more blue marlin, released 12 white marlin and released two spearfish.
There was a tie for first place between the Fin Planner and Weldor’s Ark at 3000 points. Both released seven blue marlin, with Fin Planner adding a white marlin release and Weldor’s Ark adding a spearfish release. Fin Planner released their final fish first and was declared the winner on a time-based tie-breaker. Blue Bill finished in third place with six blue marlin releases. The Bullwinkle crew caught the heaviest blue marlin at 581.70 pounds. They also caught the second heaviest blue marlin at 546 pounds.
Living with alligators
The thing to remember first and foremost is that southeastern N.C. is a natural home of alligators and many other wild animals. Another key thing to remember is anytime you encounter an alligator or other wild animal is that they are wild animals and their behaviors and reactions are not predictable. Despite their intimidating appearance, alligators are naturally fearful of people and will usually seek to avoid them — a trait that can disappear and create a public safety issue if they are fed by humans.
The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission reminds the public that it is illegal to feed, touch, harm, harass or poach an alligator in North Carolina. While they rarely pose a threat to humans, alligators can become a nuisance when people either intentionally or unintentionally feed them, which causes them to associate humans with an easy meal. To keep from unintentionally attracting alligators, people should also not feed other animals — including ducks, geese, fish or turtles — in waters where alligators live.
To avoid negative interactions with alligators, it is best to:
• Keep pets on a leash and do not allow them to swim, drink or exercise in or near waters where alligators have been seen.
• Be especially mindful in and around waters where alligators have been seen.
• Never approach an alligator — no matter what its size.
Anglers should always take their fish scraps with them or dispose of them in a trash receptacle rather than throwing them in the water, especially in places frequented by people, such as boat ramps.
Spring is an optimal time to see alligators because mating season is in full swing and alligators are moving more in search of a potential mate. However, simply seeing an alligator in the wild is no cause for alarm.
“People should enjoy the opportunity to see an alligator but remember to observe them from a safe and respectful distance, regardless of their size,” sail Alicia Wassmer, the Commission’s alligator biologist. “For their own safety and out of respect for nature, people should always keep a distance of at least 50 feet from any alligator in the wild. For reference, the length of a full-size school bus is about 35 feet long, so you could picture about one and a half buses between you and the alligator.”
Alligators are part of the natural fauna in the coastal region of the state and very seldom pose a threat to humans. In instances when an alligator is seen in an unusual place, such as a pond or ditch, it will more than likely move away on its own within a few hours to a couple of weeks.
On rare occasions, alligators can end up in situations that require human intervention, such as when one becomes trapped in a swimming pool or wanders into a public road and refuses to move. In those cases, only an authorized Commission employee or individual with appropriate permits issued by the Commission can remove it legally.
Anyone with questions or concerns about alligators can reach one of the wildlife biologists that staff the Commission’s N.C. Wildlife Helpline toll-free at 866-318-2401 between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Visit the agency’s website at www.ncwildlife.org for downloadable PDFs on Coexisting with Alligators and an American Alligator wildlife profile. To report instances of poaching, harming, harassing or intentionally feeding alligators, call the Wildlife Commission’s Enforcement hotline, 1-800-662-7137. Instances of poaching also can be reported through the agency’s Turn-in Poachers program.
Good fishing!