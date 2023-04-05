The South Brunswick softball team will play defending conference champion Topsail on Thursday at South.
For South coach James Pierce and three of the Cougars, the memory of the 25-0 loss to the Pirates on April 15, 2021, in Hampstead lingers. The Cougars got some revenge in an 11-0 victory March 14 in Hampstead stings.
Topsail enters the week 3-2 in the conference, 6-3 overall. South is 4-1 in the conference, 8-3 overall. They, along with Hoggard and Laney, are among the four teams vying for the conference title.
The Cougars won two Mideastern 3A/4A Conference games last week, beating Laney 1-0 on March 28 at South and routing North Brunswick 10-0 in five innings on Friday at South.
South 1, Laney 0
Against Laney, sophomore Kina Davis struck out 14 batters in the seven-inning game. She gave up two hits and walked one. Laney is 3-1 in the conference, 6-3 overall.
South scored with two outs in the bottom of the fifth. Olivia Rogers, batting No. 9, reached on an errant throw by the shortstop. Davis then tripled to right field, scoring Rogers and giving the Cougars the 1-0 lead.
Laney rallied in the seventh. The leadoff batter reached on an infield error and stole second. Davis struck out the next batter and the following batter hit a grounder that advanced the runner to third. Davis ended the game on grounder that Ty Cummings fielded at third and threw to Haley Kirby at first.
Laney’s leadoff batter in the fourth reached on a single to center, but Davis retired the next three batters, striking out the final two.
The Bucs’ leadoff in the fifth reached on a double to left field, but a pop-up, a groundout and a strikeout ended the inning.
South 10, North 0
Against North Brunswick, Davis gave up two hits, walked none and struck out 11 of the 18 batters she faced. North is 1-4, 3-9.
The Cougars had eight hits, four walks and two hit batters. Three batters reached base on errors.
Kendra Goodwin was 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Tabatha Martin was 2 for 3. Davis hit a double and was hit by a pitch. Lily Knox had a walk, hit a double and had one RBI. Macy Sellers had one RBI. Ariana Flores-Acosta had one walk and one RBI. Veronica Nation had one hit and two RBIs. Cummings was hit by a pitch, had a hit and had one RBI.