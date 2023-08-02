Jillian Fatkin

Jillian Fatkin hits a drive during the 67th Carolinas Junior Girls’ Championship. (CGA photo)

 

South Brunswick rising senior Jillian Fatkin finished tied for sixth out of 58 competitors in the 67th Carolinas Junior Girls’ Championship July 25-27 at the Rock Hill (South Carolina) County Club. The Carolinas Golf Association sanctioned the tournament.

Fatkin shot 80-77-75. In the final round, she birdied three of the final six holes. For the three-round tourney, she was 16-over par.

Tags

Recommended for you