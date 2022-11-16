Melinda Johnson

Melinda Johnson caught this nice red drum Saturday while fishing with her husband, Rick.

 

Those of us who have been not-so-patiently waiting for some genuine fall weather are being rewarded this week. The early forecast shows a week of daytime highs in the 50s and most of the days sunny or only partly cloudy. There might be a little rain before this arrives, but there is definitely the possibility of some frost as several nights are forecast to drop into the mid-thirties.

The days will warm into the 50s pretty quickly, so this isn’t snuggies weather by any means, but it will be nice to need a sweater, sweatshirt or light coat to venture out. Unfortunately, this cooling is also accompanied by a lot of blustery winds, so those folks wanting to head offshore should watch the forecast closely for a weather window, but be prepared to stay in sheltered water.