South's Gondek, Moffitt win county track titles Apr 26, 2023 Two South Brunswick track-and-field athletes had first-place finishes in the Brunswick County Championships on Thursday at North Brunswick High School.Colton Gondek won the 800-meter race in 2 minutes, 15.43 seconds, winning by nearly 1 second in the 14-runner field. Dylan Caggiano was fifth (2:21).Gondek was second in the 1,600 in 5:02.28. The top time was 4:42.90. Ella Grace Moffitt won the 400 in 64.10, winning by 3.17 seconds.Ellie Harrington was second in the 800 in 2:42.60. The top mark was 2:27.36. Rachel Wehlage was third in the shot put (25 feet, 9 inches). The top mark was 37-6. Emma Yopp was fourth (25-8).Wehlage was third in the discus throw (77-0). The top mark was 96-5. Olivia Pelton was fifth (65-3).Devin Golliday was third in the discus throw (116-4). The top mark was 129-7.Besides South and host North Brunswick, Topsail and West Brunswick also competed. In the boys' meet, Topsail won by three points over North Brunswick. South scored 16 points and was last.Topsail also won the girls' meet. South scored 24 points and was third.