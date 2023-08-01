The South Brunswick Ponytails fell one game short of playing for a Dixie Softball World Series title in an inspiring run — winning three loser-out games. Two other area teams also competed in World Series games but were unable to reach the title game.
South Brunswick Ponytails
South Brunswick (ages 12U) opened its Dixie Ponytails X-Play Softball World Series on Saturday at the Johnny Downs Sports Complex in Alexandria, Louisiana. Saluda, South Carolina, beat South Brunswick 4-3 in 10 innings. When the game ended around 3:20 p.m., Weather Channel indicated the temperature in Alexandria was 99 degrees. The forecast for the rest of the week was temperatures exceeding 100 degrees.
These are the game summaries, from GameChanger:
In the first inning, South Brunswick’s Kenley Johnson doubled home a run. Saluda tied the score in the fourth.
For South Brunswick, Addison Sellers allowed four hits and two runs over four innings, striking out seven and walking one. Lacie Britt and Kaleigh Christopher entered the game in relief, throwing five and two-thirds innings and one-third of an inning respectively.
South Brunswick outhit Saluda 12-10. Emi Birkle, Kenley Johnson, Addison Sellers and Annabelle Lindsay all had multiple hits. Birkle was 3 for 4.
In an elimination-bracket game Sunday morning, South Brunswick beat Collinwood, Tennessee, 7-1.
South Brunswick scored five runs in the fourth inning. Walks by Alice Joyal and Aareona Young and a double by Stella Byrd drove in the runs.
South Brunswick scored in the first inning when Lacie Britt singled.
Aydriona Jackson finished 2 for 3.
Addison Sellers gave up one run and four hits in three innings. She struck out two.
South Brunswick made no errors. Emi Birkle had 12 chances in the field, the most on the team.
In a loser-out game Sunday night, South Brunswick beat Marianna, Florida, 5-2.
The victory advanced South Brunswick to a game Monday night against Sabine Parish, Louisiana. South Brunswick beat Louisiana 7-5. In the second game Monday night, South Brunswick played unbeaten Nottoway, Virginia. According to AccuWeather, the heat index was 94 degrees at 11 p.m. when the game was being played. Virginia remained unbeaten with a 12-4 victory and advanced to the title game, to be played Tuesday evening.
Brunswick Debs
Brunswick County (ages 16-19) opened its Dixie Debs Softball World Series on Saturday at the Johnny Downs Sports Complex in Alexandria, Louisiana.
Brunswick played two games Saturday. In its first game played at noontime in searing heat, Brunswick beat Lunenburg, Virginia, 13-8.
In a second game, played that night, Brunswick beat Greenville, Alabama, 6-0.
On Sunday, host Alexandria beat Brunswick 13-0.
In a loser-out game that night, Brunswick had a rematch with Greenville, Alabama, which won 7-5. Alabama was set to play host Alexandria for the title Monday.
Town Creek 8U
In the Dixie Youth Baseball Division II 8U World Series in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, preliminary games were played Friday to establish seedings. Florida beat Town Creek 10-0 and Alabama beat Town Creek 9-1.
In World Series games Saturday, Town Creek beat host Mississippi 20-10. In a second game Saturday, Town Creek played another Mississippi team and lost 10-0.
In the elimination bracket Sunday afternoon, Town Creek played Virginia and lost 20-3.
Town Creek was the defending World Series champion.