South Brunswick beat Lumberton 5-0 April 12 and won the three-day Robeson County Slugfest softball tournament.
In earning MVP honors, sophomore Kina Davis struck out 15 of 23 batters in pitching a two-hitter against the Pirates, a 4A team that entered the tourney 15-2.
South is 13-3 overall.
South enters the week in a three-way tie with New Hanover and Hoggard for first in the Mideastern 3A./4A Conference. Each team is 6-1.
The Cougars were scheduled to play at New Hanover on Tuesday (too late for this edition). They play Hoggard on Friday at South.
After this week, four conference games are left. South plays its last conference game on May 4 at home against West Brunswick. South beat the Trojans 13-0 on April 3.
The N.C. High School Athletic Association 3A state playoffs begin May 9. Games leading up to the regionals will be played May 12, May 16 and May 19. The regionals are May 22-27. The state title series is June 2-3.
South 8, Fairmont 0
In the Cougars’ first game in the Slugfest, Davis gave up three hits, walked one and struck out 14 in seven innings against the Golden Tornadoes (6-10).
The Cougars had 15 hits. Kendra Goodwin was 2 for 4 with one double and one RBI. Gracin Johnson was 2 for 5. Ariana Flores-Acosta had one hit. Davis was 3 for 5 with one double and one RBI. Tabatha Martin was 2 for 4 with one double. Olivia Rogers had one hit. Lily Knox was 2 for 5 with two RBIs. Ty Cummings was 1 for 3 with one RBI. Carly Clewis was 1 for 3 with two RBIs.
South 7, Hoke County 1
In the Cougars’ second game in the Slugfest, winning pitcher Veronica Nation gave up one hit and one unearned run against the Bucks (6-11). She walked two and struck out 10 in seven innings.
The Cougars had eight hits. Davis hit a home run. Goodwin hit one double and had one RBI. Johnson had one hit and one RBI. Flores-Acosta had one hit and one RBI. Martin was 2 for 2 with one double. Rogers was 1 for 3 with one double and one RBI. Knox had one hit.
Hoke led 1-0 entering the bottom of the second but the Cougars scored five runs. Knox led off and singled to left field. Clewis reached on an error and a run scored. Goodwin doubled to left, giving South a 2-1 lead. Martin singled to center and stole second. Rogers doubled home a run. Davis reached on a fielder’s choice and stole second. Johnson singled to left, extending the lead to 4-1. Flores-Acosta singled home the final run.
South 5 , Lumberton 0
Davis struck out eight of the first 10 Pirate batters in the victory in the Slugfest title game April 12. She walked one batter in seven innings.
The Cougars beat senior Kaleigh Martin, who entered the game 10-3 and had an ERA of 2.67. Against the Cougars, she hit three batters and walked two. She gave up three hits and three runs (two earned) in 2.1 innings.
The Cougars scored single runs in each of the first three innings.
In the first, Clewis led off and walked. Davis was hit by pitch. A run scored when Flores-Acosta singled to center.
In the second with one out, Macy Sellers reached on an error. Nation singled to right field. Johnson walked, loading the bases. With two outs, Davis singled home a run.
In the third inning, Cummings led off and was hit by a pitch. She advanced to second on a groundout by Martin. Goodwin was hit by a pitch. Sellers bunted the runners to third and second. Nation singled to center, putting South ahead 3-0.
The Cougars scored twice in the fourth. Davis led off and doubled to right field. Flores doubled to center, giving South a 4-0 lead. With two outs, Martin singled home a run, extending the lead to 5-0.
For the game, the Cougars had eight hits. Davis was 3 for 3 with one double and one RBI. Flores-Acosta was 2 for 4 with one double and two RBIs. Nation was 2 for 3 with one RBI.
Davis was voted Slugfest MVP. She struck out 29 of 48 batters in two games. She gave up five hits and walked two in two scoreless games. Batting in three games, she was 7 for 12 with two doubles, one home run and three RBIs.