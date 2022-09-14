South names Loutzenheiser boys basketball coach

Mike Loutzenheiser will be the head coach of the South Brunswick boys basketball team this season, South Brunswick High School Assistant Principal/Athletic Director James Woods said Friday.

Loutzenheiser (lots-in-hi-zer) was born and raised in Arizona. He attended Payson High School and played basketball at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix before transferring to Arizona State University. He has a B.S. and master’s in special education from ASU.