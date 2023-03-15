The Brunswick Surfin Turfs, a baseball team in the Old North State League, is looking for local families who are interested in hosting some of its players for the summer.
The Old North State League is a wooden bat league made up of college level players from across the country. The 15-team league was started in 2018 by Reggie Allred and his son, Alec, and quickly is becoming one of the largest such organizations in the state, featuring more than 500 players.
“Our league is very player-friendly,” said Alec Allred. “We had 70% of our players return last year. We don’t have to travel very far and we attract a lot of talent. We think the potential here is bigger than anywhere else, at least of the family-owned markets.”
The Surfin Turfs play their home games at Brunswick Community College in Bolivia. The organization provides transportation and meals for its players during the season which runs from May 20 to the end of July, depending on how far the team advances in the Old North State League playoffs.
What the team needs is families in Brunswick County willing to open their homes to players in search of a place to hang their glove and cap for a few months.
“All (the families) are requested to do is provide lodging,” said General Manager Lexie Allred, who lives in Southport with her husband Alec. “We don’t ask (that) they supply money, or nothing like that. They just need a place to stay. It’s a really good opportunity for families, maybe with younger kids that play baseball or softball and want to live with a college baseball player for the summer.”
Players come from as far away as California and Michigan, and use the wooden bat league as a way to prepare for a possible professional career. High schools and colleges play with aluminum bats, which are prohibited at the professional level.
Lexie Allred said the organization plans to finally branch out into the Brunswick County community this year after spending its first four seasons in the league primarily focused on playing baseball.
“We really just want to let them know we’re here,” Lexie Allred said. “This is going to be more of a fan experience. We’re planning on having event nights, promotions ... partnering with other local businesses on sponsorships, and things like that. We just want to get the word out as much as possible.”