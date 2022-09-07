After many long months of anxious waiting, the 2022 flounder season opened last Wednesday night/Thursday morning (September 1) at 12:01 a.m. There were already hook and line fishermen and giggers in place and waiting from Knotts Island to Calabash, and I think it’s fairly safe to say the first recreational caught Tar Heel flounder of 2022 was in the boat in the next minute or two. There were pictures on Facebook within the first hour.
I am happy to see flounder season open, but I am disappointed in our fishery management that the flounder fishery was allowed to get to the point this was deemed necessary. On the other hand, I’m glad that fishermen remained focused with the shortened season and single fish limit and were ready when the season finally opened. Many folks had flounder they had caught earlier that day for lunch and/or supper on September 1.
Regular readers of this page know I usually take the time to search and find at least some little bit of silver lining in even the darkest cloud and there is one with this. More spouses and families are being given the opportunity to go fishing right now than I’ve noticed before. With the limit at one flounder per fisherman per day, spouses and children are being included on fishing trips to catch more flounder. Think about it; if a fisherman takes his wife and two children fishing, they can take home four flounder, while he and his buddy could only have two. Hopefully this allows some families to realize that mom and several of the kids might like to fish and they get included on fishing trips once flounder season closes.
Regardless of whether you consider Labor Day or the Fall Equinox as the end of summer, the crowds at the beach began reducing on Tuesday. They actually had already declined a bit over the past few weeks as schools began to open for the 2022-2023 school year. Enjoy this brief respite as fishermen will begin arriving for our great fall fishing in the coming weeks. There won’t be as many folks around during the week, but the area launching ramps and marinas will be very busy on weekends. The Fall Equinox is September 22 this year – mark it on your calendar as a fishing hotspot.
The weather forces in the tropics woke up from their two-month long summer siesta last week and sent several tropical weather systems out from the African Coast. Two were named (Danielle and Earl) and Danielle, that was well up above where storms usually form, made it to hurricane strength, dissipated for a day and strengthened again.
The system that was Invest 91 last week, became Tropical Storm Earl Saturday afternoon and it was dumping a lot of rain on the Windward Islands. The current forecasts are that neither of these storms will be problematic for us. Danielle is moving away to the northeast and Earl is forecast to turn out into the Atlantic and pass near or east of Bermuda. Earl is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane once it turns away from the disruption of the Windward Islands and Puerto Rico.
Monday morning the National Hurricane Center map (www.nhc.noaa.gov) showed another tropical system that was passing the Cabo Verde Islands off African Coast. This system has been upgraded since Sunday and is now given a moderate chance of development over the next five days. Thankfully, the current forecast track has it moving into open ocean and curving slightly northeast into more open ocean.
Mike’s Weather Page (www.spaghettimodels.com) agrees with this and has posted several model runs For Danielle and Earl that show these movements. They also have an early track on the system coming off Africa that has it higher in the Atlantic and not a threat to the Caribbean Islands.
The peak of Atlantic tropical weather activity is typically mid-September and we’re rapidly approaching then. Something has happened to awaken the tropics, so we may be on track again – and that’s only a week away. We’ve been able to be slack about checking the National Hurricane Center website for a couple of months, but it’s time to get back to business. Maybe we continue to be lucky, but our luck could change.
Everyone should remember that the National Hurricane Center issues the official tropical weather forecasts. Mike’s Weather Page isn’t an official weather station, but it is a great place to find a lot of tropical weather information assembled in one location. When there is a system approaching the U.S., Mike posts often on Facebook and goes live once or twice a day and breaks the information and models on tropical systems down to help us laymen understand.
Once again there are showers and thunderstorms in the forecast through the weekend. None are projected as rainouts, so we may get through easily. Beware of thunder and lightning and seek shelter if a storm arises. I used to say there wasn’t a need to fear thunder because if you heard the thunder, it meant the lightning hadn’t struck you. That last part is true, but if you’re hearing thunder, there is lightning in the area.
In addition to creating a fertile spawning ground for thunderstorms, our upper-80-degree temperatures and 80-percent-plus humidity can dehydrate fishermen quickly. Drink plenty of water and occasionally a sports drink while out fishing or in any activity. Soft drinks and adult beverages do not help with staying hydrated.
The early forecast for the wind is good too. Most mornings will be near calm, with breezes building to around 10 knots during the heat of the day and then trailing off again. That should be enough to help stay cool, without being enough to disturb fishing.
The Oak Island Recreation Department has been holding a series of Surf Fishing Seminars throughout the summer and they are about to wrap up. The last one for 2022 will be held this weekend, September 9 and 10. These schools fill in advance and if you would like to attend, register as soon as it’s convenient. More information on these events is available below or by calling 910-278-5518.
We want your pictures. When you catch those big fish, think about emailing pictures of them to us at sports@stateportpilot.com or captjerry@captjerry.com. It’s a great way to share your good catches with friends and family. This report will be coming weekly through Thanksgiving and Scales and Tales always welcomes pictures and fishing reports from readers. If you had a great fishing trip and or have a picture of a fish that makes you smile, send the picture and some details on the trip. We look forward to highlighting outstanding reader catches.
The Fishing Report
Hallelujah, flounder season is finally open and they are biting inside the inlets and in the nearshore ocean. Fishermen can now invite one flounder a day home for dinner or to earn a place in the freezer to be retrieved after the season ends in three weeks. Flounder fishing has been good for a while and many fishermen are holding out and releasing flounder until they have scored with a fat flattie. The tales of five-pound flounder are rampant.
There are also plenty of tales of larger flounder. One Carolina Beach fisherman weighed flounder surpassing 10 pounds at Island Tackle on both Thursday and Friday. He said he caught them in the Cape Fear River and using pogies large enough for king mackerel, but that’s all the info he was willing to share.
How about a quick refresher on flounder fishing for this issue. If you’ve already caught several doormats, you don’t need it, but if you’re struggling, perhaps it can help. There are two basic ways to catch flounder; one is with live bait and the other is with lures – and both work.
Some fishermen use different rigs, but many use a simple Carolina rig to fish live baits. This rig has your favorite hook on the end and somewhere between 8 and 18 inches of 20 or 30 pound mono or fluorocarbon leader up to a 40 pound swivel. I like an Eagle Claw L042 hook in size 4 to 1 and a shorter, 8 to 12 inch, leader. The lightest egg sinker that will hold bottom rides above a bead on the line that runs from the swivel to the reel. The bead is to protect the sinker from chafing and weakening the knot and may be any color.
Finger mullet are many fishermen’s favorite flounder bait, but mud minnows will work and fishermen specifically after larger flounder use croakers, spots and pogies up to about 6-inches. This is cast into areas fishermen suspect are holding flounder and the wait begins.
The wait continues after the flounder grabs the bait too, as it has to turn it to head first to be able to swallow it. Otherwise, the bait’s fins would pop out and jam in the flounder’s throat. This wait could be 10-30-seconds with a smaller bait to more than a minute with a larger bait. If you miss a hookset and reel in a bait that appears to be scaled, you didn’t wait long enough to set the hook and pulled it through the flounder’s teeth.
Most fishermen mention fishing structure for flounder, but the understanding is this is structure that is holding bait or bait is swimming around pretty consistently. The Southport waterfront is loaded with structure that holds flounder from all the fish and shrimp houses, railways and other docks that were there in the past. The tidal currents are almost always carrying baitfish through this area.
When you set the hook, set it. Don’t jerk hard enough to fall backwards out of the boat, but give it a good firm jerk – and maybe again the second or third time. Flounder have tough mouths and it’s difficult to get a good hookset. A surprising number pull free just as you are reaching for them with the landing net.
Fishing with lures is different. One of the most popular lures for flounder is a combination of a bucktail and an artificial flounder strip or soft plastic lure. This is jigged vertically around the structure holding flounder and is very effective. This covers more bottom than a live bait and sometimes out fishes live baits, at least in number. It will catch large flounder, but doesn’t account for as many trophy flounder as live baits.
A surprising number of flounder are caught while fishing for red drum and they will hit jerk baits, swimbaits and other soft plastics, plus spinnerbaits and spoons. I have even caught a few on MirrOlures fished near the bottom. You can also intentionally fish these lures for flounder. The best thing about fishing lures for flounder is that you don’t have to wait for them to turn it to try to set the hook. You can set the hook immediately or pause just a second or two and then set the hook. Don’t wait too long or they’ll realize the lure doesn’t taste good and spit it out.
Fishermen inside the inlets are also catching red drum, black drum and speckled trout. Some of these are bycatch to flounder fishing and some are the result of short moves after catching a limit of flounder. Trout and drum like live baits too and minnows can be fished on the bottom on a Carolina rig or suspended under a cork. A struggling live shrimp is an awesome bait suspended under a float. Trout and red drum will also hit lures, but maybe not quite as readily. It’s rare for black drum to hit lures.
Drum and trout will gather in places that bait numbers are high. Some of the best places to find them are around creek mouths, at points in the creeks or marshes, plus along and just on the down current side of oyster rocks, sand bars and mud bars. Black drum and trout will also hold in holes, both shallow and deep near these places.
Folks have been having success finding tailing red drum in the marshes for the past few months and this is shaping up to be a good week for it. The full moon is Saturday, September 10, so the tides should be a little higher from the time you see this into next week.
I have been talking about the hot red drum and tarpon action in the Neuse River for a few weeks and last week I received an invite to go with Capt. Allen Jernigan of Breadman Ventures (www.breadmanventures.com, 910-467-1482) and his friend George Papastrat of Tideline Marine (www.tidelinemarine.com) in Jacksonville. It was something special. We only saw one tarpon but we caught lots of red drum, plus a few trout and flounder.
The morning started off with just enough wind to make a little swell and keep it difficult to see the schools of finger mullet. Capt. Allen’s wind app said the wind would lay out so we began the morning working places he had found fish before. A few were there and it was fun, but not up to what was expected.
Sometime in the late morning the wind began to lay out. By noon or so the wind was gone and it was hot. The action was heating up too. Now we were occasionally seeing the wakes of bait schools and the telltale splashes of drum crashing them – and catching some of the feeding drum.
It kept getting better and around mid-afternoon was something to behold. Schools of finger mullet were moving through the river and schools of red drum were herding them onto sandbars, flats and other shallow areas. Then, suddenly, it would start. There might be a few small splashes and then an area would explode. Several times it looked like a car or something huge had been dropped into the water. Wow!
These fish were feeding and if you were close enough to get a cast near them, you were slammed immediately. We had several temporary triples, but didn’t land one. However, we landed a bunch of doubles and a load of singles. It was wild.
The schools weren’t mixed, but there were schools of slot drum, over slot drum and trophy drum feeding in the same area and sometimes attacking the same school of baitfish. We caught some on swimbaits, soft plastics, hard lures and more, but these fish preferred spoons and made it obvious. Shortly, we were all fishing half-ounce weedless spoons in gold and copper and they were banging them hard. Several times the line was already coming tight when you flipped the bail on the reel.
This was so much fun we stayed much later than we had planned – and it was well worth it. Capt. Allen said this wasn’t one of his best days and I might not want to know what they are like.The backs of my hands are sunburned from reeling so much. He said he has a few openings, so if someone is interested, they should give him a call. The emphasis has been of flounder fishing the past week and if you have any doubts, the crowds on the nearshore artificial reefs should be proof positive. However, there are still other fish to catch in the ocean. Spanish mackerel are biting as well as they have all year. They are being caught from the pier ends out to the tide lines around the sea buoys.
King mackerel haven’t really moved back to the beach yet, but it should happen in the next few weeks. There has been some king action from the piers and fishermen slow trolling live baits around the flounder armada at the nearshore reefs. Still, the most consistent king action has been out a little farther in 50-70 feet of water. The Shark Hole, 15 Mile Rock and 18 Mile Rock are mentioned often.
There are still a few dolphin mixed with the kings, so don’t let them surprise you. We didn’t get a report of a nearshore wahoo here this week, but a 76 pounder was caught three miles off the beach at Cape Lookout. If you draw the lucky straw, you could also have an encounter of the sailfish kind while trolling for kings.
We’re not getting any local reports from offshore trolling trips, but the wahoo action should be picking up, plus there should still be some dolphin around. Offshore bottom fishing is going strong.
The key seems to be anchoring or getting a spot-lock trolling motor dialed in to hold you over structure. The fish are biting when a bait drops into their view. The offshore bottom catch is mixed and includes grouper, beeliners, triggerfish, black sea bass, grunts, porgys, African pompano, hog snapper and more.
Scales and Tales runs each week through Thanksgiving and we like to fill the page with pictures from readers. Send those pictures of you smiling wide and holding your latest catch to us at sports@stateportpilot.com or captjerry@captjerry.com. Include a few details of your catch and we’ll gladly share them with all our readers.
NOTE: Size and number regulations for all coastal species may be found in the Hot Topic links at the top right of the Division of Marine Fisheries home page at www.ncdmf.net. This page also has links to DMF news releases and fishery proclamations. There are provisions on each of these pages to register to receive e-mail notification of fishery management issues and changes.
MAD is this Saturday
Military Appreciation Day (MAD) in Southport is this Saturday, September 10. There is still time to volunteer and volunteers are needed to take the military participants fishing, plus assist with meals and other landside duties.
Military Appreciation Day is a N.C. organization dedicated to having volunteer captains taking active-duty troops out for a day of fishing, followed by a large family style picnic for the troops and volunteers with plenty of door prizes for the troops.
The 2022 Southport MAD event will be held at South Harbor Marina and Dutchman Creek Park. Donations are always welcome, but the big push is for more boat owners willing to take the troops fishing or volunteers to help with the meal and other shoreside activities. The more boats that are available, the more troops that can be invited and with more troops, more volunteers are needed to help with the meal.
Military Appreciation Day is a 501(c)3 organization and everything is free to the participating troops. All donations and expenses for MAD volunteers are tax deductible. The MAD Southport event organizers would appreciate help in any capacity.
To learn more about MAD and Military Appreciation Day, visit http://militaryappreciationday.net/what-is-mad-military-appreciation-day. There is a need for general volunteers and boat volunteers.
General volunteers who wish to help with the organization and assist on the day of the event can register at http://militaryappreciationday.net/southport-chapter-committee-volunteer-registration and captains wishing to offer their boats to take the military participants fishing can register at http://militaryappreciationday.net/southport-chapter-boat-volunteer-registration.
Final surf fishing seminar
The Oak Island Recreation Department has hosted surf fishing classes since the spring and there is only one remaining, this weekend, September 9 and 10. These classes have been popular and tend to fill quickly, but there were a few slots still open over the weekend. In a slight change for this year, participants can opt to only attend the classroom session on Friday night or choose the full class which includes the classroom session Friday night and a toes-in-the-sand session Saturday on the beach.
All of the classes include a classroom session at the Oak Island Recreation Center Friday evening that covers everything from equipment, rigs, baits, locations, catching fish and even preparing your catch for dinner. Participants who choose the full class that includes a session on the beach Saturday have the opportunity to practice their newfound knowledge under the watchful eye of the instructor. Participation on the beach on Saturday is limited so all fishermen get personal attention.
The instructor for the surf fishing classes will be Ian Sands, an Oak Island resident who has fished the local waters for many years and is also a licensed charter captain. Participants will benefit from many ways to shorten their learning curve thanks to Sands’ experience.
Participants are asked to bring their own fishing rod, tackle box and sand spike. Bait and rigs for Saturday will be provided by the Oak Island Recreation Department. Saturday times are tide dependent and will be announced. This weekend’s class is the final one for 2022. More information is available by calling 910-278-5518. Online information and registration are available at: https://oakisland.recdesk.com/Community/Program.
Peer Fishin’ Festival
The seventh annual Peer Fishin’ Festival will be held at Ocean Crest Pier on October 17-21. This event, which is coordinated by Operation North State with help from many local volunteers and support from across N.C., is for Wounded Warriors, disabled veterans and their guests. The Peer Fishin' Festival will take place rain or shine and is anticipated to host more than 500 participants to fishing, fun and fellowship.
The Peer Fishin’ Festival is free to wounded warriors / DVets and their respective guests. Each wounded warrior and one guest will receive free daily fishing passes. Operation North State is grateful to the pier mates from the community for providing their time, expertise and equipment. Wounded Warriors / DVets that would like to participate should send an email to mailbox@operationnorthstate.com or call 336-764-5967. The request should include your name, email address, telephone number and what North Carolina town you call home.
The following assistance is needed: spots are still available for wounded warriors / DVets to attend; volunteers to serve as a Pier-Mate: assist a group of Wounded Warriors/DVets on the pier; donate product, services and/or cash for the dinner, snacks, beverages and prizes; provide a covered dish for the breakfast or lunch (the covered dishes are so popular); and, come visit the pier October 17-21, and cheer on these Special Americans.
For more information visit www.operationnorthstate.com. For additional information and/or to show your support, contact Terry Snyder, ONS Founder/Volunteer at mailbox@operationnorthstate.com or call 336-764-5967.
Good fishing!