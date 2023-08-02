South Brunswick rising senior Jillian Fatkin finished tied for sixth out of 58 competitors in the 67th Carolinas Junior Girls’ Championship July 25-27 at the Rock Hill (South Carolina) County Club. The Carolinas Golf Association sanctioned the tournament.
Fatkin shot 80-77-75. In the final round, she birdied three of the final six holes. For the three-round tourney, she was 16-over par.
Ellie Hildreth of Hoggard, the Mideastern 3A/4A Conference Golfer of the Year in 2021 and 2022, finished tied for fourth, shooting 75-78-77. She was 14-over par.
The winning score was 3-over par by 14-year-old Raleigh resident Jenna Kim. She also is the 97th Carolinas Women’s Amateur champion this year.
Isley in Canada
Walker Isley had two under-par rounds in the 56th Pacific Coast Amateur Championship played July 25-28 at Capilano Golf and Country Club in West Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.
In the first round Tuesday, July 25, Isley played the first five holes in 4 under, scoring an eagle on No. 3. He played the next 13 holes in 10 over — including three double bogeys — finishing at 6-over par 76. He was tied for 70th out of 78 players. The co-leaders were at 5 under.
In the second round Wednesday, July 26, Isley played a stretch of 10 holes in 6 under. For the round he had seven birdies. A double bogey and three bogeys led to a round of 2-under 68. Entering the third round, he was 4 over. The leader was at 10 under.
In the third round Thursday, Isley scored five birdies in shooting another 68. He was 2 over for the tourney. The leader was at 14 under.
In the final round Friday, Isley shot an even-par 70. He finished the tourney at 2-over par and tied for 41st.
The winning score was 13-under par.
Isley, an Oak Island native who will be a senior at UNCW, is entered to play in the 123rd U.S. Amateur Aug. 14-20 at Cherry Hills Country Club in Cherry Hills Village, Colorado.
This summer on Father’s Day at Jefferson Landing, Isley won the 63rd North Carolina Amateur Championship by two strokes.
In his next tournament, Isley rallied from a tie for 63rd to a tie for ninth in the 109th Carolinas Amateur Championship July 16.