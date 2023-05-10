South Brunswick beat West Brunswick 9-0 Thursday, clinching the Mideastern 3A/4A Conference softball title — the Cougars’ first title since they joined the conference in 2013.
The victory also earned the Cougars the county title. South had beaten the Trojans 13-0 on April 3.
The Trojans finished 2-10 in the conference, 5-19 overall. The Cougars finished 10-2 and in a tie with Laney. The Cougars are 17-4 overall as they begin play this week in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 3A state playoffs.
The victory completed a circle from the agonies of defeat to the thrill of victories. Two years ago, South was 2-12 in the conference, losing two of their first three games 11-0 and 14-2. It foreshadowed the season. The final loss in a six-game losing streak was 25-0 to Topsail. In the final game of that season, April 29, South lost 12-2 to West Brunswick. South gave up 139 runs in 14 conference games. By comparison, the 2023 team gave up 15 runs in 12 conference games.
Three players remain from that 2021 Cougar team: seniors Olivia Rogers and Haley Kirby, and junior Emilee Flaverney.
South coach James Pierce said Kirby and Rogers talked to their teammates about how it was their freshman year, “what we went through and what we endured, the first year of the COVID year. They said, ‘Don’t take this for granted, because it can be over at the snap of the finger,’ like it was their freshman year.’ ”
Pierce said the turnaround was difficult.
“Has it been easy? No,” he said. “We butted heads. We came through adversity. But the difference two years ago compared with now, we don’t run from adversity. We hit it head on.”
An example, he said, was the recent game at North Brunswick. South trailed 5-3 entering the top of the fourth inning before rallying for the 7-5 victory.
“We knew they were going to bring it,” Pierce said about the Scorpions. “North gave us their best shot. But, we didn’t hit the panic button. Two years ago, we would have. We would have fallen apart. That’s the difference — we’re not falling apart. We’re staying in it. We know what we can do.
“As I told them after the North game, we might be in a postseason game like that, down 5-3. What are we going to do? Are we going to fight? Are we going to panic? They decided to fight. That’s a huge improvement from two years ago.”
When Pierce became coach, he knew the program had to be revamped.
“Two years ago, we set realistic goals,” he said. “Let’s try to have 10-plus wins. Let’s kind of compete in the middle of the conference. Those types of things. We wanted to set realistic goals because if we set unrealistic goals and then if we don’t achieve them, we’re going to be back to square one and the players are not going to believe in what we’re trying to do.
“I created small championships. Winning 10-plus games, winning the county. It is something we can build off of, and I just kept adding to it …
“Where we’re at right now, I expected us to be there next year. I guess it’s the pace of the players, buying in to the program, buying in to the work ethic, the weight room, doing all those things to make us better.
“Are we overachieving? I can’t tell you. I don’t know.”
This season, the players aimed to be the best in the conference.
“They said the No. 1 team goal is we not only want to win the 3A conference, we want to win the 3A/4A Mideastern Conference,” Pierce said. “I said, ‘Are you prepared to work for that? Because that’s going to take us going to another level.’ And they all agreed, ‘Yes, we’re ready to put in the work.’ ”
South 7, North 5
The Cougars put themselves in position to win the conference by rallying from a 5-3 deficit to beat North Brunswick 7-5 on May 2 in Leland.
Olivia Rogers was 3 for 4 with two triples, a home run and two RBIs. The home run and triples were her first of the season.
Haley Kirby was 2 for 4 with two doubles. Macy Sellers was 1 for 4 with one RBI. Addison Woodruff was 3 for 4 with one double and one RBI. Kina Davis was 2 for 4 with a double, a triple and three RBIs.
Veronica Nation pitched three innings, giving up nine hits and five earned runs. Davis pitched four scoreless innings, giving up two hits. She walked one and struck out nine.
South trailed 5-3 entering the top of the fourth inning before scoring three runs. Woodruff led off and singled to center. With two outs, Rogers hit a home run to center, tying the score. After Sellers singled, Davis doubled to center, putting the Cougars ahead 6-5.
They added a run in the sixth. With one out, Rogers tripled to left field and scored on a groundout by Sellers.
South 9, West 0
The Cougars scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth en route to defeating the Trojans.
For South, Kirby was 3 for 3 with one RBI. Flaverney was 1 for 4 with two RBIs. She also had five assists playing second base, including a double play. Sellers was 1 for 3 with one RBI. Kendra Goodwin was 1 for 2. Ariana Flores-Acosta was 1 for 4 with a double. Woodruff was 1 for 3 with a double and one RBI. Rogers was 2 for 5 with a double. Ty Cummings was 1 for 3 with two RBIs. Lily Knox walked twice.
Sellers was the winning pitcher, giving up five hits in five innings. She walked one and struck out three. Kirby pitched two scoreless innings, giving up two hits and striking out two.