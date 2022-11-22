In the first meet of the season, South Brunswick swimmers attained regional times in 10 events.
In the boys’ events, South won 10 of the 11 events and finished first (126 points). The Cougars had no entry in the 11th event, the 400-yard freestyle. New Hanover was second (74) and West Brunswick third (31) in the tri-meet Nov. 17 at the Dinah E. Gore Aquatics Center. South had regional times in six events.
In the girls’ events, South won two events and had regional times in four events. In team scores, West was first (110), South second (103) and New Hanover third (101).
The Cougars have five more meets before the state-qualifying regional Feb. 2-4 in Cary.
Girls competition
Senior Meghan Ulevich and freshmen Kennedy Gordon, Harper Gordon and A.J. Jackson finished third in the 200-yard medley relay in 2 minutes, 8.34 seconds, a regional time.
The same relay won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:56.88, a regional time. South was seventh in the regional last year in 1:57.97 and missed qualifying for state by 0.96 seconds. Ulevich is the only returnee from that relay.
Ulevich won the 50 freestyle in 28.44. The regional time is 27.49. The event had 23 swimmers.
Jackson was second in the 200 freestyle in 2:10.19, a regional time. She was second in the 500 freestyle in 5:46.81, a regional time.
Freshman Keira Stegman was second in the 100 freestyle in 65.85 seconds. The regional time is 63.99.
Gordon Harper was second in the 100 breaststroke in 1:26.19. The regional time is 1:23.49.
Boys competition
Junior Patrick Boldt, freshman Evan Sevast, senior Chance Mason and junior Cade Needham won the 200-yard medley relay in 1:53.92, a regional time.
Walker Jenkins, Sevast, Needham and Mason won the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:38.09, a regional time. South was 13th at state last year in 1:38.75. Mason and Needham were two of South’s four swimmers.
Needham won the 200 freestyle in 1:53.47, a regional time. He finished seventh at state last year in 1:51.94.
Needham won the 500 freestyle in 5:08.65, a regional time. He finished fifth at state last year in 5:00.31.
Mason won the 200 individual medley in 2:18.62, a regional time. He won the 100 butterfly in 58.17, a regional time.
Junior Julian DiGuiseppe won the 100 breaststroke in 1:18.13 and junior teammate Andrew Sherrod was 0.50 seconds behind him. Jenkins was third in 1:20.27. The regional time is 1:13.99.
Jenkins won the 50 freestyle in 24.85. Boldt was second in 25.44. DiGuiseppe was fourth in 26.75. The regional time is 24.49. The event had 24 swimmers.
In the 100 backstroke, Boldt was first in 1:09.93. The regional time is 1:07.99.
In the 100 freestyle, Sevast was first in 56.70 and sophomore Isaac Gedman was second in 62.76. The regional time is 54.99.