Walker Jenkins has been selected to play in High School All-American Game, scheduled at Dodger Stadium on Friday, July 15, as part of Major League All-Star Week in Los Angeles.
The All-Star showcase game has a roster of nearly 40 participants who are some of the top U.S.-based high school baseball prospects for the 2023 Major League Baseball draft. The livestream of the High School All-American Game on MLB.com will start about 6 p.m., according to USA Baseball. The game will also be shown on MLB Network at noon Saturday, July 16.
Players represent 16 states, including three players from southern California. Thirty-seven of the 40 High School All-American Game players participated in the Prospect Development Pipeline League at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary. The league consists of the country’s top 18-and-under players and is the primary identification event for the 18U National Team.
Jenkins, a rising South Brunswick High School senior, was a member of Team Light Blue that won the title at the 2022 Prospect Development Pipeline League on July 6, defeating Team Red in five innings the championship game. The victory came after Team Light Blue beat Team Navy in a two-inning tiebreaker that morning. Jenkins hit a double and scored in a 5-3 loss to Team Gray on July 4.
In August, 40 players will be invited to the 18U National Team Trials, set for Aug. 29 to Sept. 2 in Fort Myers, Florida. The 20-man 18U National Team roster will be named afterward. The 18U team will continue to train in Fort Myers during Sept. 4-8 before competing at the World Baseball Softball Confederation U18 Baseball World Cup Sept. 9-18 in Bradenton and Sarasota, Florida. The United States will be the host for the first time since 1995, when Team USA finished the tournament with an 8-1 record and claimed the gold medal with a 10-0 victory over Chinese Taipei at Fenway Park in Boston.