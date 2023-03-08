The Brunswick Community College baseball team finished 2-1 against Lenoir Community College in NJCAA Division II Region 10 games.
BCC won two games Saturday at Founders Field.
BCC won the first game 2-0 in nine innings. The game was played in 1 hour, 45 minutes. BCC starter Chad Bean gave up three hits in five scoreless innings against the Lancers. He walked one and struck out eight. Reliever Tyler Collins gave up three hits in four scoreless innings. He walked none and struck out five.
The Dolphins scored their runs in the first inning. Leadoff batter Tatum Marsh singled. Hunter Poole doubled to right field. A groundout by Allen Brown scored a run and a sacrifice fly by Bryson Horney scored another run.
In the top of the ninth, the Lancers had runners on third and first with one out, but Collins ended the game on a strikeout and a flyout.
In the second game, BCC rallied for four runs in the seventh inning in winning 8-6. Poole led off and doubled to right field. Brown reached on an error and a run scored, cutting the lead to 6-5. With one out and runners on second and first, Daniel Stephens reached on a bunt, loading the bases. Brenner Gursky walked, tying the score 6-6. With two outs, Jaylend Clemmons doubled to left field, scoring the winning runs.
Cole Gursky started and gave up three hits and two runs in five innings. He walked one and struck out six. Seth Brooks was the winner, striking out one in two-thirds of an inning.
On Sunday in Kinston, Lenoir won 6-5 in nine innings. For BCC, Chet Bowling was 2 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs. Clemmons was 1 for 4. Roman Dilgard had one RBI. Stephens had one RBI.
Lenoir is 5-3 in Region 10, 12-7 overall. BCC is 6-3, 9-4.