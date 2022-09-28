South Brunswick defeated West Brunswick 3-1 in a Mideastern 3A/4A Conference volleyball match Sept. 20 at South.
The Cougars won 26-24, 20-25, 27-17, 25-13. South is 2-0 against West and North Brunswick, the only other 3A teams in the conference, as it tries to secure a spot in the state playoffs. West is 1-6 in the conference, 2-9 overall. South is 2-5, 2-8.
In the first set, the Trojans led 22-19 but an errant hit led to a sideout. South’s Aidra Hood held serve for two points — with Breyley Hunt and senior Haley Kirby scoring the first point and Kirby getting a kill for the second point — as the Cougars tied the score 22-22.
West regained the lead, 24-23 and was serving to win the set, but an errant serve tied the score and South senior Olivia Rogers held serve for two points to win the set.
The Trojans won the second set 25-19, scoring the final three points off Cougar errors.
In the third set, Hood held serve for five points in giving the Cougars a 13-9 lead, scoring the 13th point on an ace.
After an exchange of sideouts — a kill by Hood gave possession to South — freshman Molly Jenkins held serve for five points as the Cougars increased their lead to 19-10. In the 5-0 run, senior Madison Dean scored four points. West was unable to rally and the Cougars won the set 25-17.
South slowly built a lead in the fourth set. An ace by Reagan Phillips put the Cougars ahead 16-8. Senior Lillian Demeglio held serve for two points in extending the lead to 20-9. After an exchange of sideouts, Ella Grace Moffitt served the final four points in winning the set and the match 25-13.