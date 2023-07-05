Town Creek District Park and Smithville District Park will be the sites of Dixie Softball state tournaments in all divisions during July 8-11.
SweeTees
South Brunswick opens against Cherryville at 10 a.m. Saturday on Field 3 at Town Creek District Park.
Darlings
South Brunswick opens against Pembroke at 12:45 p.m. Saturday on Field 4 at Town Creek District Park.
Angels X-Play
South Brunswick opens against East Columbus at 9 a.m. Saturday on Field 5 at Town Creek District Park.
Ponytails X-Play
South Brunswick opens against either Richland or Bladen County at 10:15 a.m. Sunday on Field 5 at Smithville District Park.
Belles
Brunswick North opens against Burgaw at 3 p.m. Saturday at Field 2 at Smithville District Park.
The World Series begins in late July. The Darlings (7-8) and Angels X-Play (9-10) will be at Fairview, Tennessee. Teams arrive July 28. The SweeTees, SweeTees X-Play (4-6), Angels, Ponytails, Ponytails X-Play (11-12), Belles (13-15) and Debs (16-19) will be at Alexandria, Louisiana. Teams arrive July 28.
The Brunswick Debs won the World Series in 2015. The Brunswick Belles were World Series finalists in 2021 and 2022.
Dixie Boys baseball
The Junior Dixie Boys Baseball (age 13) and Dixie Boys Baseball (13-14) state tournaments are July 8-12 at Ocean Isle Beach Park.
In the Dixie Boys tournament, Brunswick County opens against Onslow County at 4:30 p.m. Saturday on Field 5.
In the Junior Dixie Boys tournament, Brunswick County opens against Sampson County at 3 p.m. Saturday on Field 1.
Last year Brunswick County finished 5-2 in the Dixie Boys Baseball World Series, reaching the title game before losing 2-0 to Hattiesburg, Mississippi. In all, Brunswick was 10-2 in Dixie Boys Baseball state and national competitions. Brunswick won the World Series in 2011.
For many members of the Brunswick team, this was their second consecutive trip to the World Series. Brunswick County won the Junior Dixie Boys Baseball state title in 2021 and finished second in the World Series to Hattiesburg.
Dixie Majors
Town Creek will be the site of the Dixie Youth Baseball Majors (11-12) state tournament July 8-13.
Host Town Creek opens against South Columbus at 10 a.m. Saturday on Field 1. Lockwood Folly plays at noon Saturday against Red Springs on Field 1.
The World Series will be played Aug. 4-9 in Ruston, Louisiana.
Other tourneys
Outside the county, the Dixie Youth Baseball AA (coach pitch) Division 2 state tournament is June 30-July 5 in Bessemer City. The World Series will be played July 27-Aug. 1 in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
The Dixie Youth Baseball AAA Minors (9-10) Division 2 state tournament is July 8-13 in Lumberton. The World Series will be played Aug. 4-9 in Ruston, Louisiana.