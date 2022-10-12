The South Brunswick football team thrilled its fans by routing the Ashley Screaming Eagles 52-7 on Homecoming Night at a packed Jack Campbell Stadium.
The victory ended a three-game losing streak to 4A teams as the 3A Cougars improved to 1-3 in the Mideastern 3A/4A Conference, 4-3 overall. The Screaming Eagles, whose loss of self-control led to numerous 15-yard penalties, are 0-4, 1-6.
“It feels good to get back on track,” South coach Rocky Lewis said. “This propels us into the last portion of the season. We can finish strong and take it into the playoffs.”
South junior quarterback Jameson Prince threw three touchdown passes and rushed for two more TDs. Ethan Overton scored. Mark Bishop caught one TD pass and rushed for another. Jordan Davis and Michael Shrewsbury also caught TD passes. Dow Pender kicked a field goal and seven PATs.
“When our offense is clicking — we got those big receivers and they do a good job of going to and getting the ball,” Lewis said. “The good thing is the offensive line gave the protection tonight that we needed. It was good to see the execution taking place.”
On defense, Cooper Creel had interceptions on back-to-back series. Antwan Thompson also intercepted a pass. Bennett Ballantine recovered an onside kick — a kick that was spotted as the Ashley 30 because of back-to-back 15-yard penalties after a Cougar score.
The victory came four days after a 42-21 loss at Hoggard.
“I don’t know that we’ll face a tougher defensive line the rest of the season,” Lewis said about the Vikings. “To be able to face that and have some success was encouraging. We still got some injuries — other guys have had to step up and get more playing time. They continue to get better.”
South scored two TDs in each of the first two quarters. The Cougars’ first score was a 43-yard pass from Prince to Shrewsbury. The score came two plays after the Screaming Eagles were penalized for roughing the passer.
On South’s second possession, Prince scored on a short run. A 28-yard run by Overton and a 16-yard run by Prince were key plays in the drive.
Thompson’s interception in the second quarter gave South possession at midfield. Two personal fouls by the Ashley defense enabled the Cougars to advance to 2, from where Overton scored with 2:58 left.
Because of Ashley penalties, Pender kicked off from the Ashley 30. It was an onside kick that Ballantine recovered. Prince scored on a short run with 1:33 left, and the Cougars led 28-0.
Ashley retuned the ensuing kickoff 85 yards, its only score.
South scored twice in the third quarter, the first score a 33-yard TD pass from Prince to Jordan Davis. Creel’s first interception gave South possession at the Ashley 42. On fourth-and-1, Prince completed a 23-yard pass to Bazil Abram to the 18. South eventually scored on Pender’s 28-yard field goal, putting the Cougars ahead 38-7 with 5:55 left in the quarter.
Shrewsbury’s punt return to the Ashley 15 — after he bobbled the football — led to Prince’s fourth TD pass, this one 11 yards to Bishop with 11:09 left in the game, giving the Cougars a 45-7 lead.
The Cougars’ final score was set up by a 45-yard run by Quin Williams. A 15-yard penalty on the Screaming Eagles moved the ball to the 25. Bishop, now at quarterback, scored on a 23-yard run with 3:08 left
With tackle Caleb Combs out because of an injury, the Cougars used Payton Morris and Demerius Wise at tackles on offense. Luke Dilgard, who had been recovering from an injury in the preseason, was able to play tackle on defense, spelling Wise. Skylar Swanson also was a lineman on offense, Lewis said.
“Getting Luke back helped with our rotation and people not having to play as much on both sides of the ball,” Lewis said. “We get one back, we lose one. We got to stay healthy.”
South is 4-3, and the three losses perturb Lewis.
“The frustrating part about those three losses is we were there,” he said. “We were in the game and had a chance. … We were in the game, now we got to take the next step and win it — and not make the bad mistakes and not winning.”
The Cougars play on Friday at Laney (2-2, 4-3). On Sept. 16, Laney beat Ashley 56-21.
On Oct. 21 the Cougars are at North Brunswick and on Oct. 28 they finish the conference season with a home against West Brunswick.
“I’m sure these next three are going to be close games,” Lewis said. “Can we stay in the game? And instead of playing three and one-half quarters, like we did against Hoggard, can we play four and come out with that win? That’s where we’re at, trying to grow and progress as a team.”
South leaders against Ashley
Jameson Prince completed 13 of 25 passes for 202 yards. Ethan Overton gained 121 yards on 16 carries. Michael Shrewsbury caught four passes for 66 yards. Jack Earley had 10 total tackles. Bennett Ballantine and Ian Dwight had eight total tackles. Garrett Frazier had two tackles for loss.