When the sea conditions allow making the trip, offshore fishing has been good this spring. Unfortunately, at least lately, there have been more days when staying closer inshore, or even tied to the dock, has been the right decision. However, when those weather windows open and fishermen are ready to take advantage, there has been very good fishing. Wahoo, dolphin, tuna and bottom dwellers were expected and have held up their end of the bargain. What wasn’t expected was an early influx of sailfish – but no one is complaining.

Capt. Hiroki Toma and the friends he takes fishing on Matias have been limited to the same day or two a week as everyone else for the past few weeks, but they have made the best of it. Regular reader may remember a couple of weeks ago they had a tripleheader of sailfish and managed to catch (and release) all three. That would usually constitute the fishing day of a lifetime in our area, but they weren’t through yet. They had an encore last week.

