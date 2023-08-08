I hope everyone had an opportunity to take advantage of those few cooler and lower humidity days during the past week. They were very welcome, but have been bullied away by more hot, high humidity days for this week. When you get out, whether it’s fishing or working in your garden, be sure to protect from the sun and stay hydrated.
The early weather forecast includes a bunch of days with highs in the 90s. Combine that with the high humidity and the “feels like” temperatures will surpass 100 again. Thunderstorms are also mentioned Thursday, Friday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. The probabilities for rain on these days hovers around 50 percent, so they shouldn’t be rainouts. However, you should react quickly if a storm approaches and avoid being on the water when there is lightning in the area. Be cautious and fish again the next day.
Regular readers know I pay attention to tropical weather systems. I’ve been through more named storms than I can count on my fingers and toes and I’m still fascinated by them. I don’t care for bad weather at night while I can’t see well, but I’ll often be watching through a window or even sitting outside when the storms come during daylight hours.
August has arrived and this is typically when tropical weather systems begin to form more often. There is a bell curve of hurricane and tropical storm activity that begins at August 1, peaks around the middle of September and then tapers back down into November. So far, this summer has produced warmer air and water than are the norm and there were several updated predictions on named storms last week.
Based on the data collected from 1991 to 2020, an average season has 14 named storms, with seven of them becoming hurricanes. Meteorologists at Colorado State University predict a total of 18 named Atlantic storms for the 2023 hurricane season and this includes the four that have already developed. Only Don has reached hurricane strength so far. They predict eight more storms will reach hurricane strength.
The forecasters at AccuWeather weren’t quite as specific. In their update, released on August 1, they call for 13-17 named Atlantic storms during 2023. Their prediction is that 4-8 will reach hurricane strength. Both of these reach or exceed the average numbers.
The National Hurricane Center (www.nhc.noaa.gov) is not expecting any of these storms to form in the next seven days. Mike’s Weather Page (www.spaghettimodels.com) agrees with this, but is watching several waves coming off of the African Coast. Mike also offers something to think about regarding the recent storm prediction updates. We are already in the second week of August so with an average of one named storm a week, these predicted storms would last into November! Wow! Check the National Hurricane Center for the official hurricane news, tracks and forecasts and occasionally visit Mike’s Weather Page for more in-depth information and to see the spaghetti models produced by the different models as they predict the tracks for these storms.
Even with setbacks from international reports and whale and dolphin deaths tied to ocean wind farms, the process to establish them off the coast of Brunswick County continues. TotalEnergies and Duke Energy, leaseholders for future offshore wind locations off the coast of Brunswick County, will be working in the area August 16 to 31 to collect data for the future employment of met-ocean buoys within the Carolina Long Bay offshore wind lease areas.
This survey activity is part of an early-stage evaluation process and expected to last three to five days, depending on weather conditions. The results of the survey will provide information required by the Bureau of Ocean and Energy Management for site assessment planning. The process of constructing offshore wind farms in the area, now announced to begin at 17 nautical miles offshore, began in 2014, with the leases being granted in 2022.
We hope everyone is finding some time that coincides with nice weather and calm sea conditions to go fishing. Reports are that fishing in pretty good in many places. Scales and Tales always welcomes pictures and fishing reports from readers. If you had a great fishing trip and or have a picture of a fish that makes you smile, send the picture and some details on the trip. Send them to sports@stateportpilot.com or captjerry@captjerry.com. We look forward to highlighting outstanding reader catches.
The Fishing Report
There is a little king mackerel news this week that isn’t local but is interesting and could happen locally. All of North Carolina has been enjoying a good year for kings, with some outstanding fish being caught. With the warmer than usual ocean water, kings have ventured farther north and on the last Sunday in July, Joe and Dominic Vricella scored a huge catch off New Jersey.
The Vricellas had been fishing for bluefin tuna when they lost an engine. Around noon they decided to begin the long trip back in. Ever the fishermen, they put out a four line spread that included a pair of Clarkspoons and were hoping to catch some Spanish mackerel or bonito on the way in.
After a while they had a strike that really buzzed a reel with one of the Clarkspoons. Dominic Vricella picked up the rod and reel and began fighting something that was obviously larger than what they expected to strike the Clarkspoon. A while later, Joe Vricella gaffed a king mackerel so large they immediately called it a “boogeyman.” The huge king weighed 67.45 pounds and is now the pending New Jersey state record. It easily surpassed the current record of 54 pounds that has stood since 1998. That’s a big fish on a small lure. Congratulations!
Using this as a segue to another unique Clarkspoon catch during the past week, someone caught a 35-pound wahoo on a Clarkspoon jig while fishing off Cape Lookout last week. Most fishermen in this area think of Clarkspoons and Clarkspoon jigs as lures better intended for Spanish mackerel, bluefish and other fish in that size range. These examples confirm that larger fish will eat them too and the old adage that “elephants eat peanuts” still holds true.
Kings continue to bite pretty well in the 50-60 foot deep range. Several places in this range include the Shark Hole, 15 Mile Rock, 18 Mile Rock, the 65 Foot Hole and the Jungle. The action has slowed a little in the heat, but it hasn’t gone away. Several fishermen said it was worth the effort to climb out of bed early and have baits in the water when the sun peeked over the horizon. They said the bite was stronger earlier and it wasn’t so dang hot. That’s two plusses for throwing back the covers and leaving the air conditioning early.
There are also reports of dolphin and a few sailfish being mixed with the kings. This isn’t a hot bite, but catching several dolphin is a fairly good possibility. Sailfish bites are few and far between while fishing for kings, but are always welcome and exciting.
Farther out there is good bottom fishing and there are still wahoo, dolphin, blackfin tuna and more feeding along the grass lines, current edges and color changes at the Gulf Stream. While it’s nice to hear the crisp snap of an outrigger release followed by the metallic ratchet of the clicker on a big game reel, bouncing baits and jigs off the bottom is more consistent. Most offshore bottom fishermen are returning with a mixture of grouper, snapper, triggerfish, black sea bass, grunts, porgys, African pompano and amberjack in their fish boxes.
Fishermen wanting to stay closer in on the ocean are catching Spanish mackerel well. Many times, Spanish gather around the inlets, especially along tide lines and feast on the baitfish swept out by the current. However, they are feeding machines that are constantly chasing bait and may be spread along the beach from just beyond the breakers out to several miles off the beach. Most Spanish are caught by trolling small flashy lures like size 00 and 0 Clarkspoons and size 000 Drone Spoons. However, they will also hit small lures and jigs that are cast to them and retrieved quickly.
There are spadefish holding on many of the artificial reefs and wrecks within sight of the beach. Spadefish are usually holding deep, like right over the structure, but sometimes come to the surface on their own. They can be lured to near the surface by dropping jellyball jellyfish down and slowly creeping them back up once bites are felt. They are strong and you need to start with them above the structure or many will run back to it and break the line.
Once spadefish are feeding, drop rigs that are just hooks with a piece of jellyball jellyfish over and let it sink to around the jellyfish the spadefish are feeding on. It shouldn’t be long until one grabs the bait and the game is on. They’re very strong, but can be caught. Invite a few spadefish home for dinner – you’ll be glad you did.
We didn’t receive reports of any local tarpon encounters this week, but there were a few from nearby areas. Most of these were fish that were feeding close to the beach and were hooked by surf fishermen. There are tarpon and large red drum reports from the Neuse River and Pamlico Sound. One fisherman said they jumped a tarpon in the morning, returned to Oriental for lunch and a few hours out of the sun and then caught (and released) several large red drum later in the afternoon.
There are fish being caught in the surf and from the piers, but the action isn’t stellar. Still, it beats sitting in front of a TV all day. In this heat, take an umbrella or a pop-up for some shade and drink plenty of water to stay hydrated. Fishermen near the pier end occasionally catch some bluefish and Spanish macks when the schools come by. On the very end, dedicated king fishermen wait for a bite, getting upset when that bite is the tax man and excited if it’s a tarpon. The water is warm enough for jack crevalle to make their way in and they’re exciting too, but don’t have any food value.
Closer in and in the surf, there are some pompano, whiting, croakers, spots, black drum, red drum, trout and an assortment of small sharks, rays and skates. There are also some larger sharks prowling close to shore, but they are mainly caught at night. Sand fleas (mole crabs) are a great bait for most surf fishing, with pieces of shrimp, cut bait and squid also producing. Surf fishermen should consider walking the beach right at the water’s edge until they locate a spot the sand is soft. They should be able to dig sand fleas in the softer sand. The fish know sand fleas are there too and often hold at the outside edge of the breakers waiting to eat.
We didn’t receive a pier trout report this week, but there have been speckled trout at the piers in the early mornings and occasionally again late in the afternoons. The hot bait for these trout is live shrimp, with live minnows being second and soft plastics in shrimp shapes as third. Suspend the shrimp a foot or two above the bottom under a float and work from just beyond the breakers towards deeper water. The trout follow shrimp and baitfish and when you hit the right depth for that day, you’ll know pretty quickly.
Inside the inlets, the water is warm even in the channels where it is constantly moving. It’s a few degrees warmer back in the marsh and once up creeks a ways. Usually, this extra warmth gets trout and drum moving towards the mouths of creeks and into open water where it is cooler, but several fishermen said that wasn’t the case this year – at least not in the creeks they’re fishing. They said trout and drum were holding well back in several of their favorite creeks and were biting when they located the schools. Perhaps old dogs can learn new tricks…
One thing most fishermen agree on is that live bait usually catches fish better, especially when the water is either very warm or cold and the fish are lethargic. Even when the water is 90 degrees, a squirming live shrimp will get a fish’s attention and usually convince it to enjoy a snack. Live minnows are a good second choice and peanut pogies, small croakers, pinfish and other small fish will often attract larger fish, but with fewer strikes. Many fishermen prefer to fish live baits suspended just above the bottom under a float. No one has to be told what to do when the cork disappears.
Speckled trout, red drum and black drum are the primary fish sought inside the inlets. They are joined by flounder, which can be a nuisance at times, but must be released until September 15. Sheepshead, ladyfish and tripletail are also inside the inlets, with tripletail sometimes in the ocean also. Ladyfish will often mix with trout to feed.
It seems like an oversimplification, but the secret to finding specks, pups and black drum is finding concentrations of bait. They all have to eat. Puppy drum will go in very shallow water, while specks and black drum generally prefer water a little deeper. Creek mouths, points, oyster bars and sand bars are all good places to check. They may all be at the same one, just in different locations around it. Make a bunch of casts around the area before giving up and moving on.
Both drum will eat pieces of shrimp and cut bait, but that’s not as likely with specks. However, specks and pups will hit lures, which isn’t as likely with black drum. Early in the morning, specks and pups will hit topwater lures. This is exciting fishing, but requires being an early bird as the topwater action often ends by 8 to 8:30. Sometimes, particularly on cloudy days that cool a bit, the topwater bite will fire up again in the late afternoon.
Tripletail like shade and it doesn’t take much. They can find a little around buoys, day markers, range light platforms and even under the floats used to make crab traps. If the water is clear, they can often be seen, but in the Cape Fear River they are often only shadows. Tripletail will hit lures, but most fishermen have their best luck drifting live baits to them suspended under corks. Tripletail are spooky, so don’t cast directly to them, but cast upwind or up current and allow the bait to drift in.
Sheepshead are both fun and frustrating to catch. They have an incredibly light bite and can remove a sandfiddler from its shell and leave the shell hanging on a hook, without an inexperienced fisherman feeling it. Sandfiddlers and other small crabs are their preferred foods, but they will also eat barnacles off pilings and other underwater structure. Sheepshead generally hang around pilings, bridge abutments, seawalls, but are occasionally caught over oyster beds, around wrecks and other open water structure.
Summer has returned with its good fishing. Scales and Tales reports has returned for the season and will appear weekly until Thanksgiving. Remember that we like to fill the page with pictures from readers and take a camera or have your phone ready. Send those pictures of you smiling wide and holding your latest catch to us at sports@stateportpilot.com or captjerry@captjerry.com. Include a few details of your catch and we’ll gladly share them with all our readers.
Fishing without boats
I often receive questions regarding where fishermen without boats can fish. Fishermen in the greater Southport/Oak Island area are fortunate that there is some public land and a few public docks and piers that can be used for fishing. The Oak Island surf is the most obvious place. This is roughly 15 miles between the Cape Fear River Inlet and Lockwood Folly Inlet and all but the Fort Caswell Baptist Assembly beach is public. There isn’t as much to the Southport Waterfront and there are fewer accesses, but fishermen can wade fish a lot of area. Staying with the places inside the inlets, the Oak Island streets that run to the Intracoastal Waterway, Davis Canal, Davis Creek and Montgomery Slough are all dedicated streets to the high water line and give access these places. There is also beach adjacent to the parking area on the creek side at the Point at the west end of Oak Island.
The largest and most obvious of the free public docks is the Southport City Pier. It extends almost to the Cape Fear River Ship Channel on the east end of Waterfront Park at the end of Davis Street. Oak Island has numerous municipal docks and piers between Bill Smith Park on the mainland and the west end of the Island. These are listed in the Parks and Facilities section of the Town of Oak Island website (https://www.oakislandnc.gov/residents-visitors/parks-facilities). The fishing docks at Bill Smith Park, Veteran’s Park, SW 6th Street and at the west end of Oak Island Drive are the best known, but there are many more. There are numerous places and opportunities for fishermen without boats to fish and they all produce nice catches at times.
Surf fishing seminar
If you missed have missed the surf fishing classes offered by the Oak Island Recreation Department earlier this spring and summer, you’ll have to wait until September 15 and 16 for the next one. Space is limited so it would be wise to register for the class as soon as possible. This popular fishing class will be offered two more times this year, with the next one being in September and followed by one in October. The classes are two parts; a short classroom session on Friday evening at the Oak Island Ocean Education Building, 4700 E. Oak Island Drive that is followed on Saturday, with an in-the-surf session whose time and location will be announced.
The instructor for the surf fishing classes is Capt. Ian Sands, an avid local surf fisherman. Participants will learn everything you needed to catch, clean and cook their catches. This two-day course, which is specifically tailored for Oak Island fishermen, will highlight the different fish in the Oak Island surf and discuss the right rig and bait for the fish you want to catch.
Some participants find the information about tackle and tactics to be just what they need to catch supper in the surf, while others find the section on cleaning and cooking their fish to be the highlight of the class. The bottom line is that by the end of the weekend participants will have a great basic understanding of fishing the surf and preparing a delicious meal from catch.
The remaining 2023 dates are: September 15-16 and October 13-14. For more information or to register, visit http://bit.ly/OKISurfFishing2021 or call 910-278-5518. These classes fill in advance and it is wise to register as soon as you decide which date works best.
Childswish Fishing Day
The Childswish Fishing Day that was to be hosted by the United Special Sportsman’s Alliance on June 23 has been rescheduled for this Tuesday, August 15. This will be a free fishing day for children aged 6-18 with permanent disabilities and life threatening illnesses. The event will begin with dinner Monday evening, followed by fishing Tuesday morning and then another group meal Tuesday afternoon. There is still time left to volunteer, but it’s running out quickly. Captains interested in taking some of the kids and their family fishing, folks wishing to volunteer otherwise, or a family with a child who has not previously attended a USSA event, can call 800-518-8019, text 715-937-0310 or email childswish@gmail.com. More information is available at www.childswish.org.
Military Appreciation Day
The 2023 Military Appreciation Day will be held from Dutchman Creek Park and Safe Harbor Marina on September 9. This event is to take active duty military fishing and then enjoy an afternoon cookout to show appreciation for their service. Captains interested in taking some of the military attendees fishing or folks wishing to volunteer to help otherwise can register at links available at http://militaryappreciationday.net/mad-chapters-southport-nc. More information is available at http://militaryappreciationday.net.
Peer Fishing Festival
The Oak Island Peer Fishing Festival, presented by Operation North State, will be held at Oak Island Pier October 23 to 27. This isn’t just a single day event, but covers Monday through Friday to allow more vets and wounded warriors to fit it into their schedules. Volunteers are needed to help with fishing, feeding and other aspects of this week. More information on the Peer Fishing Festival and volunteering is available by calling 336-764-5967, emailing mailbox@operationnorthstate.com and on the website at www.operationnorthstate.com/top-shelf-fishin-festivals.
Atlantic Striped Bass
During the spring of 2023, the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission’s Atlantic Striped Bass Management Board approved an emergency action to implement a 31-inch maximum size limit for striped bass recreational fisheries, effective immediately for 180 days through October 28, 2023. This action was in response to the unprecedented magnitude of the 2022 recreational harvest, which was nearly double that of 2021, and new stock rebuilding projections, which estimate the probability of the spawning stock rebuilding to its biomass target by 2029 drops from 97% under the lower 2021 fishing mortality rate to less than 15% if the higher 2022 fishing mortality rate continues each year. This regulation became effective in the ocean waters off N.C. on June 1.
On August 2, 2023 the board sent a press release extending this emergency action another year, through October 28, 2024 or until the implementation of Addendum II to Amendment 7 of the Interstate Fishery Management Plan.
The extension of the emergency action provides the Board time to develop and finalize Draft Addendum II, which will consider 2024 management measures designed to reduce fishing mortality to the target. Specifically, the Draft Addendum will propose options for the ocean recreational fishery, including modifications to the slot limit with harvest season closures as a secondary non-preferred option. It will also propose options for the Chesapeake Bay recreational fisheries, as well all commercial fisheries, including maximum size limits.
The Board made changes to the Draft Addendum’s options and sought additional analyses on the impacts of those revised options to the rebuilding of the resource. The Board will review a revised Draft Addendum and consider its approval for public comment in October at the Commission’s Annual Meeting. If approved, the document will be made available for public comment and the states/jurisdictions will conduct public hearings to solicit public comment throughout the fall/early winter. It’s anticipated that the Board will consider public comment and take final action in January at the Commission’s Winter Meeting. For more information, please contact Toni Kerns, Fisheries Policy Director, at tkerns@asmfc.org.
The full press release (PR23-20) for this action can be found at https://asmfc.org/uploads/file/64caa744pr20AtlStripedBassEmergencyActionContinuation.pdf. For more information on this and other actions by the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission, visit the ASMFC website at www.asmfc.org.
NOTE: There is already a moratorium on keeping striped bass in the entire Cape Fear River System and the season is closed in the Neuse and Tar/Pamlico River System. However, there are occasionally striped bass caught in the ocean off central and southern N.C. and this emergency action includes them. More information on N.C. specific striped bass regulations is available at www.ncdmf.net.
Outdoor education programs
The Education Team of the NC Wildlife Resources Commission offers a wide variety of outdoor education programs tailored for everyone from the raw novice through seasoned experts. Their fishing programs are primarily offered through the John E. Pechmann Fishing Education Center in Fayetteville and the State Fish Hatchery in Marion. Hunter safety, boating and other outdoor programs are offered in cooperation with county agriculture extension programs, community colleges and community centers.
The John E. Pechmann Fishing Education Center in Fayetteville is the closest WRC education center and they offer many entertaining and educational fishing and outdoor programs, plus schedule and coordinate programs undertaken on field trips and on-line. The Pechmann Center is a two-hour drive from Southport and Oak Island, but well worth investing the time for the in-person workshops. You can participate in the virtual programs from your desk or kitchen table.
The Pechmann Fishing Education Center, located at 7489 Raeford Road in Fayetteville, is ideally suited for fishing programs as it is located at the site of a former hatchery. They have several stocked ponds, several outdoor shelters and a lot of open space for other outdoor programming.
A list of all upcoming educational programs offered by the Wildlife Resources Commission Educational Team can be found at https://license.gooutdoorsnorthcarolina.com/Event/Calendar.aspx. More information is available at the NC Wildlife Resources Commission website at www.ncwildlife.org/learning.
Tournament Tidbits
It’s a bit of a surprise, but there weren’t any tournaments in the area over the past weekend. The break was short, but welcome, and tournaments begin again this weekend, with red drum, king mackerel and billfish action on the schedule.