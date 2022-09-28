South Brunswick defeated West Brunswick 3-1 in a Mideastern 3A/4A Conference volleyball match Sept. 20 at South.

The Cougars won 26-24, 20-25, 27-17, 25-13. South is 2-0 against West and North Brunswick, the only other 3A teams in the conference, as it tries to secure a spot in the state playoffs. West is 1-6 in the conference, 2-9 overall. South is 2-5, 2-8.

