South basketball coach Karen Wehlage encourages one of her players in the second half during the game against West Columbus. Wehlage, a former South player, got her first victory as coach of the Cougars.
Three West Columbus players guard South sophomore Matty Moye. She scored 12 points in the Cougars’ victory.
By Michael Paul
South Brunswick cheerleaders wore festive garb in the last home basketball game of the year.
By Michael Paul
South basketball coach Karen Wehlage encourages one of her players in the second half during the game against West Columbus. Wehlage, a former South player, got her first victory as coach of the Cougars.
By Michael Paul
Evie Hearn was one of four South Brunswick freshmen who scored in the victory against West Columbus.
By Michael Paul
Madison Mitchell scored six of South’s 18 points in the third quarter against West Columbus.
The South Brunswick girls basketball team won for the first time this season, beating the West Columbus Vikings 44-11 in the nonconference game Dec. 14.
Ten Cougars scored, led by sophomore Matty Moye, who scored 12 points. Freshman Summer Covington scored seven points, junior Madison Mitchell six and sophomore Paige Lewis five. Junior Rachel Wehlage scored four points. Senior Davina Daley, freshman Mia Hughes, freshman Evie Hearn, freshman Addison Fitzhugh and sophomore Bella Wilde each scored two points. Kira Beardsley had seven rebounds and Lewis six. Daley had four steals and Beardsley and Moye three each.
The victory also was the first for Cougar coach Karen Wehlage, a former South player in her first year at South.
In a game between two winless teams, no basket was scored in the first quarter until 3 minutes, 4 seconds were left.
A score by Wehlage off a pass from Lewis gave the Cougars a 6-3 lead at the end of the quarter.
South outscored the Vikings 11-3 in the second quarter. A rebound by Moye and a 3-pointer by Covington gave the Cougars an 11-3 lead. A score by Moye off a pass from Lewis increased the lead to 16-4. The half ended 17-4.
South clinched the victory in the third quarter, outscoring West Columbus 18-2 in taking a 35-8 lead. Two free throws by Mitchell, a rebound by Moye and a score by Mitchell put South ahead 23-7. After a score by the Vikings, South scored 12 consecutive points. A score by Daley, a steal and score by Moye and baskets by Wilde and Mitchell extended the lead to 31-8. Scores by Covington and Hughes gave South a 35-8 lead entering the fourth quarter.
The Cougars finished the game by outscoring the Vikings 9-3 as Lewis scored five points, including a 3-pointer, and Hearn and Fitzhugh also scored.
West Columbus, which lost the previous night 50-23 to Union, dropped to 0-6.
Hoggard 72, South 8
Hoggard improved to 6-0 by beating the Cougars 72-8 in the Mideastern 3A/4A Conference basketball game Dec. 13 at South.
One week earlier, Hoggard beat Northside (Jacksonville) 65-8.
The Vikings led 24-0 after the first quarter and outscored South 28-3 in the second quarter in taking a 52-3 halftime lead. With a nonstop clock in the second half, Hoggard outscored South 20-5.
New Hanover 52, South 30
New Hanover defeated South 52-30 in the Mideastern 3A/3A Conference game Friday at South.
In the first half, New Hanover missed 8 of 9 free throws but made four 3-pointers in taking a 33-15 lead. The Wildcats outscored the Cougars 19-15 in the second half.
New Hanover is 2-1 in the conference, 4-2 overall. South is 0-3 in the conference, 1-7 overall.
South’s scorers: Wehlage six, Mitchell six, Beardsley five, Daley four, Covington four, Gracin Johnson three, Lewis two. Wehlage had eight rebounds and Daley had three steals.