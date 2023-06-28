The Fourth of July, our nation’s birthday, will be celebrated before our next column and that’s a special time in Southport and Oak Island. The area is crowded with many folks taking their vacations around the holiday. Even though there will be a lot of people on the water, catching your own fresh fish dinner will be a great way to celebrate the holiday.
North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission and Marine Fisheries Commission have authorized July 4 as a free fishing day, so why not enjoy it. You could even go fishing later in the day and stay on the water for the fireworks.
This will be our largest crowd of the summer and it has already started. For several days, N.C. 211 has been backed up from Southport to the N.C. 133 intersection, and Long Beach Road backed up from there to the Barbee Bridge. There will be lines at restaurants, grocery stores, launching ramps and gas stations, so be prepared. Folks headed to the beach should be prepared for large crowds and maybe not being able to park at their favorite access. This is a time to reach back in your medicine cabinet and pull out your bottle of chill pills. There will be lines everywhere for a week or more, so leave early for anything important and allow plenty of time to get there.
The weather is looking good, but may be a bit windy for heading offshore through July 4. One thing for sure is it will be plenty hot. The early forecast doesn’t include any 90 degree days, but all are in the upper 80s. There’s a little bit of west to northwesterly wind in the forecast early, but most days are typical summer pattern southwest winds. They’re showing as 10 knots and less into Saturday, but breezing up a little then. These should be typical sea breeze days with lighter winds early and then breezing up as the day heats during the afternoon.
Even though the long range forecast doesn’t include rain or thunderstorms, we should stay aware. When the temperature is this warm and the humidity is high, pop-up thunderstorms are always a possibility. Keep an eye to the sky and watch for dark clouds. Thunderstorms can form and move quickly, so be aware. A boat is the highest thing on the water and may be hit by lightning. Leave the area and head for shelter if a storm forms, but if you get caught, lower all antennas, outriggers and take rods down from overhead rod holders.
This has been and continues to be an unusual time for tropical weather. Tropical Storm Bret never quite made it to hurricane strength and dissipated over the weekend in the Caribbean. This wasn’t the ending projected for this storm early last week. Tropical Storm Cindy formed behind Bret in the mid-week but dissipated Sunday night as it turned towards Bermuda.
Monday morning the remnants of Cindy returned as a Tropical Depression. This is given a low probability of reforming, but not zero. The current track projection has it passing near Bermuda and heading towards the Canadian Maritimes. We were fortunate on both counts as both of these systems were projected to move our way at one time. I highly recommend checking out the National Hurricane Center (www.nhc.noaa.gov) and Mike’s Weather Page (www.spaghettimodels.com) occasionally to see what is developing in the tropics.
I mentioned the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament last week and what a shame the tournament had to disallow the 619-pound blue marlin caught by the Sensation crew because it had been bitten by a shark and that constitutes mutilation, which is not allowed by tournament rules. Shortly after last week’s paper went to press, the owner of the Sensation announced he had filed a protest with the tournament and had retained a lawyer and would seek legal action if the disqualification ruling wasn’t reversed. This freezes the prize money payout until this is settled. I have been asked about the disqualification many times this week.
Many people had predicted this would happen, regardless of the tournament’s decision. The Citation crew wanted to win and the Sushi crew would have been right in seeking recourse if the tournament hadn’t followed the rules they established and every team signed to agree with on their entry form. The issue with shark bites being mutilation and cause for disqualification is they can impair the fighting ability of the fish and make it easier to land. In this case, it could have contributed to the marlin’s death during the fight. The accounts of fighting the marlin say it died well before it was brought to the boat.
There are mutilation rules in every fishing tournament. This isn’t anything new. Citing the International Game Fish Association rule on mutilation was a simplification as the IGFA rules are for world records and are considered the gold standard. I hate this happened, but it has. As several people have pointed out – there was just too much prize money involved for this to be simple.
It appears this will be decided in court, but it was simply a matter of the tournament enforcing one of the rules. It’s a lot like calling back the winning touchdown because someone was holding or ruling that a game winning basketball shot hadn’t left the player’s hand before the clock expired. It’s tough to do, but correct.
There is good news from the Lockwood Inlet Association this week. The dredging at Lockwood Folly Inlet has been completed and the inlet has been surveyed by the Corps of Engineers. The Lockwood Inlet Association said they had been in contact with the Coast Guard to have the buoys deployed as soon as possible and the Coast Guard said it was a priority. Maybe that can happen this week? A survey of the inlet is posted on the Lockwood Inlet Association Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100066715422019.
There is hope that this dredging will last longer than most past efforts. The Miss Katie is a hopper dredge that carried the removed sand away from the inlet before dumping it. Past efforts have primarily been by side-cast dredges that just shot the removed sand to the side of the channel. This was a first for dredging in N.C. as it was a project done with cooperation between Holden Beach, Brunswick County, Dare County, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the state of N.C., using a dredge owned by EJE dredging, of which Dare County is a partner. A salute to everyone involved in finding a way to get this done.
The Childswish Fishing Day that was to be hosted by the United Special Sportsman’s Alliance on Friday has been postponed until August due to the weather and concerns with the smoke and fire in the Green Swamp. When it happens in August, this will be a free fishing day for children aged 6-18 with permanent disabilities and life threatening illnesses beginning with dinner Thursday evening, followed by fishing on Friday. The event is being held with support from Morningstar Marina – Southport Comfort Suites, The Morehead City Open, the participating captains and many Southport area businesses.
Maybe the new date will fit your schedule better and there is more time to volunteer. If you are a captain interested in taking some of the kids and their family fishing or a volunteer interested in assisting otherwise, or a family with a child who has not previously attended a USSA event, call 800-518-8019, text 715-937-0310 or email childswish@gmail.com. More information is available at www.childswish.org.
There was a program on Spectrum TV News last week that was billed a little awkwardly as “The feud between N.C. commercial and recreational fishermen.” It wasn’t really this, but they played it as presenting each side’s view, rather than the views of commercial and recreational fishermen. There were a few misstatements, but overall, some good points made by all who spoke. This program was part of the Loretta Boniti “In Focus” series. While everyone does not have Spectrum Cable and get Spectrum 1 News, it can be viewed commercial free on the internet by going to this link and scanning down the page, (https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/charlotte/anchors/2017/11/21/loretta-boniti).
Once again, we are hoping the dates and limit for the 2023 flounder season will be announced this week. The director of the Division of Marine Fisheries has the authority to set the flounder season(s) and regulations by proclamation, but has not yet. There has been plenty of time to analyze the over catch from the 2022 season and set the 2023 season accordingly. Expectations are for a very short season and low limit, like two weeks and a single fish each day. Organizations typically delay bad news as long as they can and making us wait to hear this doesn’t bode well for what is coming. Hopefully this announcement comes soon and we know and can plan. The DMF/MFC website is www.mfc.net.
If you need a fishing license or your boat registration renewed, you won’t be able to get it done until Saturday. The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is launching a new license and vessel registration system July 1. As part of the transition to the new system, hunting and fishing licenses — including Coastal Recreational Fishing Licenses — and vessel registrations, the server that handles them was shut down at 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, and is not scheduled to be online until 8 a.m. Saturday, July 1.
License and vessel registration renewals may be purchased online through the Wildlife Commission website (www.ncwildlife.org), in person through a wildlife service agent, at most Division of Marine Fisheries offices, and by phone (Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.) at 888-248-6834 (for licenses) or 800-628-3773 (for vessels).
We hope everyone is finding some time that coincides with nice weather and calm sea conditions to go fishing. Reports are that fishing in pretty good in many places. Scales and Tales always welcomes pictures and fishing reports from readers. If you had a great fishing trip and or have a picture of a fish that makes you smile, send the picture and some details on the trip. Send them to sports@stateportpilot.com or captjerry@captjerry.com. We look forward to highlighting outstanding reader catches.
The Fishing Report
King and Spanish mackerel are the talk for this week. The bite is pretty good and that is backed up well by noting that 17 of the 60 boats in Sunday’s tournament caught kings heavier than 30 pounds. They are being caught from the pier ends out to around Frying Pan Tower. Most of the kings are being caught by slow-trolling live baits, but they will also hit dead baits, spoons and lures, just not as readily. There’s something about a live fish giving off a struggle or injury vibe that fires up mackerel and puts them in a biting frame of mind.
Earlier this year we mentioned there were some small kings around that would hit the small flashy lures and jigs used to catch Spanish macks. There are still some of those around, but there are also some larger Spanish macks that will hit live baits being slow-trolled for kings. Many of these are citation size Spanish, which requires a minimum weight of 6 pounds.
The water has warmed to the point that tarpon have made an appearance along the beaches and dolphin, plus a few sailfish, have broken away from the edges of the Gulf Stream and followed schools of bait inshore. Don’t be surprised to have an encounter with any of these. Tarpon and sailfish should be measured, pictured and released. If you bring them aboard for the picture, handle them carefully. Dolphin should join the kings and other fish in the fish box.
Sailfish and dolphin occasionally move in close. I have caught dolphin in the general area of the old Cape Fear Sea Buoy and Lighthouse Rocks several times. One Fourth of July weekend, Dieter Cardwell, donna Mooneyham and I caught a sailfish at Tom McGlammery Reef (AR 420). It hit right after a citation size Spanish.
There may be a few dolphin and/or sailfish from close to shore out to the Gulf Stream. Sometimes blackfin tuna move closer in too. Wahoo do this also, but moreso in the fall. There are still dolphin, wahoo, tuna and billfish roaming the weed lines, color changes, temperature breaks and rips at the Gulf Stream. Good sea conditions are needed to make the longer trip.
Grouper, snapper and other ocean bottom fish are usually ready to feed and can be found on many rocks, wrecks and ledges inshore of the Gulf Stream. The individual species limits are low, but by combining several species, the fish box can be filled. The offshore bottom catch includes grouper, snapper, beeliners, triggerfish, African pompano, amberjack, black sea bass, grunts, porgys and more.
Remember that the 2023 red snapper season is coming up in two weeks. This year’s season is July 16-17. There is a one fish limit and no minimum size. NCDMF will have extra Carcass Collection Program freezers at locations across the coast and asks fishermen to donate their red snapper carcasses for scientific study. The link with the locations of the freezers is https://www.deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/marine-fisheries/science-and-statistics/carcass-collection-program.
We have a picture of some nice African pompano this week. These are hard fighting, tasty fish that we used to see only occasionally. Scientists believe that a good number of them were pushed to the area while spawning during Hurricane Bertha in 1996. There was a huge influx of them that year in the general area around Frying Pan Tower and some of them have passed down the genetic memory and their offspring keep returning. They may be around the tower, around the Bob Black Tower Reef (AR 400) and around any of the shipwrecks in the general area. Some are caught by fishermen slow-trolling live baits for kings and others are caught deep jigging.
We haven’t received any pictures yet, but there was dock, ramp and tackle shop talk about spadefish this week. It’s time for them to make a showing. Spades are attracted to structure, but can be lured to near the top. They’re often on the nearshore artificial reefs and occasionally gather around the piers. Spadefish like pieces of jellyball jellyfish and clams, but will sometimes also hit pieces of shrimp.
Pier and surf fishing is slow but steady. There were a few kings caught early in the week, but there haven’t been any reports in the last few days. Fishermen casting Got-Cha Plugs and other small jigs are catching some Spanish macks and bluefish and occasionally a Spanish is large enough to hit a king bait. The early morning speckled trout bite is ongoing and there are some nice specks in the mix. The headliner for the bottom fish bite has been pompano. Other pier and surf catches include flounder (must be released), red drum, black drum, blowfish, croakers, whiting, sand perch, small sharks, skates and rays.
Our area is blessed with an abundance of public docks and street end right-of-ways that work for a quick fishing trip. The Southport Municipal Dock extends out into the Cape Fear River from the Southport Waterfront and the Town of Oak Island has several docks along the Intracoastal Waterway, Davis Canal, Davis Creek, Montgomery Slough and the marsh creeks off them.
There is a list of these docks and piers in the parks listing in the Parks and Facilities section of the Town of Oak Island website (https://www.oakislandnc.gov/residents-visitors/parks-facilities). In Oak Island the streets are dedicated to the water, so there is a potential bank fishing spot everywhere a street ends at the Intracoastal Waterway, Davis Canal or Davis Creek. With a little patience, someone can enjoy a few hours outside and maybe catch fresh fish for supper.
There are a lot of good fishing spots inside the inlets between Lockwood Folly Inlet and headed up the Cape Fear River. With flounder season closed, the big draws are speckled trout and red drum. There are also black drum, ladyfish, tripletail and even an occasional tarpon to spike someone’s adrenaline and stretch their string.
Specks, pups and black drum are often found in similar locations and eat the same things. With flounder season closed, many fishermen are learning to appreciate black drum. They fight hard, taste pretty good and have a liberal limit. All of these fish will readily hit live shrimp and minnows. Pups and black drum will also readily feed on pieces of shrimp and cut bait. Pups and specks will hit lures too.
All will feed shallow early in the morning and sometimes also again in the late afternoon. Pups may stay shallow all day, but specks and black drum typically move to deeper water as the sun rises overhead. Look for them where currents and/or structure concentrates bait. Creek mouths and points are the most obvious places, but oyster rocks and sand bars may be good places too. Sometimes they feed moving along the bank between creeks.
A popular way to catch them is by suspending a struggling shrimp or minnow just above the bottom under a cork. This keeps the bait in view and struggling to get somewhere to hide. If there are fish around, it gets noticed. It also keeps from getting hung on oysters and other bottom structure. When the cork goes under, you know what to do…
This also works for ladyfish and for tripletail, but many times for tripletail, the bait should only be around 18 inches below the surface. Ladyfish may be anywhere that holds bait and they also feed hard at night. They occasionally hang out with specks and drum during the daytime and move to lighted docks at night.
Tripletail aren’t really loners, but they’re often found alone. They like shade and tend to hang out around pilings, buoys, range marker towers and even around crab pot floats. Tripletail spook easily, so don’t cast directly to them, but cast up current and work a lure by or let the current drift a bait by.
Both of these are strong fighters and ladyfish usually jump a time or two. Ladyfish are rated pretty low as table fare, but tripletail are excellent.
Sheepshead are biting, but sheepshead fishermen can be tighter lipped than trout fishermen. Sheepshead like vertical structure, like dock and bridge pilings, bridge abutments, bulkheads and such. They will sometimes eat shrimp, but their favorite food is small crabs. Most of the area tackle shops carry sand fiddlers for sheepshead bait, but red and black drum will eat them too. Catching sheepshead takes a little practice, as they can remove the bait from a hook without many fishermen ever feeling it. If you even think you feel something, it’s time to set the hook. They taste really good too.
Tarpon are another summertime only visitor that get the attention of many fishermen. They made their first appearance off the pier ends a couple of weeks ago and should be spreading throughout the area. We are fortunate to have three distinct tarpon fishing areas. In the ocean they move through the sloughs that cross Frying Pan Shoals near the beach and are attracted to the area around the hot hole. In the river, they feed in the sound behind Bald Head Island out to around Shellbed Island and occasionally venture into the creeks behind Bald Head.
A few tarpon are jumped and even fewer caught by accident by king mackerel fishermen slow trolling live baits. Some also try to pilfer live king mackerel baits around the piers. Some are caught, but generally the small treble hooks used for this aren’t a match for a tarpon’s hard jaw and they get free. Dedicated tarpon fishermen use heavier rods and reels, heavier line and larger hooks and anchor to set up a spread that includes live and dead baits. There is a lot of waiting and sometimes sharks become such a nuisance fishermen move or give up for that day.
Summer has returned with its good fishing. Scales and Tales reports has returned for the season and will appear weekly until Thanksgiving. Remember that we like to fill the page with pictures from readers and take a camera or have your phone ready. Send those pictures of you smiling wide and holding your latest catch to us at sports@stateportpilot.com or captjerry@captjerry.com. Include a few details of your catch and we’ll gladly share them with all our readers.
NOTE: Size and number regulations for all coastal species may be found in the Hot Topic links at the top right of the Division of Marine Fisheries home page at www.ncdmf.net. This page also has links to DMF news releases and fishery proclamations. There are provisions on each of these pages to register to receive e-mail notification of fishery management issues and changes.
Surf fishing seminar
If you have missed the surf fishing classes offered by the Oak Island Recreation Department earlier this spring and summer, you’ll have to wait until September 15-16 for the next one. This popular fishing class will be offered two more times this year, with the next one being in September and followed by one in October. The classes are two parts; a short classroom session on Friday evening at the Oak Island Ocean Education Building, 4700 E. Oak Island Drive that is followed on Saturday, with an in-the-surf session whose time and location will be announced.
The instructor for the surf fishing classes is Capt. Ian Sands, an avid local surf fisherman. Participants will learn everything you needed to catch, clean and cook their catches. This two-day course, which is specifically tailored for Oak Island fishermen, will highlight the different fish in the Oak Island surf and discuss the right rig and bait for the fish you want to catch.
Some participants find the information about tackle and tactics to be just what they need to catch supper in the surf, while others find the section on cleaning and cooking their fish to be the highlight of the class. The bottom line is that by the end of the weekend participants will have a great basic understanding of fishing the surf and preparing a delicious meal from catch.
The remaining 2023 dates are: September 15-16 and October 13 -14. For more information or to register, visit http://bit.ly/OKISurfFishing2021 or call 910-2785518. These classes fill in advance and it is wise to register as soon as you decide which date works best.
Tournament Tidbits
The second of three tournaments in the Southern Division of the Cape Lookout Shootout King Mackerel Tournament Series was held Sunday at American Fish Co. in Southport. The tournament had originally been scheduled for Saturday, but was postponed a day for better fishing conditions. Some of the fishermen questioned how much better the conditions were, but no one complained about the fishing. There are kings off the Cape Fear River and they extend north to Topsail and south to Murrells Inlet. Fishermen spread out over the entire area.
Seventeen of the 60 boats in the tournament caught kings heavier than 30 pounds. That’s almost a third of the field that caught citation size kings. None were huge, but many were nice. Corey Durako and crew on Blew By U scored the win with a 37.17-pound king. Reel Developers with Joey Penfield and crew were second, just more than a quarter pound behind at 36.76 pounds. Kevin Sneed and crew on Rigged & Ready rounded out the top three with a 35.32 pound king.
Spotted seatrout
The North Carolina Fisheries Reform Act of 1997 requires implementing management to end overfishing within two years. Based on the stock assessment, total removals need to be reduced between 14.6- 39.6%. A 14.6% reduction in total removals would reduce fishing mortality to the threshold and a 39.6% reduction would reach the target.The Division asks for public input about how the spotted seatrout resource is used by stakeholders and considerations to account for in the fishery when making management recommendations.
Possible management measures to achieve sustainable harvest include but are not limited to: season closure(s); trip limits; bag limits; size limits (e.g., minimum, maximum, or slot limits); and adaptive management
The Division is interested in public input about fishing practices in the commercial gill net fishery and ideas about how to effectively manage the spotted seatrout small mesh gill net fishery. The Division is also interested to hear how implementation of potential management measures would impact fishing operations. Information on Amendment 1 to the Spotted Seatrout Fishery Management Plan and how to offer opinions can be found at https://www.deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/marine-fisheries/hot-topics/information-spotted-seatrout-fmp-amendment-1.