Colton Gondek

South Brunswick distance runner Colton Gondek, shown in a race this season, is the county champion in the 800-meter race. (Photo by Michael Paul)

 

Two South Brunswick track-and-field athletes had first-place finishes in the Brunswick County Championships on Thursday at North Brunswick High School.

Colton Gondek won the 800-meter race in 2 minutes, 15.43 seconds, winning by nearly 1 second in the 14-runner field. Dylan Caggiano was fifth (2:21).