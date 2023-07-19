The extended weather forecast indicates the oppressive heat and humidity will be with us for at least another week. We all need to pay attention, stay hydrated and stay protected from the sun. Drinking plenty of water, using lots of sunscreen, wearing UV protective clothes, hats and protective eyewear are as important as they can ever be. The early forecast has temperatures reaching into the mid-90s several days this week and only cooling to 89 once the weekend passes
It’s a bit odd for the tropics to stay this calm for so long in this much heat. There may not usually be storms that threaten land, but there are typically waves coming off the African Coast and tropical waves forming in the Caribbean during July. That’s not happening right now and, while no one minds not seeing tropical systems, there is some concern as to what will happen when they begin again.
The National Hurricane Center (www.nhc.noaa.gov) still has subtropical depression Don on their map well northeast of Bermuda. It’s weak now, but may regenerate to tropical storm intensity later in the week. It’s odd that Don has hung around this long without going anywhere and the current track just has it making a loop in the open ocean. Remember that Don formed from a non-tropical low that wasn’t expected to strengthen at this time last week. Meanwhile tropical storm formation is not expected elsewhere for at least a week.
Mike’s Weather Page (www.spaghettimodels.com) agrees with the National Hurricane Center about Don, but is watching several tropical waves and systems that were still on the African Continent earlier this week. They aren’t predicting strengthening at this point, but feel these systems bear watching.
The 2023 red snapper season was this past Friday and Saturday, July 14 and 15. The sea conditions were marginal to tough both days, but some folks decided to tough it out to get their fresh red snapper fillets for 2023. It’s a bit amazing, but there were several places these fish, which have been making a nuisance of themselves all year, suddenly disappeared. However, many folks found them hungry and biting and quickly filled their single fish limits.
Last week the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services issued a fish consumption warning for parts of the Cape Fear River. The area they specified begins at the Fayetteville Wildlife Ramp and continues downstream to the Bluffs, several miles upriver from Wilmington. All the fish they mention are fresh water fish except striped bass, which are anadromous fish and are in fresh and salt water. However, there is already a moratorium on possessing striped bass from anywhere in the Cape Fear River system, so they should already not be kept to eat. A concern is that the chemicals they’re concerned about don’t just disappear at the downriver point of this warning, but continue flowing downstream. Maybe they feel the chemicals are diluted enough by this point? More information is in this edition of The State Port Pilot.
We hope everyone is finding some time that coincides with nice weather and calm sea conditions to go fishing. Reports are that fishing in pretty good in many places. Scales and Tales always welcomes pictures and fishing reports from readers. If you had a great fishing trip and or have a picture of a fish that makes you smile, send the picture and some details on the trip. Send them to sports@stateportpilot.com or captjerry@captjerry.com. We look forward to highlighting outstanding reader catches.
The Fishing Report
This week we’ll lead with offshore bottom fishing, specifically for American red snapper over their two-day season of this past Friday and Saturday. Sea conditions were a bit bumpy, but many fishermen made the trip anyway. Most caught their one-fish limit, but it was most surprising the range the fish covered. The reports had some folks catching them within 20 miles of the beach and others catching them out to 40 miles and more offshore. Even better, when a pod of them was found, limits were filled quickly. This is a big range for a fish that only warrants a two-day season.
Other offshore bottom fishing is good also. The bite begins with black sea bass and grunts at about 60 feet and adds species and larger fish from there out to 100 feet plus. The offshore bottom catch is mixed and may include grouper, snapper, beeliners, triggerfish, African pompano, amberjack, black sea bass, grunts, porgys and more. If you missed the red snapper season last week, you’ll have to travel to the Gulf of Mexico or wait until next year.
The water has warmed to the point of being almost hot and this has broken up the offshore fish. There are still a few wahoo, dolphin and tuna feeding along rips, weed lines and temperature breaks, but the wahoo and tuna bite has slowed and many dolphin have followed schools of baitfish closer inshore. A lot of sailfish have followed the bait inshore too, but they tend to be more scattered than the dolphin. There is always the possibility of a billfish bite as shown by the sailfish caught (and released) within three miles of Topsail Beach last week.
King mackerel are biting well and fishermen are catching a lot of 10-20 pound kings from just offshore of the sea buoys out to Frying Pan Tower and the wrecks and rocks around it. There are a few large ones in the mix too, including the 51.25-pounder that won the Cape Lookout Shootout Southern Division tournament held in town on Saturday. Most were caught by slow-trolling live baits.
There were also dolphin and a few sailfish feeding with the kings last week. It’s not a big surprise to hook a dolphin while fishing for kings, but when the reel burns down hard and a sailfish jumps, the excitement ratchets up a few notches.
There were a few more reports of cobia this week. Most were caught by king mackerel fishermen slow-trolling live baits, but some were caught by fishermen casting jigs and large soft plastics to schools of bait and around buoys. Many king and Spanish fishermen keep an outfit rigged with a jig head and a large soft plastic so they’re ready to cast anytime they see a cobia. This isn’t a bad idea.
All that needs to be said about Spanish mackerel is that they’re biting. They tend to be closer in, say from just beyond the breakers to a few miles offshore, and are within the range of most fishermen on calm days. Sometimes they’re close enough to reach casting from the beach.
Spanish like small, shiny lures and jigs that are trolled or retrieved quickly. Many old-timers suggest opening the stomach of the first fish you catch to see what they’re feeding on and try to match it. With Spanish macks, you don’t have to do that – they’ll regurgitate a bunch for you to see. It’s usually small silverside or glass minnows that match with size 0, 00 and 000 Clarkspoons and Drone Spoons.
There were a few tarpon reports this week, but almost all ended with the fish getting away. Most tarpon are hooked accidentally, by king mackerel fishermen fishing near the beach. I say this as hooked because the small treble hooks used on king mackerel rigs aren’t a good match for a tarpon. However, occasionally one stays hooked all the way to the boat.
There are a few fishermen that target tarpon specifically. They use larger hooks and heavier gear to get them in as quickly as possible and release them healthy. Tarpon also move inside the river to the bays and marsh behind Bald Head Island. This is typically around the high tide and is more likely very early and late in the day. The thrill of tarpon fishing is their wild jumps and hard runs, so if one pulls free after jumping a few times, that should be okay.
I mentioned this last week and received a few questions about it, but I was correct. If you fight a tarpon or sailfish close enough to the boat to touch the leader, that counts as a catch, even if it breaks off before you remove the hook. This also qualifies the fisherman for a release citation and most N.C. saltwater fishing release citations can now be completed and submitted online. Check out the link at https://www.deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/marine-fisheries/public-information-and-education/coastal-fishing-information/nc-saltwater-fishing-tournament/north-carolina-saltwater-fishing-tournament-citation-application.
We’ve heard about spadefish catches for a few weeks, but haven’t received a picture. This week we have one. Capt. Dylan Sons on Two Conchs Charters has been taking clients to the nearshore wrecks and reefs to catch these hard fighting, tasty fish and sent a picture of a client with a 5-pounder. Spadefish surprise many fishermen by surfacing around them over nearshore wrecks and artificial reefs. They will eat pieces of shrimp and jellyball jellyfish presented on a bare hook. Spadefish are fun to catch and taste great too.
Pier and surf fishing has slowed a bit in the heat. Fishermen on the piers are still jigging some Spanish mackerel and bluefish, but fishing isn’t hot – except temperature wise. There hasn’t been a report of a pier king in a few weeks. The early morning speckled trout bite is the most consistent pier fishing, but there is concern it could slow at any time as the water continues to warm. The pompano bite has been hit or miss both on the piers and in the surf, but there are occasionally good days. Live sand fleas, especially those with egg sponge on their bellies, have been the best baits. Other pier and surf catches include flounder (must be released), red drum, black drum, blowfish, croakers, whiting, sand perch, small sharks, skates and rays.
I keep mentioning the municipal docks and piers that are available for fishing at no charge. Don’t overlook these spots as nice fish are caught there – not necessarily every day, but often enough they shouldn’t be overlooked. Southport has the city pier on the Southport Waterfront and Oak Island has several docks along the Intracoastal Waterway, Davis Canal, Davis Creek, Montgomery Slough and the marsh creeks off them. There is a list of the Oak Island docks and piers in the parks listing in the Parks and Facilities section of the Town of Oak Island website (https://www.oakislandnc.gov/residents-visitors/parks-facilities).
Puppy drum, black drum and speckled trout are the primary species biting inshore. Fishermen may also catch flounder, but their season is closed for another two months, and sheepshead. Ladyfish and tripletail are summer visitors that are caught often enough to mention. All of these will eat live baits, with shrimp and mullet minnows being favored. Drum will also readily eat pieces of shrimp or cut bait. Puppy drum and specks will also readily hit lures, with ladyfish and tripletail hitting lures occasionally and black drum only seldom hit them.
The most popular and productive way to fish live baits is suspended above the bottom under a cork. Start them about a foot above the bottom, but if the bait thieves go up to get them, raise them six inches to a foot. This should slow the bait thieves down. Live baits can also be fished on the bottom on a Carolina rig, a double drop rig, or on the hook behind a jig head. Most fishermen fish pieces of shrimp and cut bait on the bottom on a Carolina rig or a double drop rig. Lures can be fished along the bottom, suspended in the water column or along the surface. The topwater bite is usually best very early in the morning and occasionally again in the late afternoon.
Look for places that concentrate bait or where the current carries a lot of bait by. Creek mouths are the most obvious of these, especially on a falling tide. Baitfish and shrimp ride the falling tide out of the creek to avoid being stranded. Creek mouths are also good places to fish during a rising tide. The action usually isn’t as hot as shrimp and minnows can filter back into the creeks and grass around them during the entire tide, while they hold in hiding until the last minute during the falling tide.
Points are often good places to fish, but not always in the exact same place. The tide runs across them one way when it is rising and another when it is falling so the bait may be swept across the point differently. This is learned by spending time in the marsh fishing. Oyster rocks and sand or mud bars also concentrate or deflect current and therefore concentrate baitfish and shrimp. Look for oddities in the bar that alter the current flow and give a larger predator a place to hold out of the strongest current. Sometimes this happens along the side of a bar and sometimes it is at the down current end.
Sheepshead are challenging to catch, but you feel like you’ve accomplished something when you have a good day with them. Sheepshead like sandfiddlers and small crabs, but have the ability to remove them from the hook without inattentive fishermen noticing it. They like vertical structure, like pilings, bulkheads and bridge abutments. Drop the bait right beside the piling and try to feel the bite. Tip: If you feel anything different, set the hook. Most of the area tackle shops carry sandfiddlers for sheepshead fishing. The good news is that both drum readily eat sandfiddlers and sometimes trout munch on them too.
We’re now in mid-July and the water has passed being warm and gotten hot – really hot in some places. It is the warmest well back in the creeks and marshes where there isn’t a full exchange of water on every tide. The fish farther back in the creeks will be moving slower and feeding lethargically. Pause just a tic to give them time to grab a bait before trying to set the hook. Adding scent to lures really helps seal the deal when the water is this warm. With lures, you can set the hook as soon as you feel the strike.
If you would like to check the water temps before you go, load up the Coastal Ocean Research and Monitoring Program (CORMP) website at www.cormp.org and check it. There are reporting stations, with several being inshore in our area, from Charleston to Hatteras. These reporting stations are in open water and we should remember the water in the backs of the bays and creeks can be 5 or more degrees warmer.
Summer has returned with its good fishing. Scales and Tales reports has returned for the season and will appear weekly until Thanksgiving. Remember that we like to fill the page with pictures from readers and take a camera or have your phone ready. Send those pictures of you smiling wide and holding your latest catch to us at sports@stateportpilot.com or captjerry@captjerry.com. Include a few details of your catch and we’ll gladly share them with all our readers.
Report from ICAST 2023
The International Convention of the Allied Sportfishing Trades is a Christmas in July event for fishermen and it was held last week at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. This is an international show featuring tackle and fishing accessories from companies all over the world and attendees also come from across the globe. This year 13,346 attendees came from across the U.S and 80 countries to see the fishing goodies displayed by 633 exhibitors. The show opened on Tuesday with some special outside exhibits on the water behind the convention center and went strong through Friday afternoon.
ICAST is where most of the new fishing tackle and accessories for 2024 will be previewed and the growing crowd of media and buyers leads observers to believe the future of recreational fishing is bright. ICAST is produced by the American Sportfishing Association (ASA), a national, non-profit trade association made up of more than 800 member companies and organizations who share a stake in promoting sportfishing for community and commerce. The 633 booths inside of the Orange County Convention Center featured an astounding array of products from full-size bass and bay boats to camper trucks, live trolling motor demonstrations, lounges and all kinds of fishing tackle.
This year, the ASA built an ICAST Fly Shop to increase its spotlight on the fly fishing segment of the trade. Long known as the definitive source for conventional fishing tackle, ICAST has increased its focus on fly fishing by adding six new product categories and a dedicated home to showcase fly fishing exhibitors and wares that replicates a world-class fly fishing outfitter. There were fly casting demonstrations and attendees could try rods and reels for themselves in a casting pond.
One of the highlights of ICAST is the New Product Showcase and it didn’t disappoint. This year there were 1,087 entries from 292 companies in 37 categories. There are “Best of Category” winners, but everyone is hoping to earn the coveted “Best of Show” award. This year that went to American Tackle Company for their G2 Tsuka 2 Complete carbon rod handle, which also topped the Custom Tackle and Components Category.
There were some interesting things among the winners, but one thing that caught my attention was the number of things that rely on electricity. Starting with reels, the Daiwa Seapower 1200 is an electric assist reel that can be used for trolling or deepwater drop fishing. I had wondered how long it might take for one of the aerator manufacturers to offer a model that charged by USB. Engel answered the question with their ENGEL USB Rechargeable Lithium-Ion XL Live Bait Aerator Pump. I think this is a positive move, but I sure liked being able to slip in a new set of batteries if I thought the aerator pump was slowing. Power Pole has been an industry innovator for years and it appears fishing buyers and the outdoor press appreciate their new Move ZR trolling motor. It sure is smooth and quiet.
With the growing popularity of electric bikes with pedal assist and motor drives, I was wondering when one of the kayak manufacturers might add this to their pedal drive. That question was answered by Old Town at ICAST and they won the Boats and Watercraft Category with their Old Town Sportsman BigWater ePDL + 132 Kayak. This kayak has a pedal drive with an unassisted mode, a pedal assist mode and a full electric drive mode.
This is a means to greatly extend the range on a fishing kayak and expectations are other kayak manufacturers will be offering something similar soon. Anyone wanting to check this one out closer should be able to before long. There is an unconfirmed rumor that several will be heading to the kayak section at Great Outdoor Provision Company in Wilmington. That seems to be a reasonable expectation as some of their staff were checking it out thoroughly on Demo Day.
Record Red Hind
The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries recently certified a new state record Red Hind (Epinephelus guttatus). Harrison Bachmann of Wrightsville Beach caught the 9-pound, 12.1-ounce fish offshore of Wrightsville Beach on June 30. The previous state record red hind weighed 7 pounds, 11.2 ounces, and was caught near Frying Pan Tower in 2022.
Bachmann’s fish measured 25 inches total length (from the tip of the snout to the tip of the compressed tail) and had a 23.25-inch girth. The fish was landed using a Penn Carnage III rod with a Penn Senator 113N reel with squid on 50-pound test.
For more information on state record fish, go to the division’s State Saltwater Records webpage (https://www.deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/marine-fisheries/public-information-and-education/coastal-fishing-information/nc-saltwater-fishing-tournament/north-carolina-state-saltwater-records) or contact the North Carolina Saltwater Fishing Tournament staff at saltwater.citations@ncdenr.gov.
Blueline Tilefish record
The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries recently certified a new state record blueline tilefish, also called gray tilefish (Caulolatilus microps). Thomas Adkins of Sutherland, Virginia, caught the 17-pound, 1.9-ounce fish near Tower B, offshore of Nags Head on June 11, 2023. The previous state record Blueline Tilefish weighed 16-pounds, 8-ounces and was caught off Oregon Inlet in 2004.
Adkins was fishing with his father when he landed the big fish. He was fishing a Shimano 700 reel on a Trevala rod, with cut bait fished on the bottom. Adkin’s fish measured 36-inches total length (from the tip of the nose to the end of the tail) and had a 20.5-inch girth.
For more information on state record fish, go to the division’s State Saltwater Records webpage (https://www.deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/marine-fisheries/public-information-and-education/coastal-fishing-information/nc-saltwater-fishing-tournament/north-carolina-state-saltwater-records) or contact the North Carolina Saltwater Fishing Tournament staff at saltwater.citations@ncdenr.gov.
Surf fishing seminar
If you missed have missed the surf fishing classes offered by the Oak Island Recreation Department earlier this spring and summer, you’ll have to wait until September 15-16 for the next one. Space is limited so it would be wise to register for the class as soon as possible. This popular fishing class will be offered two more times this year, with the next one being in September and followed by one in October. The classes are two parts; a short classroom session on Friday evening at the Oak Island Ocean Education Building, 4700 E. Oak Island Drive that is followed on Saturday, with an in-the-surf session whose time and location will be announced.
The instructor for the surf fishing classes is Capt. Ian Sands, an avid local surf fisherman. Participants will learn everything you needed to catch, clean and cook their catches. This two-day course, which is specifically tailored for Oak Island fishermen, will highlight the different fish in the Oak Island surf and discuss the right rig and bait for the fish you want to catch.
Some participants find the information about tackle and tactics to be just what they need to catch supper in the surf, while others find the section on cleaning and cooking their fish to be the highlight of the class. The bottom line is that by the end of the weekend participants will have a great basic understanding of fishing the surf and preparing a delicious meal from catch.
The remaining 2023 dates are: September 15-16 and October 13-14. For more information or to register, visit http://bit.ly/OKISurfFishing2021 or call 910-278-5518.
Childswish Fishing
The Childswish Fishing Day hosted by the United Special Sportsman’s Alliance has been rescheduled for August 14-15. This will be a free fishing day for children aged 6-18 with permanent disabilities and life threatening illnesses beginning with dinner Thursday evening, followed by fishing on Friday. Captains interested in taking some of the kids and their family fishing, folks wishing to volunteer otherwise, or a family with a child who has not previously attended a USSA event, call 800-518-8019, text 715-937-0310 or email childswish@gmail.com. More information is available at www.childswish.org.
Military Appreciation Day
The 2023 Military Appreciation Day will be held from Dutchman Creek Park and Safe Harbour Marina on September 9. This event is to take active duty military fishing and then enjoy an afternoon cookout to show appreciation for their service. Captains interested in taking some of the military attendees fishing or folks wishing to volunteer to help otherwise can register at links available at http://militaryappreciationday.net/mad-chapters-southport-nc. More information is available at http://militaryappreciationday.net.
Pier Fishing Festival
The Oak Island Peer Fishing Festival, presented by Operation North State, will be held at Ocean Crest Pier October 23 to 27. This isn’t just a single day event, but covers Monday through Friday to allow more vets and wounded warriors to fit it into their schedules. Volunteers are needed to help with fishing, feeding and other aspects of this week. More information on the Peer Fishing Festival and volunteering is available by calling 336-764-5967, emailing mailbox@operationnorthstate.com and on the website at www.operationnorthstate.com/top-shelf-fishin-festivals.
Tournament Tidbits
The third of three tournaments in the Cape Lookout Shootout King Mackerel Series Southern Division was held Saturday from Frying Pan Restaurant and American Fish Co. in Southport. The day started out pretty nice, but the wind picked up during the day. Still, the fishermen found some nice kings and brought them to the scales.
The Wahooligans team caught a 51.25-pound king to secure the win and lock up largest king honors for the year. The Nauti Lady crew finished second with a 39.98-pounder that bounced the scales over 40 pounds several times before settling just below it. A half pound below that the Hooligan team clinched third place with a 39.34-pounder. There were three other kings heavier than 30 pounds and a bunch in the high 20s.
The Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament holds a Kids Tournament each year and it ran from Thursday to Saturday this week. The billfish bite is still hot and the kids saw plenty of action. On the first day, the youngsters on the Marlin Fever set a tournament record with 14 sailfish releases and one blue marlin release that were part of a record day with 115 releases. They used this quick start as a launch point to win the tournament with 3,250 release points. The Skirt Chaser crew finished in second place with 2,250 release points and the Labrador finished in third place only 25 points behind that at 2,225 release points.
Southport youngster Chandler Cottrell was invited to fish with the crew on the Post Call and helped them score big on Friday when he reeled in the first billfish release of the day only nine minutes into fishing. He added another sailfish catch and release later in the day.
Good fishing!