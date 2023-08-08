I hope everyone had an opportunity to take advantage of those few cooler and lower humidity days during the past week. They were very welcome, but have been bullied away by more hot, high humidity days for this week. When you get out, whether it’s fishing or working in your garden, be sure to protect from the sun and stay hydrated.

The early weather forecast includes a bunch of days with highs in the 90s. Combine that with the high humidity and the “feels like” temperatures will surpass 100 again. Thunderstorms are also mentioned Thursday, Friday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. The probabilities for rain on these days hovers around 50 percent, so they shouldn’t be rainouts. However, you should react quickly if a storm approaches and avoid being on the water when there is lightning in the area. Be cautious and fish again the next day.