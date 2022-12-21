The South Brunswick girls basketball team won for the first time this season, beating the West Columbus Vikings 44-11 in the nonconference game Dec. 14.

Ten Cougars scored, led by sophomore Matty Moye, who scored 12 points. Freshman Summer Covington scored seven points, junior Madison Mitchell six and sophomore Paige Lewis five. Junior Rachel Wehlage scored four points. Senior Davina Daley, freshman Mia Hughes, freshman Evie Hearn, freshman Addison Fitzhugh and sophomore Bella Wilde each scored two points. Kira Beardsley had seven rebounds and Lewis six. Daley had four steals and Beardsley and Moye three each.