For the most part, we have enjoyed really nice and unusually warm winter weather since the deep freeze at Christmas, but the Ides of March had us guessing if we were reverting back to full-on winter. The tornado warning at about 4 a.m. Monday morning was another key that winter and spring are still fighting about who is in charge of the weather, but the forecast as we ease through the weekend and into April gives spring the edge.
Other weather oddities included 27 degrees when I headed out fishing on March 14 and then we had a freeze to begin the first day of spring on March 20. The good news is that we’re in another warming trend, with a couple of record and several near record high temps last week and it looks to be sticking around. However, don’t forget about the cold yet and hopefully it won’t happen again. April freezes are rare, but they have happened a few times in the past.
The water temps have been much warmer than seasonal too, easing into the lower 60s in places prior to March 13, but then cooling again. I got out to fish with friends one day last week and the warmest water we saw was 59 degrees, with most of it running 54 to 57 degrees. This is a bit cold for some of the reports that have gotten a lot of attention on the internet, but it will warm again quickly with warm sunny days. Hopefully this cooling doesn’t disrupt the good fishing that was beginning.
Recent reports included Atlantic bonito from Wrightsville Beach up to North Topsail Beach and scatterings of Spanish mackerel from this area up to Cape Lookout. I believe the chilling temps of a couple of weeks ago set the temps back and may have turned some of these fish around, but there were more reports of Spanish mack catches over the weekend. Several species of spring fish were here and probably haven’t gone far, so if the water warms a few degrees, they could come right back. Keep a check on area water temps by checking the CORMP (Carolinas Ocean Research and Monitoring Program) website at www.cormp.org. There are ocean and inshore reporting station from Charleston to Hatteras.
Good news is there has been a variety of fish biting from the creeks and marshes inside the inlets to the break at the edge of the Continental Shelf in the Gulf Stream. We’re still in a transition period and the action isn’t consistent yet, but there are fish around and they’re willing biters for the most part.
I’ve received several inquiries about some odd happenings in the water. Before answering, I have to remind folks that I’m not a fisheries biologist, I don’t play one on TV and I rarely stay at Holiday Inn Express. My opinions are just that, my opinions, but have the benefit of years on the water. The closest odd thing is the blue marlin that washed up on the beach here a few weeks ago. I have no idea why and hope it was taken to one of the marine institutes to be examined.
There have been a surprising number of whales, dolphins and porpoises that have washed up or grounded themselves on beaches from Maryland to the north. Again, I don’t know why this happened, but find it interesting that it began when they began seismic blasting in the wind energy (windmill) fields located offshore in that area. I’m not a big fan of windmills as I think the costs, maintenance and potential environmental damage are too high, particularly over water. The potential for these mammal deaths and any fish deaths is something that wasn’t discussed beforehand.
The public meetings held for the scoping period for what could be done to control overfishing of speckled trout began on March 14, with three more held last week. There was also the opportunity to leave individual opinions through a survey on the N.C. Division of Marine Fishery website or by sending a letter. Email was not allowed for this as it is too easy to have multiple emails.
The consensus has been that virtually no one allowed into the overflowing meetings has supported the changes suggested by the Division of Marine Fisheries and that many doubt the numbers, particularly release mortality, being used by the Division of Marine Fisheries. Those meetings will have ended by the time you read this, but information on the issue with speckled trout (spotted seatrout) can be found at https://deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/marine-fisheries/hot-topics/information-spotted-seatrout-fmp-amendment-1#ScopingSessions-12423.
There is still no word on what will be the season and regulations for flounder for 2023. There was an overage of the 2022 allocation that has already prevented the proposed 2023 spring ocean flounder season from opening. Marine fishery biologists and technicians are still crunching numbers of estimated dead flounder discards from 2022, and this will also affect the 2023 flounder season length and regulations. Hopefully this will be announced soon, but concerns about how the number or releases and percentages of mortality are being estimated. More information is available on the MFC/DMF website at https://deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/marine-fisheries.
A couple of weeks ago I went to Winston-Salem to speak to the Triad Saltwater Anglers Fishing Club. The meeting was good and I saw some old friends and met some new ones. This time I was able to align my schedule with Capt. Butch Foster’s schedule and got to spend a day fishing with him and his wife, Barbara. Capt. Butch worked offshore and inshore during more than 20 years of charter fishing locally and hasn’t missed a step in his fresh water guiding.
We were on one of the coldest and windiest days of March, but he found a spot where the catfish cooperated and we caught blue and channel cats. We fished for crappie that afternoon, but the water had cooled 9 degrees in two days and they didn’t cooperate as well. We caught a few, but not many. It was a good day, with good folks and I brought home enough fillets for more than a few meals. If you’re looking for change, give Capt. Butch or Barbara a call at 336-309-5900 or book a catfish, crappie or striper trip through the website at www.yeahrightcharters.com.
Since this report last ran, we have shifted to Daylight Saving Time. The days aren’t really getting longer, but the hours of sunlight are increasing and Daylight Saving Time shifts our clocks so there is an additional hour of sunlight in the afternoon. The increasing time of sunlight and this extra hour give us time to get in a fishing trip after work. I hope you can take advantage of it.
Easter is in a couple of weeks and with it comes the semi-official opening of our beaches for 2023. There will be the largest crowds since last fall and things will be moving a bit slower than they have all winter. Take a few yoga breaths to calm yourself and break out a big smile as we get to share our little piece of paradise with folks who aren’t as fortunate.
This is the last of the monthly winter version of Scales & Tales. Beginning next week, April 5, we return to being a part of the paper every Wednesday. With the warming weather, warming water and longer days, more folks should be fishing and Scales and Tales always welcomes pictures and fishing reports from readers. If you had a great fishing trip and or have a picture of a fish that makes you smile, send the picture and some details on the trip. Send them to sports@stateportpilot.com or captjerry@captjerry.com. We look forward to highlighting outstanding reader catches.
The Fishing Report
Fishing during March has been very good at times, but it has also been inconsistent. Fishermen have reported having good catches several trips in a row, then returning to the same place, on the same tide and with the same weather conditions, and not getting a strike. It’s odd, but this happens in the spring as the water warms and when it begins warming as early as it did this year, this inconsistency is often exaggerated.
Starting both inshore and in the edge of the ocean, whiting have been biting well, at least most of the time. Generally, they like pieces of the freshest shrimp possible, but several folks said there were days they preferred pieces of squid. Several fishermen also reported good catches on synthetic artificial baits like Fishbites Bag-O-Worms and Fish’N Strips and Berkley Gulp Surf Bites.
Whiting have also been caught in Davis Canal, the Intracoastal Waterway, the surf and from the piers, but several places in the lower Cape Fear River and in the ocean between the Cape Fear Inlet and Oak Island Pier have been more consistent. The water temp made it into the 60s before the mid-March freeze and then cooled back into the upper 50s. Whiting should move into the pier and surf zone, plus into more inside waters, as the water warms again over the next few weeks. There were reports, but no pictures, of several good catches from docks in the Waterway over the weekend.
One of my neighbors booked a fishing trip with Capt. Josh Spence on Playin’ Hooky Too Charters (910-269-5919) and invited me along. The whiting had been biting well, but were moving slow that day. Still, we moved a few times and caught a mess for supper. Once in the ocean, we hung pretty close to the beach and also caught some croakers and a lot of undersize black sea bass.
There are a few blowfish (puffer fish) mixed with the whiting. But they’re not as numerous as they have been around the corner at Cape Fear and up the beach by Carolina Beach, Wrightsville Beach and Topsail Island. Blowfish are eating the same things as whiting and when they move into our area in numbers we’ll know quickly.
Almost every time I mention blowfish, someone asks if they’re really edible. They’re not just edible, they’re very good. There are only two strips of meat and they are on each side of the cartilage that serves as a backbone. These pieces of meat are pretty, white and mild flavored and can be cooked almost any way. Most are breaded and fried and disappear quickly once the fish platter is placed on the table.
Pier fishermen are also catching a few bluefish. Most are being caught on Got-Cha jigs being retrieved at a medium speed, but some are also finding pieces of shrimp, squid and cut bait on the bottom. The Got-Cha jigs with gold hooks usually catch much better. Surf fishermen have been catching occasional bluefish and this should improve as the water warms.
Moving offshore, the action begins with black sea bass on the bottom from just off the beach. Most of the closer in black sea bass are shorts, but there are some occasional keepers in the mix. Better quality fish become more prominent once beyond approximately 60 feet and this continues to improve with grunts, porgys, beeliners, triggerfish and more as the water gets deeper. The seasons for most shallow water grouper remain closed until May 1, so they must be released.
King mackerel bit well offshore during March but moved around some. When the weather and water was warmer, they moved a little inshore of Frying Pan Tower, but when the winds blew and things chilled, they followed the warmer water and baitfish offshore. They should begin moving inshore again at any time and there may be king catches from the piers by the end of April. It’s all dependent on having plenty of food and water warm enough to tolerate (around 70 degrees).
Wahoo are still the primary target for offshore trolling. They aren’t thick just yet, but their numbers are increasing. Blackfin tuna are showing pretty well too and there have been several reports of one or two yellowfin tuna in a catch. A few dolphin have joined the other offshore fish in coolers, but it isn’t quite time for them yet. Give dolphin another three weeks or so and their numbers should grow too.
Fishermen staying inside the inlets are catching red drum, black drum, speckled trout and whiting. Whiting are in more open water, like on the drop into the Cape Fear River Ship Channel between Battery Island and Bald Head Island and on the drop into the Southport-Fort Fisher Ferry Channel on the Fort Fisher side of the river. If you fish this, or any channel, do not anchor so you block the channel, but anchor along the side and cast over into it. Whiting usually prefer the freshest shrimp possible, but several fishermen have commented they were catching them well on pieces of squid.
Red drum and black drum are biting in the creeks and marshes. They’re moving around a bit, especially the red drum, so they can be hard to find at times, Both drum like baits. Live shrimp or minnows are a good choice and they usually will chomp pieces of shrimp and mullet. They sometimes feed together, but red drum will stay in shallower water, while black drum seem to prefer it a little deeper. Red drum will also hit a variety of lures, including topwaters. The water is still cool, so fish lures slowly.
Speckled trout may be more numerous than both drum in many places. Sometimes they’re harder to find, but when you do, it’s game on. They will feed shallower in the low light conditions of early morning and late afternoon, but like deeper areas when the sun is up in the sky. Trout like live baits and live shrimp are their favorite. Some fishermen are already finding their own shrimp and the tackle shops are stocking them whenever possible. One of the favorite ways to fish live shrimp is suspended above the bottom under a cork.
Trout will hit lures too. Many fishermen find soft plastics easier to use, but others believe larger trout hit hard lures more readily. Topwater trout strikes aren’t usually as exciting as topwater red drum strikes, but they’ll still get your pulse racing. Suspending hard lures catch a lot of trout of all sizes. Let them move with the current and twitch them occasionally.
Fish lures along glass lines, oyster rocks, mud or sand bars and anything that disrupts the flow of current. Creek mouths and points are good examples of this. Don’t rush when fishing lures. One of the most common mistakes is fishing the lure too fast.
There are stripers and shad upriver in the Cape Fear River. Fishermen catch a few stripers in the Lockwood Folly River each year, but the action there isn’t as consistent as in the Cape Fear, Northeast Cape Fear and Brunswick Rivers around Wilmington. Striper will hit baits, but most are caught using lures. Soft plastics usually produce well around the mouths of smaller creeks and in shallower areas along the river’s edge. Large lipped diving lures are the favorites for fishing along the edge of the channels and other drop-offs, plus around the bridges. There are usually some stripers around the dams farther upriver.
Shad are a late winter/springtime fish that run up the Cape Fear River. They concentrate around the base of the dams and Lock and Dam Number 1, near Riegelwood is a popular spot to catch them. Shad are affectionately referred to as “poor man’s tarpon” and the small fish run and jump well. There are some 4 and 5 pound white shad in the mix and they represent themselves better than many larger fish. Many fishermen use shad darts and small spoons to catch shad, but a local favorite is a tandem rig of one or two-inch curltail grubs. Green is the most popular color.
This is the last of the monthly Scales and Tales reports for the winter. Beginning next Wednesday, April 5, we’ll be back on a weekly schedule. As you head out fishing, remember that we like to fill the page with pictures from readers. Send those pictures of you smiling wide and holding your latest catch to us at sports@stateportpilot.com or captjerry@captjerry.com. Include a few details of your catch and we’ll gladly share them with all our readers.
Oak Island Surf Fishing Seminars
The Oak Island Recreation Department will offer four surf fishing classes this year beginning with one May 5 and 6. The classes are two parts, with a short classroom session on Friday evening at the Oak Island Ocean Education Building, 4700 E. Oak Island Drive. These will be followed on Saturday, with an in-the-surf session whose time and location will be announced.
The instructor for the surf fishing classes is Capt. Ian Sands, an avid local surf fisherman. Participants will learn everything you needed to catch, clean and cook their catches. This two-day course, which is specifically tailored for Oak Island fishermen, will highlight the different fish in the Oak Island surf and discuss the right rig and bait for the fish you want to catch. Some participants find the information about cleaning and cooking their fish to be the highlight of the class. By the end of the weekend participants will have a great basic understanding of fishing the surf and preparing a delicious meal from catch.
The 2023 dates are: May 5 and 6, June 16 and 17, September 15 and 16 and October 13 and 14. For more information or to register, visit http://bit.ly/OKISurfFishing2021 or call 910-2785518.
Deer with CWD
Officials with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission announced in mid-February that a sample collected from a hunter-harvested, white-tailed deer in Cumberland County has tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). This is the first case of CWD detected outside of the current surveillance area near the Virginia border near Wilkesboro.
The agency said they recently received notification that a deer harvested last October, nine miles east of Fayetteville in Cumberland County, tested positive for CWD. The testing sample was collected by a taxidermist enrolled in the Commission’s Cervid Health Cooperator Program, which allows participating taxidermists and processors to collect samples from deer brought to their facilities.
CWD was first detected in North Carolina earlier in 2022 in a Yadkin County deer that was harvested in December of 2021. Commission staff ramped up surveillance during the 2022-23 deer season, more than doubling the number of samples collected and tested compared to the previous season. Statewide 15,851 samples were submitted from Cervid Health Cooperators and hunters.
“The submission of deer samples for testing is essential for the detection and monitoring of CWD in North Carolina,” said Brad Howard, chief of the Commission’s Wildlife Management Division. “We are so appreciative of all the participation from those who have submitted samples, including hunters, taxidermists and meat processors.”
The Commission continues to receive results from this year’s testing. At this time, the agency has received results from 80% (12,751 of 15,851) of all samples submitted, and 98% (4,709 of 4,799) of results from primary and secondary surveillance areas (Alleghany, Davie, Forsyth, Iredell, Stokes, Surry, Wilkes and Yadkin counties) that were initiated because of the initial Yadkin County CWD-positive deer. The Cumberland County deer is the ninth CWD-positive result in the state, a substantial but not unexpected increase. These nine positives included five were from Surry County, two from Yadkin, one from Stokes County, and the most recent from Cumberland County.
Agency staff will continue to follow the CWD Response Plan in collaboration with the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Science, and will continue to share the agency’s next steps with the public through multiple communication channels. Public meetings in the impacted areas will be announced as they are scheduled.
“Working collaboratively with hunters, taxidermists and processors to implement our response plan and refine our long-term management strategy is paramount for slowing the spread of CWD,” said Howard. “CWD on the landscape presents a host of challenges, but our goal continues to be preserving our deer herd and the tradition of deer hunting.”
Continued testing is imperative because it’s nearly impossible to tell if a deer has CWD by observation. Signs of illness may not be apparent for 16 months or more after a deer is infected, and given enough time, the disease is always fatal. The long incubation period, ease of transmission, and the fact that there is no vaccine, treatment or cure make CWD a looming threat to the state’s white-tailed deer population and deer hunting traditions.
CWD is caused by abnormal proteins, called prions, that slowly spread through a deer’s nervous system, eventually causing spongy holes in the brain that lead to death. The disease is spread between deer through direct contact and environmental contamination from infected saliva, urine and feces. CWD can be unknowingly spread to new areas by the transportation of hunter-harvested deer carcasses or carcass parts. For more information about CWD, including a chart that shows testing results to date, visit www.ncwildlife.org/CWD.
Red porgy limit
Proclamation FF-13-2023, issued by the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries on January 17, supersedes proclamation FF-1-2023 and reduces the recreational bag limit to a single red porgy per day or per trip, whichever is the most restrictive. This proclamation also establishes a recreational red porgy season of May 1 through June 30.
This proclamation implements the requirements of the final rule for Amendment 50 to the Snapper Grouper Fishery Management Plan of the South Atlantic. Please see the following NOAA Fishery Bulletin for more information: https://www.fisheries.noaa.gov/bulletin/noaa-fisheries-announces-new-catch-levels-and-management-measures-south-atlantic-red.
Mountain trout in unusual places
Once the water cooled to suitable temperatures back in December, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission stocked surplus rainbow, brown and brook trout in 40 small impoundments across central and western North Carolina. The stockings included more than 60,000 of the three species of mountain trout, with all being 10 inches or longer.
There are reports every week of how fishermen are enjoying catching these trout in places they wouldn’t be ordinarily. The bad news is that this is probably the last month the water will remain cool enough for these transplanted trout to survive. If you’ve been thinking about checking out this unique introduction to rainbow, brown and brook trout, you need to act in the near future or wait until next year.
N.C. mountain trout regulations are in effect for these trout. Fishermen will be allowed to harvest up to seven trout per day in these impoundments. There will be no bait restrictions and no minimum size limits, but a N.C. Inland Fishing License is required.
Trout were stocked in ponds in Alexander, Ashe, Buncombe, Burke, Cabarrus, Caswell, Durham, Edgecombe, Forsyth, Franklin, Gaston, Guilford, Jackson, Macon, McDowell, Mecklenburg, Moore, Nash, Orange, Polk, Richmond, Rowan, Surry, Transylvania, Vance, Wake and Watauga counties. More information on trout fishing in North Carolina and these stockings is available at the Wildlife Commission’s trout fishing webpage at www.ncwildlife.org/Learning/Species/Fish/Trout/Trout-Fishing.
Good fishing!