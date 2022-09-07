Richard Wilcox flounder

Richard Wilcox of North Wilkesboro caught this nice 6-pound, 8-ounce flounder off of the Oak Island Pier on Sept. 1, the first day of flounder season in N.C. 

 

After many long months of anxious waiting, the 2022 flounder season opened last Wednesday night/Thursday morning (September 1) at 12:01 a.m. There were already hook and line fishermen and giggers in place and waiting from Knotts Island to Calabash, and I think it’s fairly safe to say the first recreational caught Tar Heel flounder of 2022 was in the boat in the next minute or two. There were pictures on Facebook within the first hour.

I am happy to see flounder season open, but I am disappointed in our fishery management that the flounder fishery was allowed to get to the point this was deemed necessary. On the other hand, I’m glad that fishermen remained focused with the shortened season and single fish limit and were ready when the season finally opened. Many folks had flounder they had caught earlier that day for lunch and/or supper on September 1.

