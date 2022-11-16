Those of us who have been not-so-patiently waiting for some genuine fall weather are being rewarded this week. The early forecast shows a week of daytime highs in the 50s and most of the days sunny or only partly cloudy. There might be a little rain before this arrives, but there is definitely the possibility of some frost as several nights are forecast to drop into the mid-thirties.
The days will warm into the 50s pretty quickly, so this isn’t snuggies weather by any means, but it will be nice to need a sweater, sweatshirt or light coat to venture out. Unfortunately, this cooling is also accompanied by a lot of blustery winds, so those folks wanting to head offshore should watch the forecast closely for a weather window, but be prepared to stay in sheltered water.
The cloudy and windy weather during the approach of Tropical Storm/Hurricane Nicole last week allowed the water to cool back into the upper-60s in most areas. I fished on Saturday and found several places still holding onto the 70s in the creeks, but most spots in open water had cooled into the upper-60s. Everywhere should cool more with the weather forecast for this week and the water may dip below the mid-60s for the first time this fall. Remember you can check the generalities of water temperature by visiting the CORMP (Coastal Ocean Research and Monitoring Program) website. CORMP maintains weather and water temperature reporting stations from roughly Charleston to Hatteras.
We were fortunate with Tropical Storm/Hurricane Nicole. Early last week, the track forecast projected it would cross Florida and run right up the East Coast. There were several times we were in the middle of the cone of uncertainty. Not wishing anything bad on anyone, but I felt a little relieved when it began shifting to the west. I was concerned that it might be worse than forecast and it was when it made landfall along Florida’s east coast. Thankfully it weakened and began to dissipate soon after it made landfall.
The map at the National Hurricane Center began looking better late Saturday when Nicole dissipated and there weren’t any other systems. Nicole was a strong reminder of why we don’t look away until hurricane season ends and that isn’t until December 1. The cold weather coming in is a deterrent, but there are still two more weeks until the 2022 Hurricane Season ends and there is always the possibility of a late system that wasn’t checking its calendar.
Mike’s Weather Page agrees with the lack of weather systems in the Caribbean and sub-tropical Atlantic. Over the weekend, they were watching a low and cold front that was dropping south towards the Gulf of Mexico. They weren’t projecting anything but thunderstorms from this as it moved east, but were cautioning that some of the storms may be strong. This should be clearing us as this week’s paper is delivered.
The early weather forecast indicates there might be a day or two late in the week or over the weekend with sea conditions suitable for heading offshore, but don’t plan on it yet. There are winds early and increasing northerly winds forecast to arrive by the end of the weekend and this weather window may close. If this weather window opens, it might be wise to make the trip as it could be a while before good offshore sea conditions materialize again.
I was at a meeting this week where several offshore fishermen gathered in a corner during a break and began asking questions on the Rutgers University free seawater thermals website I have mentioned several times recently. I’m not the expert on this but have used it over the years to locate pockets of warm water prior to heading offshore.
A single day’s information can help a little, but checking several days movement should help you home in on the conditions you’re seeking. It shows pockets of warmer (and cooler) water, plus chlorophyl content and any upwellings as they relate to the Gulf Stream and underwater structure. Two excellent characteristics of this information are that it is free and there is a tutorial section on the website– check it out.
I first mentioned last week that biologists and technicians at the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries had determined that overfishing was occurring with speckled trout, even though the population was as healthy as it had been in many years. There are some of them and many fishermen feel this is happening because fishermen, both recreational and commercial, who in the past would have been targeting flounder, stripers and red drum, have switched their efforts to speckled trout because of the closures and reduced bag limits on the other species. A visit to your favorite launching ramp on a pretty weekend will quickly show there are a lot of fishermen still on the water chasing something.
The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission has a meeting scheduled for Wednesday evening through Friday of this week where they will discuss some of these issues. This will be a busy meeting and is a good one to attend or monitor online. The published agenda includes time for public comments Wednesday night and Thursday morning. There is also to be a vote on a supplement and the next amendment to the Striped Bass Fishery Management Plan and the Commission is scheduled to adopt a draft amendment on mullet. It was reported earlier this year that striped mullet were being overfished.
An update on speckled trout is on the agenda, but there isn’t a time allocated for discussion or formulating a plan to end the reported overfishing, even though N.C. requires that once overfishing is documented that the Marine Fisheries Commission is to adopt a plan that will end the overfishing within two years. This plan is also required to have at least a 50% chance of succeeding. The agenda can be modified to include this, but expectations are the meeting will already be lengthy and contentious because of dealing with striped bass and striped mullet.
Speckled trout have always been a species of concern for N.C. as this is near the northern end of their range and they are susceptible to freeze stuns and kills. Fortunately, we have had four consecutive mild winters and speckled trout numbers are up. However, so is the fishing effort for them as limits and seasons are decreased and shortened for flounder, red drum, stripers and black drum. This meeting has several important parts and will be a good one to attend, comment or at least listen too. The weather is forecast to be cold and windy, so it will be an easy time to stay indoors with a warm cup of coffee. The agenda and link to the meeting will be published at the Marine Fisheries Commission Meetings page.
We want your pictures. When you catch those big fish, think about emailing pictures of them to us at sports@stateportpilot.com or captjerry@captjerry.com. It’s a great way to share your good catches with friends and family. This report will be weekly through Thanksgiving week and then switch to the last Wednesday of the month for the winter. Regardless of the time of year, Scales and Tales always welcomes pictures and fishing reports from readers. If you had a great fishing trip and or have a picture of a fish that makes you smile, send the picture and some details on the trip. We look forward to highlighting outstanding reader catches.
The Fishing Report
We’re moving inshore to begin this week. With Tropical Storm/Hurricane Nicole headed our way and then a windy low pressure after it dissipated, there was a lot of wind during the last week and fishermen didn’t venture offshore. At least we didn’t receive any reports if any fishermen were that adventurous. The inshore water temps are cooling and it has spurred the fish into biting fairly aggressively. If you get a bait or lure they like within a couple of feet of a speckled trout or red drum, you can expect a bite. Most are pretty solid, but there are still a few that seem to want to taste it before committing.
Black drum are in the lower river and feeding too, but they don’t seem to care much for lures. They are meat eaters and a piece of shrimp or cut bait will usually get their attention. There are hungry stripers farther up the river. Not to say there aren’t any stripers in the lower river, but all of the reports we’re receiving have come from upriver of Snows cut, with many being farther up than Town Creek.
The water temp in the river was in the low-70s last week and has dropped into the upper-60s this week and continues to cool. This has signaled the fish to feed to bulk for the winter and most are reacting positively and aggressively.
I fished with some friends Saturday and we had a pretty good day. When I factor in that the edge of Tropical Storm/Hurricane Nicole had sideswiped us a day earlier and the wind was blowing 20 mph and gusting, it was actually a really good day. We caught drum, from under slot to slot size, but no over slot fish. A few hit lures, primarily weedless spoons and soft plastic shrimp suspended under corks, but the majority wanted mullet and shrimp. They didn’t have to be alive, but the fish definitely preferred meat to plastic or metal.
The tide was still higher than normal after Tuesday night’s full moon and most of the drum were holding in patches of broken or scattered grass right along the edges. You had to be paying attention and get them away from the grass immediately. One of our most vicious strikes made it into the grass and cut the line on a grass edge. I can’t say for sure it was a big one, but since we lost it without seeing it and it bent the rod double on the strike, I’ll call it a big one – maybe our only strike from an over slot fish for the day.
I’m sure there were also trout in the same general area. We tried one trout spot that had produced well in the past, but were a little late on the tide change and the water was moving faster than I like. It must have been faster than the trout liked also. One of our goals for the day was to catch a big drum and we had stayed a bit long at a place that has held over slot drum in the past before deciding to chase trout.
Trout, red drum, black drum and stripers should feed heavily while the water cools. Trout and drum activity will taper off as the water temp reaches the lower-60s, but they will continue to feed – and occasionally feed aggressively. Stripers like the colder water and continue biting pretty well as it cools to the lower-50s. The run up the river to them is a bit long. Fishermen with their boats on trailers might consider launching at the Dram Tree Park ramp that is under the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge on the Wilmington side.
The wind began early last week and wasn’t conducive to heading into the ocean to fish. When the wind is north, northeast or northwest, there is a mile or so of calmer water just off the beach, but even it was showing lots of whitecaps last week. The ocean conditions were rough enough that even a king mackerel series championship tournament was canceled. Fishing on the ocean wouldn’t have been fun.
We don’t know if it was the wind that blew them away or the cooling water that prompted them to head south, but there weren’t any reports of Spanish mackerel this week. We’ve been wondering how long they might hang around before heading south for the winter and this might be it.
Fishermen wanting to fish between the bank and a few miles offshore should still find a few large red drum holding on the nearshore artificial reefs, wrecks and hardbottom areas, plus around the Hot Hole. They like pieces of meat and live baits, but will sometimes hit jigs and bucktails jigged vertically.
NOTE: N.C. fishing regulations require releasing any red drum shorter than 18 inches or longer than 27 inches and most of these large fall reds will be significantly longer than 27 inches. Red drum longer than 40 inches are considered “trophy” drum and are eligible for outstanding catch live release citations from the NCDMF. All you need are the measurements and a witness. The citation application can be submitted online here by opening the “Online Citation Application” tab.
There probably won’t be much action trolling in this area off the Cape Fear River, but there have been reports of false albacore and Atlantic bonito within sight of the beach off Carolina and Wrightsville beaches. There are usually some of these farther south too, like off Ocean Isle, Sunset Beach and Little River Inlet, but there haven’t been reports so far this fall. False albacore and Atlantic bonito don’t care for the effluent carried by the stronger flow of the Cape Fear River. Biologists believe it irritates their gills.
Fishermen that would have headed offshore stayed at the dock, on the trailer or in the dry stack last week. There wasn’t a day the horizon didn’t look like marching trees and that’s a sign of larger waves to be avoided.
Expectations are that once the sea conditions calm to tolerable levels, fishermen will be able to head offshore and catch king mackerel, an assortment of snapper grouper and more bottom fish, plus wahoo, blackfin tuna and a few surprises. King mackerel will be the closest to the inlets and, if the water doesn’t cool too much, they may be found in the Horseshoe and Shark Hole areas, but certainly by the South Forty and around Frying Pan Tower. The bottom fish bite will begin in these same areas with black sea bass, grunts and porgies, then add grouper, snapper, triggerfish and more once in water deeper than 100 feet. Wahoo and blackfin tuna may be as close as the first good temperature break at the Gulf Stream or they may be running rips and upwellings along the edge of the Continental Shelf. Checking the free seawater thermal maps from Rutgers will help locate these spots before leaving the dock.
There weren’t many reports from the piers or surf this week. Several fishermen said they took a few days off to let the ocean settle and would be back at it this week. They said they had been catching a few whiting, croakers, bluefish, red drum, black drum, trout, some scattered spots and the last pompano of the season.
Fishermen wanting spots should try fishing the Intracoastal Waterway. There hasn’t been a good run of them, but commercial fishermen are catching some in the ICW for local fish markets and the restaurants that serve them. A double drop bottom rig and pieces of shrimp, bloodworms or Fishbites synthetic bloodworms are all you need. There are several community fishing piers along the ICW in Oak Island.
NOTE: Size and number regulations for all coastal species may be found on the Division of Marine Fisheries' Hot Topics page. This page also has links to DMF news releases and fishery proclamations. There are provisions on each of these pages to register to receive e-mail notification of fishery management issues and changes.
Bonefish in Outer Banks surf
While surf fishing on a late October honeymoon trip to South Nags Head, Tonya Pell of West Virginia caught a bonefish. Pell fishes the N.C. Outer Banks several times a year, primarily for trout, red drum and other similar species, but didn’t recognize the bonefish. That’s perfectly understandable as bonefish are extremely rare, but not totally unheard of, north of southern Florida.
“I have been fishing that same stretch of beach for over 30 years,” said Pell. “Once I saw the fish, it was a surprise; I had no idea what was in front of me. It was about 14 inches long and like nothing I had ever seen before.”
There are a couple of reports of N.C. bonefish catches each year, but they are very unusual. Dr. Aaron Matthews, Director of Science and Conservation for the Bonefish and Tarpon Trust, said bonefish catches are rare in North Carolina but happen. He said he had even heard of juvenile bonefish occasionally being caught as far north as Long Island Sound. His speculation is they were likely transported north as larvae by the Gulf Stream.
North Carolina does not currently have or keep state record catches for bonefish and catches are rare enough bonefish are not a qualifying fish for North Carolina’s annual citation program.
Pell was fishing with a 10-foot surf rod and 5000-size reel spooled with mono. A fish-finder rig with a 3-ounce pyramid sinker and a size 4 circle hook baited with a chunk of mullet was on the business end. Pell said the bite wasn’t aggressive, but the fish fought well, in fact, she said it was pound for pound, it was the strongest fish she had ever fought.
Tournament Tidbits
The championship tournament for the Cape Lookout Shootout King Mackerel Tournament Series was scheduled for this past weekend in Morehead City. The approach of Tropical Storm/Hurricane Nicole kept the sea conditions riled up even as it veered to the west and inland. Several of the early events of tournament week were postponed and finally the tournament was canceled. The Championship Banquet was held in person and live online to honor those who won divisional awards during the three tournament seasons.
Team Blue Water Candy, with Capt. Jody Gay and crew, were recognized as the Team of the Year in the Northern Division. Team Clearly Hooked, with Capt. Austin Eubank and crew, were recognized as the Team of the Year in the Southern Division. These teams scored the most points during their respective three tournament series in their regional divisions.
The Kayak Inshore Fishing Circuit Championship Tournament was held from Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, on Saturday. Those fishermen who thought fishing in the windy conditions was tough in a boat should really applaud the kayak fishermen. They had to provide their own propulsion and catch fish. Some kayak fishermen did this well and some very well. Stephen Trainor won the tournament, with Andre Imes of Sunset Harbor placing second. The second place added enough point for Imes to earn the Angler of the Year award for the circuit. Angler of the Year was based on total points for the four series tournaments, plus the championship.
The championship tournament for the Southern Redfish Cup was held Saturday in Georgetown, South Carolina. Fishing conditions were far from ideal, but the competitors who had qualified fanned out across the waters of lower Winyah Bay and south towards McClellanville to give it their best shot. The N.C. team of Capt. Jason Dail (Wilmington) and Capt. Allen Jernigan (Sneads Ferry) claimed the win with an aggregate weight of 13.41 pounds. This was the third S.C. redfish tournament this team has won during 2022.
Good fishing!