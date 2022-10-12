The South Brunswick football team thrilled its fans by routing the Ashley Screaming Eagles 52-7 on Homecoming Night at a packed Jack Campbell Stadium.

The victory ended a three-game losing streak to 4A teams as the 3A Cougars improved to 1-3 in the Mideastern 3A/4A Conference, 4-3 overall. The Screaming Eagles, whose loss of self-control led to numerous 15-yard penalties, are 0-4, 1-6.