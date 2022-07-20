South Brunswick pitcher/shortstop Kina Davis has been selected to the N.C. Softball Coaches Association All-State softball team.
As a freshman last season, Davis batted .473 (35 of 74). Of her 35 hits, 16 were for extra bases: one home run, two triples and 13 doubles. She had 10 RBIs. Her OBP was .530. She struck out three times all season.
As a pitcher, Davis was 9-4 with an ERA of 1.72. In 89.1 innings, she gave up 70 hits, walked 26 and hit four. She struck out 135 of 379 batters. Opposing teams’ OBP was .264.
Coaches within each of the eight districts of the N.C. Softball Coaches Association chose the players.
The 3A Pitcher of the Year in the East is rising senior Lex Glemaker of Cape Fear. The 3A Player of the Year in the East is Kyle Holt of Cape Fear, who completed her senior year. The 3A all-state team has 105 players.
One other county player is on the team: Haven Wittkofsky, a rising senior at North Brunswick who plays third base.
Other teams from the Mideastern 3A/4A Conference who had 4A all-state selections were Hoggard (four, of whom two are returning players), Laney (three, of whom two are returning players, including pitcher Ali Bunch, a rising senior) and Topsail (three returning players, including pitcher Kennedy Sloan, a rising junior).