In a baseball game Thursday for first place in the Mideastern 3A/4A Conference, Topsail beat South Brunswick 4-3 in seven innings.
Topsail is 7-1 in the conference, 8-5 overall. The Cougars are 6-2, 10-2, and are tied with New Hanover for second.
“You gotta learn from this,” Cougar coach Christopher Sotriffer told his team after the game. “We’re in no way out of it. One bump in the road. Continue to fight. And win the rest of them.”
The Cougars were conference co-champions last season, finishing 11-3.
The Pirates scored in the top of the first against Jaden Marvin on a leadoff single, a bunt, a wild pitch and a sacrifice fly.
South scored twice in the bottom of the first. Marvin led off and walked. Grady Sotriffer singled. Walker Jenkins was intentionally walked, loading the bases. Banks Hartman walked, tying the score. With two outs, a run scored on a passed ball.
The Pirates tied the score in the top of the second. A leadoff single, a stolen base and a double scored the run.
Each team scored in the fifth. For Topsail, a leadoff walk, a balk, a groundout and a two-out single up the middle gave it a 3-2 lead.
For South in the bottom of the fifth, Marvin led off and singled to short left field. With one out, he advanced to second on a wild pitch. With two outs, Marvin scored when Hartman reached on an error.
Topsail scored the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh on a two-out home run.
South got the tying run on base with two outs in the bottom of the seventh when Sotriffer singled. The game ended when Jenkins hit a soft liner to shortstop.
The Cougars beat West Brunswick 4-1 on April 4 in Shallotte.
Winning pitcher Evan Coartney gave up seven hits in seven innings. West is 1-6 in the conference, 6-8 overall.
The Cougars’ next home game is Friday, April 21, against Hoggard. The conference season ends May 4.
