Unfortunately, the weather for the lead up to Easter weekend turned out to be much beachier and fishing friendly than the weekend itself. The weather system we had been warned about for more than a week stayed on track and began with slightly cooler weather and misting rain late Friday afternoon. Once it arrived, it decided it liked the area and stayed through Sunday morning. Even after the rain slacked off, the skies had a lot of clouds and the winds continued to blow. We hoped this would be another system that managed to blow itself out or miss us, but we didn’t get lucky this time.
The two ways to look at this are that the weekend was a disaster, rainout or your favorite other negative term or that the weather conditions made it more conducive to spend time with family and friends. Whichever one you chose, it appeared there were lots of folks here doing it. The increase of people in Southport and on Oak Island wasn’t as significant as past years, but part of that is there are so many folks that visit at what used to be considered alternative times that the increase isn’t as dramatic. Another part is our local population continues to grow at one of the highest rates in the state. We’re now as busy during the winter as we were in mid-summer when I was a youngster.
Fishermen got in a few nice days of fishing after our last report and before the wet, low pressure system arrived and that fishing was good. Fishermen found hungry fish from the backs of the creeks to the edge of the Continental Shelf. This got a lot of fishermen excited and they’re ready to be at it again as soon as the wind lays out and the seas subside.
I wasn’t out a bunch over the weekend, but was pleasantly surprised with most people’s manners and courteous driving. Yes, the roads were more crowded than usual and at times the line of traffic seemed unending. However, except for waiting about five minutes one time pulling out in traffic, it was only a little while before someone slowed or stopped and motioned to merge or make a left turn. Easter weekend is a good time for folks to show off their manners and courteous driving habits.
The weather kept the number of boaters, boat borne fishermen and beachgoers low, but I still received a few questions about using and parking at the municipal launching ramps at 55th Street East and 57th Place West. At the risk of appearing to put people off on these questions, I don’t know all the answers and wouldn’t want to give incorrect information. My suggestion was/is to check the Parking Information section of the Town of Oak Island website. If there are any updates or changes, they will be listed there. Oak Island parking information can be found on the Town of Oak Island website at https://www.oakislandnc.gov/residents-visitors/parking-information. The FAQ section should be able to answer most questions.
Most stores, restaurants and Ocean Crest Pier own their parking lots and regulate parking in them. The buildings and parking lot at the 801 Event Center, Oak Island Pier, Koko Cabana Restaurant and Ruby’s Restaurant are owned by the Town of Oak Island and the parking lots are paid parking areas. Fishermen purchasing an annual fishing pass to the pier can include a seasonal parking permit for $10. Daily and multi-day fishing passes (3, 5 and 7 days) will include a two-hour parking voucher, which can be used for each future visit, including each day of a multi-day pass. This is also the status of parking at the two restaurants located at Oak Island Pier.
Rising water temperatures at the reporting stations for the Carolinas Ocean Research and Monitoring Program (CORMP, www.cormp.org) were showing the influence of warmer temperatures and lots of sunlight on areas waters. They had reached the mid-sixties in many places by Saturday afternoon. The cloudy weekend days and influx of cool rainwater put a temporary halt to this and even cooled the water in places. It may take a day or so, but water temps should begin to warm again once warmer days and sunshine returns this week.
Another week has passed and there is still no word on the 2023 season and limit for flounder. A source in the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries said to plan on a shorter season than in 2022 because of catching more than the 2022 allocation. This over catch has already prevented the proposed 2023 spring ocean flounder season from opening. Hopefully this will be announced soon, so fishermen who traditionally only target flounder can make their plans. More information is available on the MFC/DMF website at https://deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/marine-fisheries.
The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission Advisory Committees are meeting this week and next. These meeting will be in person and streamed online. One of the primary topics of these meetings is how to alleviate the speckled trout fishery being overfished. Public comment will be accepted at these meetings, but only from persons attending. After this information is reviewed, the Marine Fisheries Commission will meet in May. More information on the times and locations for these meetings can be found at https://www.deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/marine-fisheries/marine-fisheries-commission/mfc-advisory-committees/mfc-advisory-committee-meetings.
This is another reminder that Lockwood Folly Inlet is filling in and shoaling badly. The Lockwood Inlet Association reported the Coast Guard was there the week before Easter removing the buoys they could reach to deter boaters from using it. Lockwood Folly Inlet is not currently on the dredging schedule as the state is concentrating on Oregon Inlet, Hatteras Inlet and other inlets at the northeastern N.C. coast. Local community and county officials, plus members of the Lockwood Inlet Association, are constantly talking with the state and the Corps of Engineers and will post any updates on the Lockwood Inlet Association Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100066715422019.
Last week this page reported that Ocearch (www.ocearch.org) has been following several of their tagged great white sharks off N.C. for a while. This isn’t anything new as it happens every year as these sharks move to and from where they spend the winter. What is unusual is having a 10-foot great white shark wash up on the beach at 10th Avenue North in North Myrtle Beach. This wasn’t one of the Ocearch tagged sharks and was examined before being removed by the Town of North Myrtle Beach.
Last week we mentioned how the restoration of wild turkey flocks is a tribute to wildlife management in N.C. and that the season would open on April 8. Apparently, turkeys and turkey hunter have a higher tolerance for wind and rain than fishermen and there were a surprising number of successful turkey hunters that dodged rainstorms or sat in near waterproof blinds to insure having a wild turkey in the freezer for Thanksgiving this year. Congratulations.
We’re now in April, and fishing has become catching in most instances. With the warming weather, warming water and longer days, more folks should be fishing and Scales and Tales always welcomes pictures and fishing reports from readers. If you had a great fishing trip and or have a picture of a fish that makes you smile, send the picture and some details on the trip. Send them to sports@stateportpilot.com or captjerry@captjerry.com. We look forward to highlighting outstanding reader catches.
The Fishing Report
As difficult as it may be to believe, Easter weekend brought worse weather than the previous weekend that began on April Fool’s Day. Easter weekend weather began to go south Friday night and completed the journey to awful sometime before sunrise (even though the sun never really rose) Saturday morning. Thankfully there were several good fishing days leading up to Friday, because even as the rains subsided Sunday, the winds didn’t and were still holding on at deadline, but expected to drop out by the time this is published.
There were some unusual catches in the general area of Frying Pan Tower last week. The first report included a 37-inch red drum that was caught near the tower while bottom fishing. We don’t hear of these fish being that far offshore much, but it happens. Federal regulations have ocean waters from 3 – 200 miles closed for red drum fishing, so all must be released. Still, it’s a nice catch.
The water temperature near the tower is typically substantially warmer than the water closer inshore from fall through spring. Because of this it holds bait and fish hold in the same general area because there is plenty to eat. One of the primary fish caught in this area when the water is cooler inshore is king mackerel. Many are smaller kings that are feeding machines and they are there because of the bait.
Occasionally other fish come in to eat and that happened this week. Seabbatical Charters reported doing a short battle with a sailfish near the tower Friday afternoon. He said they were treated to a handful of jumps and several tailwalks before the hook released itself early. Sailfish are regular visitors to the tower area, but during the summer and fall. To hook one there at this time of year is a special treat. It might happen again… Even after the cold weekend, the water temp at the CORMP buoy near the tower was reporting 71 degree water Monday morning and this is 10 degrees warmer than the water closer to shore.
This wasn’t here, but up the coast off Morehead city, several lucky fishermen hooked and landed a 40-pound king mackerel on a piece of cut bait while bottom fishing. This is a double surprise as this is a rare catch on cut bait on the bottom and many times when something like this happens, the fish’s teeth reach the mono rig and cut it in two before the fish is landed.
The ability to head out on the ocean, and therefore the success of the fishing trip, is heavily dependent on the sea conditions created by the weather. Last week there were a few good weather days before the low pressure system moved in over the weekend and fishermen took advantage. Several headed well offshore and were rewarded with wahoo and blackfin tuna. Those are great catches and they will soon be joined by dolphin in the fish box.
The keys to good offshore fishing begin with a good weather window for the trip. Then fishermen must locate temperature breaks, color changes, grass lines, current rips and other water features that gather baitfish. There are several seawater thermal imaging companies that offer paid services to help locate productive areas to fish and when paired with the other expenses involved in a Gulf Stream fishing trip, they aren’t too expensive when split among multiple fishermen.
The Marine Studies program at Rutgers University offers free thermal imaging updates and these can be useful for the casual offshore fishermen. I believe there is also a tutorial to help understand what the satellite images are showing. Check them out at https://marine.rutgers.edu/cool//sat_data/?nothumbs=0.
Good bottom fishing isn’t quite as far offshore. It actually begins with black sea bass that might be on any rock, wreck or reef from just off the beach to the Continental Shelf. Most of the closer in catch are too short to keep, but the percentage of keepers in the catch increases as the water gets deeper. Grunts and porgies join the catch somewhere around 80 feet deep and beeliners, triggerfish and more are holding once deeper than 100 feet. Grouper are in this area, but the seasons for most shallower water grouper are closed until May 1, so they must be released for a few more weeks.
Bottom fish are almost always hungry and feeding. They will hit live baits, dead baits, cut bait, pieces of squid, plus a variety of jigs and bucktails. Once a concentration of bottom fish is located, this typically becomes catching, not just fishing. There is an ongoing debate about whether the offshore bottom fishing is better while anchored over the structure that is holding them or drifting across the structure. The new, high output trolling motors with Spot-Lock have made “anchoring” easy and more fishermen are trying it.
King mackerel have been offshore and were usually biting all winter. The key to finding these offshore kings is finding a concentration of suspended bait. If the bait is roughly mid depth in the water column, there is probably something feeding on it. The offshore kings are primarily smaller fish and have ravenous appetites. Limits come quickly and they will hit spoons, sea witches with strips, large swimming lures, live baits and dead baits. These fish will move closer in as the water warms and schools of bait move inshore.
A second group of kings will be moving up the coast, just off the beach, before too long. Their arrival is usually heralded by king mack catches from the piers. These kings usually follow bluefish and Spanish macks by a few weeks and both of them are already here. There are also schools of pogies moving along the beach and they are a primary food for kings.
The arrival time of the kings moving along the beach varies from year to year, but it’s getting close. However, it is important to remember that this migration includes some of the largest kings of the year. The record for Oak Island Pier (formerly Yaupon Beach Pier) is the 50 pounder Chuck Huthmacher caught on April 15 in 2002. Kathy Davis caught her 53-3-pound Long Beach Pier record king on April 27, 2001. Bo Crump landed his 53-6-pound Ocean Crest Pier record king on May 7, 1998 and caught two other kings of 36 and 42 pounds later that same day. Several fishermen were already soaking live bluefish from the pier ends on the nice days last week.
Spanish mackerel and Atlantic bonito have arrived. Spanish macks are one of the early spring visitors to the entire Carolina Coast. They have arrived, but many are just a half inch short and most are skinny. The good news is they’re biting and they’ll get longer and fatter. Trollers are having good luck pulling a spread of 0 and 00 size Clarkspoons and 000 size Drone spoons. The difference in these is that Clarkspoons pull in a straight line and spin, while Drone spoons wobble and move around a little.
Spanish may be near the surface, a few feet beneath it or both. A popular trolling spread includes several lines behind small planers and trolling sinkers at different depths below the surface and at least one line of the surface, often behind a bird. Pier fishermen and fishermen who prefer to locate a school of feeding Spanish and casting to them should have good luck using Got-Cha jigs and weighted Clarkspoons.
Atlantic bonito are often a bonus catch while fishing for Spanish mackerel, but they can be targeted on their own. They swim in schools, feeding hard, and often give away their location when attacking baitfish. They will hit a variety of jigs and spoons.
Atlantic bonito aren’t regular visitors off the Cape Fear River and generally prefer the water with less effluent east of Frying Pan Shoals and away from the mouth of the Cape Fear River. Several fishermen said they caught them in good numbers early last week, but are concerned they will head back across the shoals as the rainwater runoff from the weekend rains pour out the Cape Fear River.
Surf and pier fishing kicked a little early last week. Then the weekend weather messed it up, but fishermen are hopeful the better fishing will return quickly. Pier fishermen were catching Spanish mackerel, bluefish and whiting pretty well. There were also a few blowfish, black drum and more. Surf fishermen had a couple of good days catching whiting, plus bluefish, blowfish, black drum and a few red drum. A few skates and sharks were caught by all. Several fishermen said the best action was just beyond the breakers.
Whiting were biting in the Cape Fear River and in the ocean a half mile or so off Caswell Beach until the wind started blowing. There were also a few large red drum caught in this area, plus around the Hot Hole and nearshore reefs. Hopefully they’ll still be there and hungry when conditions improve later this week. A few whiting, black drum and red drum have been caught from the docks along Davis Canal and the Intracoastal Waterway. There hasn’t been a report from the Southport City Pier, but there should be some whiting and drum there too – and maybe some blowfish.
Hopefully the cold, wet weather of Easter weekend doesn’t affect inshore fishing too badly. The fish were already wet, so the only issue with water might be if the sudden deluge of fresh water moves them around somehow. It might be different with the cold temps… According to the CORMP reporting stations, there were several locations the water cooled 5-6 degrees. Unfortunately, this is often a big enough change to give fish lockjaw for a few days. We are warming back up as I write this and hopefully water temps will have warmed back to their previous levels by the time our next report is due.
There were specks, pups, black drum, stripers and shad biting when the temperatures began dropping and rain began falling Friday. There hadn’t been many reports since then to our deadline, so the effects aren’t known yet.
The spring speckled trout bite has been good. They aren’t everywhere, but fishermen that put in some time to find them have been rewarded. This may get put off a bit by the rapid cooling, but should fire back up pretty quickly. Prior the cold trout had been eating live shrimp well and live minnows pretty well. Some fishermen also had good catches using soft plastics and suspending hard lures. There were also reports of some early attacks on topwater lures.
Red drum have been around in good numbers too but have been difficult to locate at times. With the water warming, the large schools of pups have broken up and moved from the back of the creeks out to around the mouths. Some have even moved into the bays along the rivers. They were beginning to get aggressive and chase baits when the cold snap descended upon us, but it may slow or temporarily halt the increasing drum action.
Look for concentrations of red drum in shallower water. When the water cools, they often move to shallow water, especially areas with dark bottoms, as these places warm quicker from just sunlight. Live shrimp or minnows will get their attention, but they will also eat pieces of shrimp and cut bait, plus a variety of soft and hard lures. If you’re going drum fishing with hard lures, consider replacing the treble hooks with single hooks. They are much easier to remove and help get a fish to be released back in the water sooner.
Black drum tend to prefer deeper holes in the marsh and creeks, but often feed shallow with red drum and trout in the early morning. Black drum are meat eaters and prefer live baits or pieces of shrimp or cut bait. They occasionally hit lures, but it isn’t often.
It was mentioned last week, but bears repeating, that some flounder were waking up and feeding inshore. Unfortunately, the season is closed and they must be released. Flounder aren’t good candidates for catch and release fishing, so we won’t talk about how to catch them until a season is announced.
Stripers are biting in the rivers and creeks around Wilmington. Occasionally some are caught close to Snows Cut, but their numbers are better closer to Wilmington, like upriver from where the power lines cross above Town Creek. There is a moratorium on keeping stripers in the Cape Fear River and any of its tributaries, so they must be released.
Stripers will hit live baits and occasionally pieces of cut bait. Some are caught incidental to fishing for catfish. Stripers will also hit lures. Larger swimbaits and jerk baits will usually get their attention in the shallows along the edge and around creek mouths. Fish them on the lightest jig head or swim bait hook that will take them to the bottom. The flutter is good. For deeper areas, like the channel edges and around bridge pilings and abutments, large lipped diving lures usually score well.
There have been reports of shad just below the rock arch fish ladder at Lock and Dam Number 1. This is roughly an hour drive, but there is a ramp right there. Shad are fun and exciting to catch on light tackle. They run hard and usually jump a time or two. Many fishermen use shad darts and small spoons to catch shad, but a local favorite is a tandem rig made using one or two-inch curltail grubs. The joke is that any color will work as long as it is green. It is the primary color found in local tackle shops
Scales and Tales reports have returned to weekly status until the late fall. As you head out fishing, remember that we like to fill the page with pictures from readers. Send those pictures of you smiling wide and holding your latest catch to us at sports@stateportpilot.com or captjerry@captjerry.com. Include a few details of your catch and we’ll gladly share them with all our readers.
NOTE: Size and number regulations for all coastal species may be found in the Hot Topic links at the top right of the Division of Marine Fisheries home page at www.ncdmf.net. This page also has links to DMF news releases and fishery proclamations. There are provisions on each of these pages to register to receive e-mail notification of fishery management issues and changes.
Surf fishing seminars
The Oak Island Recreation Department will offer four surf fishing classes this year with the first one May 5-6. The classes are two parts, with a short classroom session on Friday evening at the Oak Island Ocean Education Building, 4700 E. Oak Island Drive. These will be followed on Saturday, with an in-the-surf session whose time and location will be announced.
The instructor is Capt. Ian Sands, an avid local surf fisherman. Participants will learn everything you needed to catch, clean and cook their catches. This two-day course, which is specifically tailored for Oak Island fishermen, will highlight the different fish in the Oak Island surf and discuss the right rig and bait for the fish you want to catch. Some participants find the information about cleaning and cooking their fish to be the highlight of the class. By the end of the weekend participants will have a great basic understanding of fishing the surf and preparing a delicious meal from catch.
The 2023 dates are: May 5-6, June 16-17, September 15-16 and October 13-14. For more information or to register, visit http://bit.ly/OKISurfFishing2021 or call 910-2785518.