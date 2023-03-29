For the most part, we have enjoyed really nice and unusually warm winter weather since the deep freeze at Christmas, but the Ides of March had us guessing if we were reverting back to full-on winter. The tornado warning at about 4 a.m. Monday morning was another key that winter and spring are still fighting about who is in charge of the weather, but the forecast as we ease through the weekend and into April gives spring the edge.

Other weather oddities included 27 degrees when I headed out fishing on March 14 and then we had a freeze to begin the first day of spring on March 20. The good news is that we’re in another warming trend, with a couple of record and several near record high temps last week and it looks to be sticking around. However, don’t forget about the cold yet and hopefully it won’t happen again. April freezes are rare, but they have happened a few times in the past.