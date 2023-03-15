Lexie and Alec Allred

Lexie and Alec Allred with the Brunswick Surfin Turfs are hoping local families will welcome college baseball players into their homes this summer. (Photo by Eliot Duke)

 

The Brunswick Surfin Turfs, a baseball team in the Old North State League, is looking for local families who are interested in hosting some of its players for the summer.

The Old North State League is a wooden bat league made up of college level players from across the country. The 15-team league was started in 2018 by Reggie Allred and his son, Alec, and quickly is becoming one of the largest such organizations in the state, featuring more than 500 players.

