South names Loutzenheiser boys basketball coach

Mike Loutzenheiser will be the head coach of the South Brunswick boys basketball team this season, South Brunswick High School Assistant Principal/Athletic Director James Woods said Friday.
Loutzenheiser (lots-in-hi-zer) was born and raised in Arizona. He attended Payson High School and played basketball at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix before transferring to Arizona State University. He has a B.S. and master’s in special education from ASU.
His coaching career began in the early 1990s as a junior varsity basketball coach and football coach at Sunnyslope (Phoenix) and Payson high schools. His first varsity coaching job was in 1997 at Phoenix Center for Education. In 2001, he became the head coach of the boys basketball team at Payson High School. At Payson, Loutzenheiser led the Longhorns to the second most victories in school history. He was named 3A East Conference Coach of the Year in 2002-03.
Living in North Carolina since 2006, he has coached football and basketball at Southwestern Randolph, Pinecrest, Broughton, West Brunswick and Corinth Holders high schools.
According to HighSchoolOT.com, Loutzenheiser was head football coach at Southwestern Randolph from 2007-2009, finishing with a 7-26 record. Most recently he was on the football staff at West Brunswick High School, where he also was a special education teacher, and on the football staff at Corinth Holders, where he was a physical education teacher. He is entering his 26th year as a teacher.
He coached girls basketball at 4A Pinecrest for two seasons. Taking over a team that was 10-15, he coached the 2010-11 Patriots to a 12-6 record, according to MaxPreps.com, and in 2011-12 they were 11-13 overall.
He coached girls basketball at 4A Broughton for three seasons. According to MaxPreps.com, in 2016-17 the Capitals were 1-13 in the conference, 4-19 overall. In 2017-18, they were 2-10, 6-18. In 2018–19, they were 3-9, 5-20.
Loutzenheiser replaces Justin Bradley, who coached the Cougars one year before resigning to accept the job as head baseball coach at Laney High School.
South, with a key starter injured most of the 2021-22 season, finished 4-10 in the Mideastern 3A/4A Conference, 8-15 overall.