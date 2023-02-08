Meryn Deutsch

South Brunswick Middle School basketball coach Gill FitzHugh stands with Meryn Deutsch, who led SBMS in scoring this season and helped the team win the county championship.

 

The SBMS Lady Cougars picked up where they left off last year, again winning the county regular season and tournament  championships for the third consecutive year, beating Shallotte 43-22 on Feb. 2 at Leland Middle School.

The ladies compiled a 12-1 record, running their three-year record to 29-1.Their only loss this season was to Shallotte by three points in a game missing leading scorer, eighth grader Meryn Deutsch, who averaged a county-leading 18 points per game, said SBMS basketball coach Gill FitzHugh.

