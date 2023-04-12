Unfortunately, the weather for the lead up to Easter weekend turned out to be much beachier and fishing friendly than the weekend itself. The weather system we had been warned about for more than a week stayed on track and began with slightly cooler weather and misting rain late Friday afternoon. Once it arrived, it decided it liked the area and stayed through Sunday morning. Even after the rain slacked off, the skies had a lot of clouds and the winds continued to blow. We hoped this would be another system that managed to blow itself out or miss us, but we didn’t get lucky this time.

The two ways to look at this are that the weekend was a disaster, rainout or your favorite other negative term or that the weather conditions made it more conducive to spend time with family and friends. Whichever one you chose, it appeared there were lots of folks here doing it. The increase of people in Southport and on Oak Island wasn’t as significant as past years, but part of that is there are so many folks that visit at what used to be considered alternative times that the increase isn’t as dramatic. Another part is our local population continues to grow at one of the highest rates in the state. We’re now as busy during the winter as we were in mid-summer when I was a youngster.