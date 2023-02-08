The SBMS Lady Cougars picked up where they left off last year, again winning the county regular season and tournament championships for the third consecutive year, beating Shallotte 43-22 on Feb. 2 at Leland Middle School.
The ladies compiled a 12-1 record, running their three-year record to 29-1.Their only loss this season was to Shallotte by three points in a game missing leading scorer, eighth grader Meryn Deutsch, who averaged a county-leading 18 points per game, said SBMS basketball coach Gill FitzHugh.
The Cougars played suffocating one-on-one defense, holding opponents to 18 points per game while averaging 41 themselves. They never trailed in any game after the first quarter. In the championship game against Shallottee, the Cougars led by six heading to the 4th quarter but outscored the Pirates 17-2 for the victory away. Ady Bell had a career-most 17 points in that game.
“Deutsch has been a standout in soccer and basketball for all three years at SBMS,” said said FitzHugh, in his 25th season of coaching. “The team’s record in basketball games she played was 29-0.
“Meryn was head and shoulders the best player in the county. She never lost a game in three seasons and had the most impact on a game of any player I have ever coached. She probably averaged six steals a game and completely disrupted and demoralized whoever she was guarding. I almost felt sorry for the girls she was torturing on defense. If she keeps working on her game, she will be an outstanding point guard for South.
“Two fellow eighth graders, Bell, who averaged 10 points per game in her first season playing, and 5-foot-10 center Aubree Adams, a three-year starter who led the team in blocked shots and rebounds, had outstanding seasons. They will be sorely missed as they move to SBHS next year to become immediate and significant contributors to the varsity.
“In my opinion, Meryn, Ady and Aubree were the three best players in the league, which made us impossible to beat when all of them were available,” FitzHugh said.
Although the “big three” will be huge losses, once again the cupboard is not bare for next year. Hayden Gulick, “who is a warrior who is steady and always in the right place, returns at the wing,” FitzHugh said.
Sixth grader Liz Dickerson, “a defensive pest and the best shooter on the team, should be filling Deutsch’s shoes at point guard,” FitzHugh said. “When she grows, she should be awesome. And 5-foot-9 sixth grader Angelina Lauver should become a real force underneath. Claire Lewis returns, ready to step up for a big year.”
The team had seven sixth-graders and the coaches are hoping for big improvements from each of them. The returnees are Olivia Kibler, Ariana Prince, Lacie Britt, Alice Joyal, Ashlyn Weaver, Anna Sherrod and Boston Olvey.
“Depending on how dedicated they become, they could be pretty good,” FitzHugh said.
“This has been a blast coaching these kids the last three years. We were also blessed that Steve Austin, a retired coach with over 400 high school varsity wins in Indiana, was willing to assist us. He was truly the brains of this outfit and the kids loved him. I hope he will be available to do it again. Thanks to our parents and congratulations to all the players.”