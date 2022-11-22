In the first meet of the season, South Brunswick swimmers attained regional times in 10 events.

In the boys’ events, South won 10 of the 11 events and finished first (126 points). The Cougars had no entry in the 11th event, the 400-yard freestyle. New Hanover was second (74) and West Brunswick third (31) in the tri-meet Nov. 17 at the Dinah E. Gore Aquatics Center. South had regional times in six events.