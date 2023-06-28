The Fourth of July, our nation’s birthday, will be celebrated before our next column and that’s a special time in Southport and Oak Island. The area is crowded with many folks taking their vacations around the holiday. Even though there will be a lot of people on the water, catching your own fresh fish dinner will be a great way to celebrate the holiday.

North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission and Marine Fisheries Commission have authorized July 4 as a free fishing day, so why not enjoy it. You could even go fishing later in the day and stay on the water for the fireworks.

