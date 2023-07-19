The extended weather forecast indicates the oppressive heat and humidity will be with us for at least another week. We all need to pay attention, stay hydrated and stay protected from the sun. Drinking plenty of water, using lots of sunscreen, wearing UV protective clothes, hats and protective eyewear are as important as they can ever be. The early forecast has temperatures reaching into the mid-90s several days this week and only cooling to 89 once the weekend passes

It’s a bit odd for the tropics to stay this calm for so long in this much heat. There may not usually be storms that threaten land, but there are typically waves coming off the African Coast and tropical waves forming in the Caribbean during July. That’s not happening right now and, while no one minds not seeing tropical systems, there is some concern as to what will happen when they begin again.